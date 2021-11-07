NASHVILLE — Silver Creek began defense of its Class 3A state title with a 65-31 win at Brown County on Saturday night.
The second-ranked Dragons outscored the Eagles 20-5 in the first quarter and 21-7 in the second period to take a 41-12 lead into the locker room.
Merideth Wilkinson tallied 10 points — all in the first quarter— to lead a balanced attack for Creek. Lacey Tingle and Emme Rooney added nine apiece while Sydney Sierota scored eight and Kynidi Striverson seven for the Dragons.
Wilkinson also snared a team-best nine rebounds. Additionally, Striverson recorded seven rebounds and six assists while Sierota had six steals.
The Dragons (1-0) next host Seymour on Friday night.
SILVER CREEK 65, BROWN COUNTY 31
Silver Creek 20 21 12 12 — 65
Brown County 5 7 11 8 — 31
Silver Creek (1-0): Kynidi Striverson 7, Sydney Sierota 8, Lacey Tingle 9, Emme Rooney 9, Merideth Wilkinson 10, Kinsey Ryland 3, Hallie Foley 5, Indie Miles 4, Reese Decker 5, Addison Foley 2.
Brown County (0-1): Abigail Watson 9, Lexie Austin 8, Savannah Oden 10, Maddie Huff 4.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 8 (Decker 2, Sierota 2, Foley, Ryland, Tingle); Brown County 1 (Austin).
PIRATES GO 1-1
NORTH VERNON — Charlestown went 1-1 in Jennings County's Lady Panther Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
The Pirates beat Lawrenceburg 60-55 in their first game before the host Panthers beat them 55-42 in the final.
Against the Tigers, Charlestown outscored Lawrenceburg 33-19 over the second and third quarters to take control.
Tatum McFarland tallied a team-high 18 points to pace the Pirates while Kennedy Coleman netted 13.
In the championship game, the Panthers led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, 23-21 at halftime and 38-35 at the conclusion of the third period.
In the final frame, the Pirates had the ball down by four with a little under 4 minutes to play. However, Charlestown turned it over and Juliann Woodard scored for Jennings. That started an 11-2 game-ending run by the Panthers.
McFarland scored 11 points to lead the Pirates while Maddie Nipper added 10.
Charlestown (1-1) will host Floyd Central on Thursday night.
LADY PANTHER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Jennings County
CHARLESTOWN 60, LAWRENCEBURG 55
Charlestown 9 20 13 18 — 60
Lawrenceburg 11 10 9 25 — 55
Charlestown (1-0): Laney Hawkins 9, Maddie Nipper 7, Kennedy Coleman 13, Tatum McFarland 18, Demaria King 8, Lienna Blackstone 5.
Lawrenceburg (0-1): Cross 13, Meyer 21, White 7, Redar 8, Stever 2, McClinton 3, Clawson 1.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 6 (McFarland 3, Blackistone, Coleman, Nipper); Lawrenceburg 3 (McClinton, Meyer, White).
JENINGS COUNTY 55, CHARLESTOWN 42
Charlestown 8 13 14 7 — 42
Jennings County 13 10 15 17 — 55
Charlestown (1-1): Hawkins 4, Nipper 10, Coleman 8, McFarland 11, King 7, Blackstone 2.
Jennings County (2-0): Woodard 14, Thompson 5, Elmore 12, Vogel 9, Ernstes 15.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 6 (McFarland 3, Nipper 2, Coleman, Hawkins); Jennings County 3 (Ernstes, Thompson, Woodard).
NEW ALBANY BLASTS BOSSE
EVANSVILLE — New Albany built a 41-7 halftime lead en route to a 59-19 win at Evansville Bosse in the season-opener for both Saturday.
Taylor Treat tallied a game-high 16 points to pace three in double digits for the Bulldogs.
Maleea Roland added 15 and Journey Howard 10 for New Albany (1-0), which hosts Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
NEW ALBANY 59, EVANSVILLE BOSSE 19
New Albany 19 22 6 12 — 59
Ev. Bosse 4 3 7 5 — 19
New Albany (1-0): Maleea Roland 15, Taylor Treat 16, Anasha Crowdus 4, Sophia Corley 6, Journey Howard 10, Alaina Walker 4, Joy Robinson 2.
Ev. Bosse (0-1): Doty 2, Stone 5, Leathers 2, Haridman 2, Mason 2, White 6.
3-point field goals: New Albany 4 (Roland 2, Treat 2); Evansville Bosse 2 (Stone, White).
EAST OUSTS FLOYD
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East outlasted Floyd Central 57-48 in the season-opener for both Saturday afternoon.
The Olympians built a 33-25 halftime lead before the Highlanders outscored East 18-11 in the third quarter to get within one. The Olympians, however, outpointed Floyd 13-5 in the final frame to pull away for the win.
Keegan Kaiser tallied 12 points to pace four in double figures for the Highlanders. Samara Miller and Kennedy Emerson added 11 apiece while Kendall Brown scored 10 for Floyd Central, which went 11 for 19 from the free throw line.
East, meanwhile, was 24 for 30 from the charity stripe.
The Highlanders (0-1) host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
COLUMBUS EAST 57, FLOYD CENTRAL 48
Floyd Central 10 15 18 5 — 48
Columbus East 15 18 11 13 — 57
Floyd Central (0-1): Keegan Kaiser 12, Samara Miller 11, Kendall Brown 10, Kennedy Emerson 11, Callie Jo Celichowski 2, Nora Gibson 2.
Columbus East (1-0): Greine 19, Speer 7, Stahl 16, Bachmann 4, Gant 7, Carothers 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 5 (Brown 2, Emerson 2, Miller); Columbus East 3 (Greine 2, Speer).
MUSTANGS GO 1-1, GENERALS 0-2
AURORA — New Washington went 1-1 and Clarksville 0-2 in Saturday's South Dearborn Tip-Off Tournament.
Both teams lost their first game, as the host Knights beat the Generals 42-25 while North Decatur defeated the Mustangs 61-60. New Wash downed Clarksville 69-31 in the consolation game.
In the first game of the tournament, South Dearborn outscored the Generals 14-0 in the second quarter on its way to a 17-point triumph.
Dahja Gaines scored a game-high 14 points in defeat for Clarksville.
In the consolation game, New Wash built a 38-20 halftime lead en route to victory.
Haylie Spear tallied a game-high 23 points to lead the Mustangs while Kaidin James added 19 and Macy Fields 16.
Gaines led the Generals once again with eight points.
Clarksville (0-3) will host Crothersville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night while New Wash (1-2) is slated to visit Scotsburg at 7:30 p.m. that same night.
SOUTH DEARBORN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
SOUTH DEARBORN 42, CLARKSVILLE 25
Clarksville 7 0 9 9 — 25
S. Dearborn 10 14 11 7 — 42
Clarksville (0-2): Dahja Gaines 14, Courtney Austin 1, Alyssa Leezer 6, Kenzie Alexander 2, Mariah Smith 2.
South Dearborn (1-2): Jillian Bond 8, Natalie Rupp 9, Quinn Heizer 6, Katelyn Routhier 2, Kiersten Dixon 9, Gracie Messmore 2, Riley Lagaly 2, Lakota Vincent 4.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 0; South Dearborn 3 (Dixon 2, Heizer).
NEW WASHINGTON 69, CLARKSVILLE 31
New Washington 17 21 18 13 — 69
Clarksville 9 11 7 4 — 13
New Washington (1-2): Macy Fields 16, Kaidin James 19, Emma DeCamp 5, Haylie Spear 23, Olivia Lawrence 2, Kristyn Greenwell 2.
Clarksville (0-3): Alexander 3, D. Gaines 8, Austin 5, Leezer 2, Smith 4, Carlye Nixe 4, N. Gaines 3, Julia Perissi 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 6 (Spear 5, DeCamp); Clarksville 1 (N. Gaines).
HORNETS GO 0-2
MORRISTOWN — Henryville dropped a pair of games in Morristown's Kopper Kettle Classic on Saturday.
The host Yellow Jackets beat the Hornets 41-30 in the first game. Tri-Central then topped Henryville 45-19 in a consolation contest.
The Hornets (1-2) host Rock Creek at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
