SELLERSBURG — Highly-touted Silver Creek got off to a fast start and never looked back en route to an 80-41 season-opening victory over visiting New Washington on Thursday night.
The Dragons, who are ranked No. 3 in the ICGSA Class 3A preseason poll, led 32-5 at the end of the first quarter and cruised from there.
Senior transfer Marissa Gasaway had a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) in her debut, while sisters Alana and Kynidi Striverson netted 14 points apiece and Jaclyn Emly tallied 12 for Creek. Sydney Sierota added nine points for the Dragons, who had 10 different players in the scoring column.
Kynidi Striverson stuffed the stat sheet with nine assists, four steals and three rebounds while Alana Striverson corralled eight boards and dished out three assists.
Junior guard Grace Ellison paced the Mustangs with 11 points while Macy Fields, a sophomore, and Kaidin James, a freshman, added 10 points apiece.
The Dragons (1-0) host Brown County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night while New Wash (0-1) next hosts Scottsburg on its revamped homecourt at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 80, NEW WASHINGTON 41
New Washington 5 12 11 13 — 41
Silver Creek 32 17 16 15 — 80
New Washington (0-1): Macy Fields 10, Kaidin James 10, Grace Ellison 11, Emma DeCamp 2, Sami Canter 3, Haylie Spear 2, Jordan Standiford 3.
Silver Creek (1-0): Kynidi Striverson 14, Hallie Foley 2, Sydney Sierota 9, Abby Grimm 3, Jaclyn Emly 12, Marissa Gasaway 18, Alana Striverson 14, Olivia Johnston 3, Emme Rooney 4, Savannah Kirchgessner 1.
3-point field goals: New Washington 5 (Canter, Ellison, Fields, James, Standiford); Silver Creek 8 (Emily 2, Sierota 2, K. Striverson 2, Grimm, Johnston).
.
REBELS TOP HORNETS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern shutout Henryville in the first quarter en route to a 50-25 victory over the visiting Hornets in the season-opener for both Thursday night.
The Rebels led 11-0 after eight minutes and 22-8 at halftime before extending their lead in the second half.
Riley Nunn scored seven points to pace the Hornets while Alli Thompson and Esmeralda Ruiz added four apiece.
The Hornets (0-1) are idle until they host Switzerland County at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.
.
SOUTHWESTERN 50, HENRYVILLE 25
Henryville 0 8 9 8 — 25
Southwestern 11 11 17 11 — 50
Henryville (0-1): Avery King 2, Anna Knecht 2, Riley Nunn 7, Esmeralda Ruiz 4, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 1, Alexis Marion 2, Hillary White 1, Mary Crick 2, Alli Thompson 4.
Southwestern (1-0): Ellie Foley 8, Ashton Goode 14, Isabel Brooks 5, Abby Fulton 4, Allie Wilberding 5, Trinity McLain 10, Ahsley Fulton 2, Ximena Vilchis 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 1 (Nunn); Southwestern 2 (Goode, McLain).
