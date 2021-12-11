SELLERSBURG — Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Sydney Sierota scored 18 points apiece to lead Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek to a 66-49 victory over visiting Louisville Central on Saturday afternoon.
Lacey Tingle added 15 points and Emme Rooney 11 for the undefeated Dragons, who led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Yellow Jackets 21-5 in the second period to take control. Mason-Striverson, who also finished with nine rebounds and five assists, scored 11 points in the second as Creek took a 37-19 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Dragons continued to add to their lead in the third quarter, outscoring Central 18-13, to take a 55-32 lead into the final frame.
Tingle also finished with five assists and four rebounds while Rooney snared five boards and Sierota four.
"Great team win," Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. "Lacey Tingle was huge around the basket, scoring and rebounding. Kynidi rebounded and ran the show. Syd hit some big shots and got to the rim. Emme was strong shooting and rebounding. Merideth followed the gameplan and plugged up Central's high-low offense, and our bench came in with great energy. We beat a very good, athletic team. It got physical towards the end."
The Dragons (11-0) next host Mid-Southern Conference-rival Scottsburg (7-4, 2-3) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night before visiting 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence on Thursday night.
SILVER CREEK 66, LOUISVILLE CENTRAL 49
Lou. Central 14 5 13 17 — 49
Silver Creek 16 21 18 11 — 66
Central (2-3): JaKyrra Bartlett 3, Amaya Asher 7, Zionna Johnson 3, Destiny Jones 15, Ashai Deng 1, Briontanay Marshall 8, JaLa Douglas 12.
Silver Creek (11-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 18, Sydney Sierota 18, Lacey Tingle 15, Emme Rooney 11, Merideth Wilkinson 3, Rooney 1.
3-point field goals: Central 3 (Asher, Bartlett, Johnson); Silver Creek 8 (Rooney 3, Sierota 2, Mason-Striverson, Tingle, Wilkinson);
BRAVES BEAT PIONEERS
BORDEN — Host Borden held off Providence for a 30-25 triumph Saturday afternoon.
The Braves led 10-5 at the end of the first period before the Pioneers pulled to within 17-14 by intermission and 22-21 by the conclusion of the third quarter. Borden, though, outpointed Providence 8-4 in the final frame for the win.
Emily Cissell scored five of her game-high 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Braves while Claire Hall added nine.
"A real sloppy game for us, but we grinded out another win," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "Credit to Providence for making shots and making it difficult for us."
Erica Voelker netted nine points to pace the Pioneers (2-8), who host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Meanwhile the Braves (6-3) host Southwestern at the same time.
BORDEN 30, PROVIDENCE 25
Borden 10 7 5 8 — 30
Providence 5 9 7 4 — 25
Borden (6-3): Hannah Peine 3, Gabby Thomas 4, Delaney Smith 1, Hailey Hurst 3, Emily Cissell 10, Claire Hall 9.
Providence (2-8): Kate Weber 1, Anna Rodewig 3, Erica Voelker 9, Kate Simmons 2, Lillie Weber 2, Isabelle Frey 5, Grace Denis 3.
3-point field goals: Borden 2 (Hurst, Cissell); Providence 5 (Rodewig, Voelker 2, Frey, Denis).
OLYMPIANS DOWN DEVILS
COLUMBUS — Class 4A No. 8 Columbus East ran out to an early lead and never looked back en route to an 84-54 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Saturday afternoon.
The Olympians led 19-6 at the end of the first quarter and 41-20 at halftime before outscoring the Red Devils 42-34 in the second half to pull away.
Koryn Greiwe tallied a game-high 22 points to lead four in double digits for East (10-1, 2-0).
Elle Marble and Cadence Singleton scored 14 points apiece to lead Jeff (7-5, 1-3), which will host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
COLUMBUS EAST 84, JEFFERSONVILLE 54
Jeffersonville 6 14 18 16 — 54
Columbus East 19 22 24 18 — 84
Jeffersonville (7-5, 1-3): Sophie Reese 7, Elle Marble 14, La'Kyra Johnson 3, Cadence Singleton 14, Nevaeh Bates 3, Maranda Mason 7, LaQaya Gold 4, Myah Johnson 2.
Columbus East (10-1, 2-0): Koryn Greiwe 22, Albany Speer 13, Saige Stahl 15, Leah Bachmann 14, Harley Gant 3, Jenna Guse 2, Allison Craig 7, Maeleigh Roberts 6, Messiah Trapp 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 5 (Marble 3, Mason, Reese); Columbus East 10 (Greiwe 4, Speer 3, Roberts 2, Craig).
PANTHERS COME BACK TO BEAT BULLDOGS
NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County outscored New Albany 31-18 in the second half to rally for a 53-43 HHC win Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 25-22 at halftime before the Panthers battled back. They outscored New Albany 18-7 in the third period, then 13-11 in the final frame.
Taylor Treat tallied a game-high 16 points to pace the Bulldogs while Maleea Roland added 13.
New Albany (4-8, 0-2) next visits Providence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
JENNINGS COUNTY 53, NEW ALBANY 43
New Albany 13 12 7 11 — 43
Jennings County 6 16 18 13 — 53
New Albany (4-8, 0-2): Maleea Roland 13, Taylor Treat 16, Anasha Crowdus 4, Journey Howard 8, Alaina Walker 2.
Jennings County (9-2, 3-1): Juliann Woodard 8, Kali Thompson 5, Alivia Elmore 15, Megan Vogel 9, Alexis Carson 3, Lily Ernstes 13.
3-point field goals: New Albany 2 (Roland, Treat); Jennings County 4 (Elmore 3, Thompson).
COUGARS RALLY PAST FLOYD
BLOOMINGTON — Host Bloomington North outscored Floyd Central 23-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 45-39 win Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars led 10-9 at the end of the first period before the Highlanders outscored them 12-3 in the second to take a 21-13 lead into the locker room at halftime. Floyd increased that advantage to 31-22 at the end of the third quarter before North mounted its come back.
The Highlanders (3-7) next visit HHC-rival Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
