SELLERSBURG — Freshmen Emma Schoen and Brooklynn Renn combined for 27 points to lead Silver Creek to a 64-21 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Monday night.
Schoen came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws to scored 14 points while Renn connected on five field goals and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to tally 13 for the Dragons, who bounced back from their season-opening 38-35 loss at Seymour last Friday night.
“In the second half I felt we came out with a different attitude, kind of like ‘OK, it’s time to go,’” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “We are inexperienced, but learning. Just like at Seymour, we went up one with two minutes left but just had moments of being young. Tonight I thought everyone contributed in some way. On Friday we only had four assists, tonight we had 18. They are figuring out how to move the ball.”
Senior Hallie Foley added eight points for the Dragons (1-1), who visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Freshman Kelis Dansby scored seven points to pace the Lions.
“(Coach) Sara (Nord) does a great job at Rock Creek,” Schoen added. “Those kids play hard and are talented.”
The Lions (2-1) next visit Columbus Christian at 6 p.m. Friday night.
SILVER CREEK 64, ROCK CREEK 21
Rock Creek 10 6 1 4 — 21
Silver Creek 10 17 21 16 — 64
Rock Creek (2-1): Rylan Byars 2, Chloe Carter 1, Aleeyah Brown 4, Kelis Dansby 7, Neveah McWilliams 1, Ryleigh Newton 3, Jayli Smith 3.
Silver Creek (1-1): Emma Schoen 14, Hallie Foley 8, Katy Rooney 2, Kiara Gant 7, Brooklynn Renn 13, Hannah Senn 3, Ellie Falkenstein 7, Lydia Wright 2, Olivia Johnston 4, Addison Foley 4.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 2 (Dansby, Newton); Silver Creek 7 (Schoen 4, Gant, Johnston, Senn).
SATURDAY'S GAMES
PIRATES CLIP LADY CATS
RAMSEY — Tatum McFarland tallied a game-high 21 points to lead Charlestown to a 58-51 win at North Harrison in the Pirates’ Mid-Southern Conference-opener Saturday night.
McFarland, a senior guard, hit five 3-pointers for Charlestown.
Kennedy Coleman added 18 points and Maddie Nipper 11, on the strength of three 3-pointers, for the Pirates.
“We got a win, but it sure was ugly,” Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. “North Harrison was well-prepared and was able to keep us out of sync. Some great perimeter shooting by Tatum McFarland was huge when we struggled at times. Every time it looked like we were gaining control, North Harrison would make a run.”
The Lady Cats led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Pirates outscored them 21-16 in the second to take a 27-25 lead at halftime. North Harrison tied it up at 41 heading into the final frame and led 48-45 midway through the fourth period before Nipper hit a 3 to tie it up.
“We really stepped up after that,” Myers said. “Kennedy Coleman stole an in-bounds (pass) and made an and-one. (Then) after North Harrison made a 3, we closed out the game going 6-for-6 at the (foul) line.”
McFarland was 4 for 4 and Coleman 2 of 2 in the final 35 seconds to help seal the victory.
“We weren’t mentally sharp, but we sure were mentally tough,” Myers said.
The Pirates (3-1) will next host Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
CHARLESTOWN 58, NORTH HARRISON 51
Charlestown 6 21 14 17 — 58
North Harrison 9 16 16 10 — 51
Charlestown (3-1): Laney Hawkins 4, Maddie Nipper 11, Tatum McFarland 21, Lienna Blackstone 4, Kennedy Coleman 18.
North Harrison (2-3): Chloe Shewmaker 1, Sydney Smith 16, Meg Marinc 4, Gracie Fouts 3, Grace Goldman 18, Kyra Case 3, Audrey Tucker 1, Lydia Wilkins 5.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 8 (McFarland 5, Nipper 3); North Harrison 7 (Smith 3, Goldman 2, Case, Fouts).
JEFF FALLS IN FINAL
CORYDON — Jeffersonville finished second and New Albany eighth in the two-day Battle at the First Capital, which wrapped up Saturday at Corydon Central.
The Red Devils edged Southridge 50-49 in their first game of the tourney Friday night before beating Class 4A No. 9 East Central 66-55 in a semifinal Saturday. That night, the host Panthers outlasted Jeff 70-60 in the championship game to win their second straight title in the event.
In the win over the Trojans, the Devils led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, 28-23 at halftime and 45-36 through three periods en route to victory.
La’Kyra Johnson led the way for Jeff with 16 points while Sophia Reese tallied 12.
In the final, Corydon’s Bailey Orme hit a 3-pointer just before halftime to tie it up at 34. The Panthers carried that momentum over into the third period, outpointing the Red Devils 23-11 to take control.
Josie Vaughn (23) and Ava Weber (21) combined for 44 points for 3A No. 8 Corydon Central. Those two were a combined 22 for 23 (Vaughn 11 of 12, Weber 11 for 11) from the free throw line for the Panthers, who were 30 of 38 from the charity stripe as a team.
Johnson tallied 20 points to lead Jeff while Reese finished with 14 and Myah Johnson 11.
The Red Devils (3-2) will visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Meanwhile New Albany fell 64-32 to Class A No. 1 Lanesville in its first game Friday night before losing 71-51 to Crawford County and 68-51 to Evansville Central on Saturday. The Bulldogs (1-4) next visit Columbus North at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
BATTLE AT THE FIRST CAPITAL
JEFFERSONVILLE 66, EAST CENTRAL 55
Jeffersonville 17 11 17 21 — 66
East Central 15 8 13 19 — 55
Jeffersonville (3-1): Sophia Reese 12, Elle Marble 2, La’Kyra Johnson 16, Cadence Singleton 6, Myah Johnson 8, Brooklyn Carter 7, Maranda Mason 3, Averielle Baker 5, LaQaya Gold 7.
East Central (4-1): Caitlyn Dick 11, Laney Baker 18, Emily Klem 4, Josie Trabel 14, Anna Black 6, Addy Arnult 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 5 (L. Johnson 2, Reese 2, Carter); East Central 6 (Dick 3, Trabel 2, Baker).
FINAL: CORYDON CENTRAL 70, JEFFERSONVILLE 60
Jeffersonville 12 22 11 15 — 60
Corydon 19 15 23 13 — 70
Jeffersonville (3-2): Reese 14, L. Johnson 20, M. Johnson 11, Carter 7, Mason 2, Emma Eaton 4, Gold 2.
Corydon Central (6-0): Ava Weber 21, Morgan Adams 6, Bailey Orme 10, Josie Vaughn 23, Alyssa Groover 10.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 4 (Reese 3, Carter); Corydon Central 4 (Orme 2, Vaughn 2).
FLOYD WINS BIG
EVANSVILLE — Senior Callie Jo Celichowski tallied a game-high 22 points to lead Floyd Central to a 62-25 win at Evansville Harrison on Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders jumped out early, outscoring the Warriors 15-3 in the first quarter, and led 33-12 at halftime and 53-16 through three periods en route to victory.
Freshman Elise Coleman added 13 points and Nora Gibson nine for Floyd (2-2), which will host Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 62, EVANSVILLE HARRISON 25
Ev. Harrison 3 9 4 9 — 25
Floyd Central 15 18 20 9 — 62
Evansville Harrison (1-4): Jannie Berry 4, Gabrielle Bushrod 8, Kyra Payne 1, Ma’khya Robertson 3, Alivia Williams 4, Jordan Mackey 5.
Floyd Central (2-2): Callie Jo Celichowski 22, Elise Coleman 13, Nora Gibson 9, Ava Hausz 7, Natalya Gaines 3, Ava Casteel 3, Miranda Wilkerson 2, Carly Fonda 1.
3-point field goals: Evansville Harrison 3 (Bushrod 2, Robertson); Floyd Central 5 (Casteel, Coleman, Gaines, Gibson, Hausz).
PIONEERS TOP ‘TOPPERS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence posted a 40-35 win over Shawe Memorial in its season-opener Saturday afternoon at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, 24-17 at halftime and 34-26 heading into the final frame before the Hilltoppers rallied late.
Freshmen Avery Smith (12) and Addison Smith (11) combined for 23 points while senior Lillie Weber tallied 10 to pace Providence (1-0), which will host Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PROVIDENCE 40, SHAWE MEMORIAL 35
Shawe Memorial 7 10 9 9 — 35
Providence 10 14 10 6 — 40
Shawe Memorial (2-3): Ava Turner 5, Hunter Mote 5, Allison Knoebel 8, Yolett Perez 2, Audrey Barron 15.
Providence (1-0): Lillie Weber 10, Addison Smith 11, Livy Theobald 4, Grace Denis 3, Avery Smith 12.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 2 (Knoebel 2); Providence 6 (Weber 3, Dennis, Ad. Smith, Av. Smith).
MUSTANGS DOWN WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Kaidin James tallied a game-high 23 points to lead New Washington to a 42-32 win at Christian Academy on Saturday night.
The Warriors led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Mustangs outscored them 12-7 in the second, 13-9 in the third and 10-8 in the fourth en route to victory.
Macy Fields added nine points for New Wash (3-2), which will visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Leah Stevens scored 11 points to pace CAI (0-3), which will visit West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 42, CAI 32
New Washington 7 12 13 10 — 42
Chr. Academy 8 7 9 8 — 32
New Washington (3-2): Macy Fields 9, Kaidin James 23, Kaylee Lawrence 3, Olivia Bower 3, Sami Mattingly 3.
CAI (0-3): Leah Stevens 11, Alexus Bryant 8, Brooklyn Shields 9, Samantha Cox 2, Addison Jackson 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 4 (James 2, Lawrence, Mattingly); CAI 4 (Stevens 3, Shields).
PACERS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Switzerland County outscored host Henryville 26-9 in the second half en route to a 45-30 win in the Hornets’ home-opener Saturday.
The two teams were tied 10-all at the end of the first quarter before Henryville edged ahead 21-19 by halftime. The Pacers, however, outpointed the Hornets 13-0 in the third period and 13-9 in the final frame.
Hillary White scored 11 points to pace Henryville (1-4), which will next visit New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY 45, HENRYVILLE 30
Switzerland Co. 10 9 13 13 — 45
Henryville 10 11 0 9 — 30
Switzerland County (2-1): Wrightsmand 1, Higgins 9, Collier 5, Taylor 7, Archer 4, Levell 7, Stow 8, Breek 1.
Henryville (1-4): Hillary White 11, Alexis Marion 3, Mylee Marcum 2, Allie McAfee 7, Peyton Steward 3, Gracie Best 4.
3-point field goals: Switzerland County 6 (Higgins 1, Collier 1, Taylor 1, Archer 1, Stow 2); Henryville 4 (Steward 1, Marion 1, White 2).
SHINERS EDGE GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Boosted by its second quarter, Rising Sun edged host Clarksville 33-31 Saturday night.
The two teams were tied 9-all at the end of the first period before the Shiners outscored the Generals 10-4 in the second quarter to take a 19-13 lead into the locker room. Clarksville rallied in the third to pull within 24-22 before both teams tallied nine apiece in the final frame.
Dahja Gaines scored a team-high 12 points to lead the Generals (1-5), who’ll host Cannelton at 6 p.m. Friday night.
RISING SUN 33, CLARKSVILLE 31
Rising Sun 9 10 5 9 — 33
Clarksville 9 4 9 9 — 31
Rising Sun (2-1): Jenna Peelman 1, Kieran Groover 2, Baylee Morris 11, Ellie Ohlmansiek 2, Alyssa Simpson 13, Nora Powell 3.
Clarksville (1-5): Courtney Austin 4, Kenzie Alexander 7, Dahja Gaines 12, Emma Winsor 6, Alyssa Leezer 2.
3-point field goals: Rising Sun 1 (Powell); Clarksville 2 (Austin, Winsor).
