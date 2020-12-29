INDIANAPOLIS — The Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek girls’ basketball team got off to a hot start, but Class 4A No. 2 North Central rallied for a 44-34 victory on the first day of the Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational at North Central on Tuesday.
The Dragons hit four 3-pointers in the first period and led 14-8 at the first stop. Creek, however, would only hit three more 3’s — and all of those were by Alana Striverson — the rest of the way.
The host Panthers outscored the Dragons 19-10 in the second quarter, then 17-10 in the second half to hand Silver Creek its first loss of the season.
Striverson scored a game-high 16 points while Jaclyn Emly added six for the Dragons.
Six-foot-three senior Meg Newman, a Miss Basketball frontrunner who has committed to Arizona State, scored 14 points to pace North Central (12-2).
The Dragons (11-1) will face another 4A foe, Westfield, at 1 p.m. Wednesday at North Central.
.
NORTH CENTRAL 44, SILVER CREEK 34
Silver Creek 14 10 4 6 — 34
North Central 8 19 8 9 — 44
Silver Creek (11-1): Kynidi Striverson 5, Jaclyn Emly 6, Alana Striverson 16, Emme Rooney 3, Sydney Sierota 4.
North Central (12-2): Tanyuel Welch 7, Destinee Hooks 9, Ava Couch 4, Ramiah Elliott 4, Nakaih Hunter 6, Meg Newman 14.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 (A. Striverson 4, Emly 2, K. Striverson); North Central 3 (Hunter 2, Hooks).
.
PIRATES GO 1-1 AT SCOTTSBURG
SCOTTSBURG — Charlestown went 1-1 in Scottsburg’s Cheatham Classic on Tuesday.
Jennings County beat the Pirates in their first game, 54-47. Charlestown, though, rebounded in the evening and outlasted Lawrenceburg 47-35.
In their first game, the Pirates trailed 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before being outscored 17-3 in the second period to trail 27-12 at halftime. Charlestown rallied in the second half, outpointing the Panthers 35-27, but it wasn’t enough.
Demaria King paced the Pirates with 12 points while freshman Maddie Nipper added 11.
In Charlestown’s second game, it built a 31-13 halftime lead then held off the Tigers in the second half for a 12-point triumph.
The Pirates (5-2) are scheduled to visit Corydon Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
JENNINGS COUNTY 54, CHARLESTOWN 47
Charlestown 9 3 17 18 — 47
Jennings Co. 10 17 12 15 — 54
Charlestown (4-2): Laney Hawkins 6, Skylar Cochran 6, Maddie Nipper 11, Kennedy Coleman 9, Demaria King 12, Ashlyn Moore 3.
Jennings County (8-2): Juliann Woodard 20, Addyson Kent 15, Brooke Mowery 9, Kali Thompson 6, Lily Ernstes 4.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 6 (Cochran 2, Hawkins 2, Nipper 2); Jennings County 9 (Kent 3, Mowery 3, Thompson 2, Woodard).
.
BRAVES RALLY TO BEAT INDIANS
BORDEN — Borden overcame a one-point first quarter to rally for 36-30 victory over visiting Milan on Tuesday night.
The Indians led 8-1 at the end of the first quarter and 18-13 at halftime before the Braves outscored the visitors 23-12 in the second half for their fourth straight win.
“We came out very flat to start the game and their size affected us tremendously. It wasn’t pretty, but it was good to see the girls fight back and gut out a win,” Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Emily Cissell scored a game-high 15 points while Kaela Rose added 11 for the Braves (9-2), who are slated to host Perry Central at noon Saturday.
.
BORDEN 36, MILAN 30
Milan 8 10 6 6 — 30
Borden 1 12 7 16 — 36
Milan (0-8): Davis 2, Honnert 2, Clark 1, Holt 7, King 6, A Schmidt 12.
Borden (9-2): Kaylie Magallanes 2, Kaela Rose 11, Caitlyn Cook 6, Paige Robinson 2, Emily Cissell 15.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Cissell 3, Rose, Cook).
.
RED DEVILS OUTLAST PANTHERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outlasted Corydon Central 67-61 in double overtime Tuesday night.
Sophomore Tatum McFarland and freshman Elle Marble scored 15 points apiece while Sophia Reese added 14 for the Red Devils, who won their second straight game.
Ava Weber scored a game-high 30 points to pace the Panthers (7-5).
Jeff (3-7) will visit 3A No. 4 Salem at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 67, CORYDON CENTRAL 61 (2OTs)
Corydon 9 10 8 19 7 8 — 61
Jeffersonville 12 10 13 11 7 14 — 67
Corydon Central (7-5): Grace Erwin 2, Ava Weber 30, Jaiden Cantrell 3, Bailey Orme 7, Jessica Fulk 10, Kayla Willoughby 8, Chloe Cannon 1.
Jeffersonville (3-7): Sophia Reese 14, Elle Marble 15, Cadence Singleton 8, Nevaeh Bates 7, Brooklyn Carter 4, Maranda Mason 4, Tatum McFarland 15.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 2 (Fulk, Orme); Jeffersonville 6 (McFarland 2, Carter, Marble, Mason, Reese).
