SELLERSBURG — All five starters scored at least nine points as Silver Creek raced to a 77-34 win over visiting Seymour in girls' basketball action Friday night.
Jaclyn Emly tallied a team-high 21 points while Emme Rooney added 16 points and Alana Striverson had a near triple-double, finishing with 14 points, nine assists and eight steals. Kynidi Striverson and Savannah Kirchgessner added nine points apiece for Silver Creek, which led 18-3 at the end of the first quarter and 39-10 at halftime.
"I'm really proud of how hard our kids played tonight," Dragons coach Scott Schoen said. "We came out with lots of energy. We still have another gear in how fast we can get in transition offense. Defensively, we have to get better on the help side, but overall it was a great night."
Emly, who also snared seven rebounds, tallied 14 points in the second half, including 12 in the fourth quarter for Creek, which tallied 28 deflections on defense.
Seymour's Grace Meyer led all scorers with 29 points.
Silver Creek (2-0) plays at New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
SILVER CREEK 77, SEYMOUR 34
Seymour 3 7 11 13—34
Silver Creek 18 21 17 21—77
Seymour (0-2): Grace Meyer 29, Grace Schrader 3, Jamya Miller 2.
Silver Creek (2-0): Jaclyn Emily 21, Emme Rooney 16, Alana Striverson 14, Kynidi Striverson 9, Savannah Kirchgessner 9, Maddie Hunter 2, Meridith Wilkinson 2, Sydney Sierota 2, Abby Grimm 2.
3-point field goals: Seymour 3 (Meyer 3); Silver Creek 6 (Emily 3, Rooney 2, A. Striverson).
LIONS DOWN GENERALS
SALEM — Host Salem built a 53-18 halftime lead en route to an 84-32 win over Clarksville in Mid-Southern Conference action Friday night.
Hope Tomlinson tallied a team-high 17 points to lead four in double figures for the Lions (4-0).
Jasmine Walker scored a game-high 24 points for the Generals (0-3), who play at Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SALEM 84, CLARKSVILLE 32
Clarksville 8 10 8 6—32
Salem 30 23 19 12—84
Clarksville (0-3): Jasmine Walker 24, Mackenzie Spalding 5, Daveona Miles 3.
Salem (4-0): H. Tomlinson 17, N. Noel 14, A. Ratts 13, C. Backherms 11, O. Weber 8, L. Nice 6, K. Sweeney 4, K. Ezzell 3, B. Hypes 2.
