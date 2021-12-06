EVANSVILLE — Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek rallied from a two-point halftime deficit to defeat Evansville North 46-39 in the 2021 United Fidelity Bank High School Showcase at the University of Southern Indiana on Saturday afternoon.
Trailing 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 24-22 at the break, Creek outscored the Huskies 14-7 in the third quarter and 10-8 in the final frame en route to the seven-point victory.
“It was a great weekend versus great competition,” said Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen, whose team beat Bowling Green (Ky.) on Friday night. “We got back to our DNA — being tough defensively. I’m proud of our team.”
Senior point guard Kynidi Mason-Striverson scored nine of her game-high 16 points after intermission to keep the Dragons unbeaten. Classmates Sydney Sierota and Merideth Wilkinson added eight apiece for Silver Creek (9-0), which will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
SILVER CREEK 46, EVANSVILLE NORTH 39
Silver Creek 11 11 14 10 — 46
Ev. North 12 12 7 8 — 39
Silver Creek (9-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 16, Sydney Sierota 8, Lacey Tingle 6, Emme Rooney 6, Merideth Wilkinson 8, Lydia Wright 2.
Evansville North (3-2): Jaidn Green 11, Kaylee Martin 3, Evie Sale 3, Amiyah Buchanan 2, Jalyn Shelby 11, Kaliah Neighbors 9.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 2 (Mason-Striverson, Tingle); Evansville North 2 (Green, Martin).
DEVILS DOWN HIGHLANDERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Jeffersonville built an 18-point halftime lead en route to a 51-35 win at Floyd Central in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Saturday night.
The Red Devils led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter and 38-20 at intermission. The Highlanders outscored Jeff 15-13 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
Elle Marble netted a game-high 15 points to lead three in double figures for Jeff. Maranda Mason added 11 and La’Kyra Johnson 10 for the Red Devils (7-3, 1-2), who will host Louisville Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Keegan Kaiser and Nora Gibson scored eight points apiece to lead Floyd (3-5, 0-2), which will visit Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 51, FLOYD CENTRAL 35
Jeffersonville 20 18 4 9 — 51
Floyd Central 8 12 3 12 — 35
Jeffersonville (7-3, 1-2): Sophia Reese 4, Elle Marble 15, Nevaeh Bates 3, LaQaya Gold 6, La'Kyra Johnson 10, Maranda Mason 11, Averielle Baker 2.
Floyd Central (3-5, 0-2): Keegan Kaiser 8, Kendall Brown 7, Samara Miller 5, Nora Gibson 8, Callie Jo Celichowski 5, Maddy Hamelman 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 6 (Marble 4, Mason, Reese); Floyd Central 3 (Brown, Kaiser, Miller).
PIRATES BREAK MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Charlestown ran out to a 21-4 lead en route to a 55-39 win at New Washington on Saturday afternoon.
After leading by 17 at the end of the first quarter, the Pirates increased their advantage to 34-12 by intermission.
The Mustangs outscored Charlestown 27-21 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
Maddie Nipper (16) and Kenned Coleman (13) combined for 29 points to pace the Pirates while Demaria King tallied 10.
Haylie Spear scored nine points to lead New Wash while Macy Fields, Grace Ellison and Olivia Lawrence added eight apiece.
The Mustangs (4-5) will next visit Madison at 7:30 p.m. tonight, while Charlestown (6-2) will host Scottsburg at the same time.
CHARLESTOWN 55, NEW WASHINGTON 39
Charlestown 21 13 10 11 — 55
New Washington 4 8 14 13 — 39
Charlestown (6-2): Maddie Nipper 16, Kennedy Coleman 13, Demaria King 10, Tatum McFarland 6, Laney Hawkins 4, Ashlyn Moore 3, Lienna Blackstone 3.
New Washington (4-5): Haylie Spear 9, Macy Fields 8, Grace Ellison 8, Olivia Lawrence 8, Emma DeCamp 6.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Nipper 2, Blackstone, Hawkins); New Washington 2 (Ellison, Spear).
STARS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Class 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence outscored host New Albany 31-14 in the second and third quarters en route to a 58-45 HHC triumph Saturday afternoon at the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs led 15-13 at the end of the first period before the Stars outscored them 20-9 in the second to take a 33-24 lead in the locker room. BNL then won the third quarter 11-5 before New Albany outpointed the visitors 16-14 in the final frame.
Bulldogs senior guard Maleea Roland tallied a game-high 26 points, on the strength of seven 3-pointers, while Taylor Treat added 11.
New Albany (4-6, 0-1) will next host Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
BEDFORD NL 58, NEW ALBANY 45
Bedford NL 13 20 11 14 — 58
New Albany 15 9 5 16 — 45
Bedford NL (8-1, 3-0): Chloe Spreen 14, Karsyn Norman 18, Mallory Pride 9, Carlee Kern 11, Ella Turner 1, Madisyn Bailey 5.
New Albany (4-6, 0-1): Maleea Roland 26, Taylor Treat 11, Anasha Crowdus 4, Journey Howard 4.
3-point field goals: Bedford NL 10 (Norman 4, Kern 3, Pride 2, Bailey); New Albany 8 (Roland 7, Treat).
PACERS TOP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Switzerland County led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter en route to a 47-37 win at Christian Academy on Saturday afternoon.
The host Warriors then outpointed the Pacers 28-21 over the second and third periods to pull within 33-28. Switzerland County, however, outscored the hosts 14-9 in the final frame for the 10-point triumph.
Brooklyn Shields and Ashlin Owen scored 11 points apiece to pace CAI while Lilly Yates added 10.
The Warriors (2-8) are slated to visit Clarksville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY 47, CAI 37
Switzerland County 12 14 7 14 — 47
Christian Academy 0 16 12 9 — 37
Switzerland County (8-1): Courtney Higgins 4, Maddelynn Duvall 8, Macy Collier 3, Jessica Duvall 18, Nora Hankins 6, Halle Archer 4, Allena Weaver 2, Dakota Richards 2.
CAI (2-8): Leah Stevens 5, Brooklyn Shields 11, Ashlin Owen 11, Lilly Yates 10.
3-point field goals: Switzerland County 1; CAI 3 (Shields 2, Stevens).
LIONS GO 1-1 AT NORTH DAVIESS
NORTH DAVIESS — Rock Creek went 1-1 in a tournament at North Daviess on Saturday.
The host Cougars edged the Lions 38-33 in the first game of the day. Rock Creek bounced back, though, to beat Clay City 44-42 in the consolation.
In the opener, North Daviess led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter en route to the five-point win.
Freshman Nevaeh McWilliams scored nine points while classmate Rylan Byars added eight in the loss for the Lions.
In the third-place game, the Eels led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter before Rock Creek responded by outpointing them 12-3 in the second to take a 22-15 lead into the locker room. The Lions then held on for the two-point triumph.
Chloe Carter scored a game-high 13 points to pace Rock Creek while Byars added 12.
The Lions (6-4) next host Clarksville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
NORTH DAVIESS TOURNAMENT
First-round game
NORTH DAVIESS 38, ROCK CREEK 33
Rock Creek 7 11 8 7 — 33
North Daviess 13 8 10 7 — 38
Rock Creek (5-4): Rylan Byars 8, Chloe Carter 2, Tiffany Miller 4, Ryleigh Newton 2, Nevaeh McWilliams 9, Santana Dozal 2, Kennedy Payton 2, Jayli Smith 4.
North Daviess (2-5): Madi Lengacher 8, Hadley Parisien 17, Kelsye Riggins 12, Gracelyn Byer 1.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 3 (Byars 2, McWilliams); North Daviess 3 (Parisien 3).
Consolation
ROCK CREEK 44, CLAY CITY 42
Clay City 12 3 15 12 — 42
Rock Creek 10 12 13 9 — 44
Clay City (1-8): Tucker 3, Kirkling 3, Evans 10, Grape 3, Harris 4, Koehler 10, Shearer 2, Miller 7.
Rock Creek (6-4): Byars 12, Carter 13, Miller 2, Newton 3, McWilliams 7, Smith 7.
3-point field goals: Clay City 1 (Koehler); Rock Creek 3 (Byars 2, McWilliams).
CRAWFORD CLIPS CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Crawford County clipped Clarksville 51-16 Saturday afternoon.
The Generals (2-7) next host Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
RAMS STING HORNETS
PAOLI — Paoli rolled to a 56-16 victory over visiting Henryville on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets (2-5) next visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
