SELLERSBURG — Kynidi Mason-Striverson tallied 23 points and Sydney Sierota wasn’t far off a triple-double as Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek rolled to a 72-50 victory over visiting Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference girls’ basketball contest Tuesday night.
Mason-Striverson was 7 for 15 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and 7 of 8 from the free throw line en route to her game-high point total. She also snared eight rebounds and dished out four assists.
Sierota, meanwhile, finished with 13 points, 10 steals, six assists and four rebounds for the undefeated Dragons (12-0, 4-0).
Emme Rooney also scored 13 points while Merideth Wilkinson netted 11 and Lacey Tingle 10 as all five Silver Creek starters scored in double digits.
The Dragons got off to a great start, outscoring the Warriorettes 29-8 in the first quarter.
“We came out of the gates with tons of energy and intensity on the defensive side. We did a great job disrupting their offense and made shots,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said.
Scottsburg answered in the second period, outpointing the Dragons 19-11.
“I felt like our intensity dropped and we had miscommunication on certain match-ups, losing shooters and not rotating and just being tough,” Schoen said.
Silver Creek, though, retook control in the third quarter, outscoring the Warriorettes 20-11.
“Our team responded in the second half. Offensively we were good creating for each other,” Schoen said. “At times we were solid defensively, but gave up too many points. That’s a credit to Scottsburg. Their shooters got loose and I thought (Ellie) Richardson did a nice job.”
The Dragons visit 4A No. 5 Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
SILVER CREEK 72, SCOTTSBURG 50
Scottsburg 8 19 11 12 — 50
Silver Creek 29 11 20 12 — 72
Scottsburg (7-5, 2-4): Ellie Richardson 10, Carrie Hiler 20, Haley Thomas 4, Allison McGlothlin 3, Hannah Stutsman 5, Abbey Martin 7, Taneisha Griffin 1.
Silver Creek (12-0, 4-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 23, Sydney Sierota 13, Lacey Tingle 10, Emme Rooney 13, Merideth Wilkinson 11, Lydia Wright 2.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 7 (Hiler 5, Richardson, Stutsman); Silver Creek 7 (Rooney 2, Mason-Striverson 2, Tingle 2, Sierota).
BRAVES OUTLAST REBELS
BORDEN — Host Borden outscored Southwestern 5-0 in overtime to pull out a 44-39 victory Tuesday night.
The Rebels led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 15-12 at halftime before the Braves outscored the visitors 12-8 in the third to take a 24-23 lead into the final frame. Regulation ended in a 39-all tie before Borden blanked Southwestern in the extra session.
“We struggled to put the ball in the hole tonight, but we grinded this one out,” Braves head coach Matt Vick said. “I thought Claire Hall and Delaney Smith made some crucial plays down the stretch.”
Emily Cissell scored a game-high 22 points to pace Borden while Paige Robinson and Hall added six points apiece.
The Braves (7-3) next visit Shoals at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
BORDEN 44, SOUTHWESTERN 39 (OT)
Southwestern 7 8 8 16 0 — 39
Borden 6 6 12 15 5 — 44
Southwestern (3-8): McClain 5, Eccles 9, Long 10, Fulton 11, Scroggins 2, Mefford 2.
Borden (7-3): Gabby Thomas 4, Delaney Smith 2, Caitlyn Cook 4, Paige Robinson 6, Emily Cissell 22, Claire Hall 6
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Cissell 3) Southwestern 2 (McClain, Fulton).
EAGLES TOP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Austin rode a big second half to a 60-40 win at Providence on Tuesday night.
The Eagles led 20-11 at the first stop and 25-18 at halftime before outpointing the Pioneers 35-22 after intermission.
Grace Denis tallied 15 points, all on 3-pointers, to pace Providence while Erica Voelker and Lillie Weber added seven apiece.
The Pioneers (2-9) next host New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
AUSTIN 60, PROVIDENCE 40
Austin 20 5 18 17 — 60
Providence 11 7 11 11 — 40
Austin (3-8): Buckel 17, Collins 2, Lee 5, Hawkins 15, Furnish 9, Hargrave 8, Bush 4.
Providence (2-9): Kate Weber 2, Anna Rodewig 3, Erica Voelker 7, Kate Simmons 2, Lillie Weber 7, Isabelle Frey 4, Grace Denis 15.
3-point field goals: Austin 5 (Furnish 2, Buckel, Hawkins, Lee); Providence 8 (Denis 5, Rodewig, Voelker, Weber).
RAMS DOWN GENERALS
PAOLI — Host Paoli knocked off Clarksville 68-14 Tuesday night.
The Generals (2-11) next host Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
