FLOYDS KNOBS — Class A No. 2 Lanesville downed host Floyd Central 49-32 Thursday evening on Joe Hinton Court.
The Eagles led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and 21-14 at halftime before outscoring the Highlanders 13-8 in the third and 15-10 in the final frame for their 11th win in a row.
Freshman guard Hadley Crosier tallied a game-high 22 points to lead Lanesville.
Kendall Brown netted a team-best 13 points for Floyd (5-10), which will next host New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Jan 8.
LANESVILLE 49, FLOYD CENTRAL 32
Lanesville 17 4 13 15 — 49
Floyd Central 4 10 8 10 — 32
Lanesville (15-1): Hadley Crosier 22, Kennedy Gordon 6, Hylton Brumley 4, Linzie Wernert 8, Morgan Sonner 5, Ava Kerr 4.
Floyd Central (5-10): Keegan Kaiser 4, Kendall Brown 13, Samara Miller 4, Nora Gibson 6, Callie Jo Celichowski 5.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 4 (Crosier 2, Gordon 2); Floyd Central 2 (Brown 2).
TIGERS TAME 'DOGS
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville Memorial rolled to a 54-28 triumph over New Albany on Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers jumped out to an 18-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased it to 28-8 by halftime. They then outscored the Bulldogs 26-21 in the second half.
Maleea Roland netted 11 points to pace New Albany (5-11), which will next host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
EV. MEMORIAL 54, NEW ALBANY 28
New Albany 4 4 11 9 — 28
Ev. Memorial 18 10 13 13 — 54
New Albany (5-11): Maleea Roland 11, Taylor Treat 6, Anasha Crowdus 3, Journey Howard 4, Alaina Walker 4.
Evansville Memorial (11-3): Sara Beckwith 4, Emma Smith 2, Myla Browning 6, Sophie Johnson 18, Emily Mattingly 16, Avery Kelley 4, Lydia Bordfeld 4.
3-point field goals: New Albany 1 (Roland); Evansville Memorial 1 (Browning).
MUSTANGS HOLD OFF HAUSER
HAUSER — New Washington outlasted host Hauser 44-41 Thursday.
The Mustangs built a 23-15 halftime lead before the Jets closed to within 34-31 by the end of the third quarter. New Wash held off Hauser the rest of the way.
Kaidin James tallied a team-high 21 points while Grace Ellison added nine for the Mustangs (6-8), who next visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
'DORES DOWN GENERALS
LEOPOLD — Host Perry Central clipped Clarksville 36-18 Thursday evening.
The Generals, who topped Cannelton 50-37 on Tuesday night, next host Providence at 6 p.m. next Friday night.
LATE WEDNESDAY
DRAGONS DOWN ALICES FOR TITLE
VINCENNES — Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek rolled to a 65-45 win over the host Alices in the championship game of the Vincennes Lincoln Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night.
Senior standout Kynidi Mason-Striverson led the way, compiling 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal.
Fellow senior Emme Rooney added 13 points for the Dragons, who led 21-12 at the end of the first quarter and 42-24 at halftime.
Senior Merideth Wilkinson added nine points, six rebounds and two steals while Sydney Sierota recorded seven points, five assists and five steals.
"Defensively it was one of our better games," Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. "Lincoln drives the ball as good as any team and I thought the girls sat down and guarded the drive. Kynidi was great all day scoring and distributing the ball. Emme shot the ball extremely well. ... Sydney harassed their point guard and attacked the rim. (Lacey) Tingle reminds me of Stacey Augmon — an old-school reference. She does a little of everything. Merideth decided to go be aggressive. When we guard, and then shoot the ball well, it's fun to watch."
The Dragons (15-1) next host Salem on Jan. 8 in a big Mid-Southern Conference clash.
