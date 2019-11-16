JEFFERSONVILLE — Nan Garcia's double-double propelled Jeffersonville to a 43-32 win over visiting Bloomington South in a battle of top 11 teams Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena.
The 6-foot senior tallied 24 points and 13 rebounds as the ninth-ranked Red Devils' remained perfect on the young season with their win over the No. 11 Panthers. The Penn State-signee scored 15 points in the first half to help Jeff build a 30-14 lead at intermission.
In the second half, the Red Devils' offense slowed and only three players scored. Missed free-throws, especially in the fourth quarter could have haunted Jeffersonville, but the the Devils' halftime advantage and pressure defense helped them pull through.
"It wasn't pretty," Jeff coach Mike Warren said. "Bloomington South is a good team and they played well. We got off to a good start and were able to build a double-digit lead. We didn't play too great in the second half and had a lot of turnovers. But our defensive effort was phenomenal, the kids did a great job protecting the lead. Nan was really good this afternoon. We didn't shoot free-throws well down the stretch, but it was good to come out of there with a win."
Junior Alexis Gibson added seven points for the Devils.
Jeff (4-0) next hosts Providence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 43, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 32
Bloomington South 8 6 13 5—32
Jeffersonville 14 16 9 4—43
Bloomington South (2-2): Kendal Harmon 6, Clara Voskull 5, Anneke Furr 4, Kristen Ridner 4, Cameron Gillard 3, Kia Kunzmen 3, Lauren Conner 3, Brooke Grinsted 2, Olvia Blackketter 2.
Jeffersonville (4-0): Nan Garcia 24, Alexis Gibson 7, Cadence Singleton 4, Kiersten Poor 4, Tatum McFarland 3, Sophia Reese 1.
3-point field goals: BloomingtonSouth 4 (Harmon 2, Gillard, Conner); Jeffersonville 4 (Garcia 3, McFarland).
.
PIONEERS FALL IN OT IN TOURNEY FINAL
CORYDON — Crawford County outpointed Providence 12-6 in overtime for a 54-48 win in the Battle at the First Capital final Saturday night at Corydon Central.
The Pioneers beat North Central (Farmersburg) 58-33 in a semifinals Saturday afternoon to earn a spot in the championship game.
In the semi, seniors Natalie Boesing (24 points, 15 rebounds, two assists), Brigid Welch (17 points, six rebounds, three assists), Kaylee Kaiser (nine points, seven rebounds, three assists) and Maggie Purichia (six points, seven rebounds, four assists) combined for 56 points, 35 rebounds and 12 assists in the 25-point triumph.
In the final, the Pioneers led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter before the Wolfpack cut the gap to one (22-21) by halftime. Crawford went ahead in the third, outscoring Providence 14-9 before the Pioneers rallied to time the game in the final frame.
Boesing had another double-double (29 points, 13 rebounds) while Welch added 10 points and five rebounds for the Pioneers, who finished 16 for 31 from the free throw line in the loss.
Treasure Nickelson tallied 29 points too while Brooke Elliott scored 17 for the Wolfpack.
Providence (2-2), which has played three overtime games so far, visits Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
BATTLE AT THE FIRST CAPITAL
Saturday's semifinal
PROVIDENCE 58, NORTH CENTRAL 33
Providence 19 14 17 8—58
North Central 5 10 9 9—33
Providence (2-1): Kaylee Kaiser 9, Natalie Boesing 24, Maggie Purichia 6, Brigid Welch 17, Lauren Castleberry 2.
North Central (2-1): Davidson 12, Cox 12, Williams 3, Hutchinson 3, Stone 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 3 (Purichia 2, Kaiser 1), North Central 4 (Davidson 2, Cox 1, Williams 1).
.
Saturday's final
CRAWFORD COUNTY 54, PROVIDENCE 48 (OT)
Providence 11 11 9 11 6—48
Crawford County 4 17 14 7 12—54
Providence (2-2): Boesing 29, Purichia 3, Welch 10, Brooklyn Nolot 3, Castleberry 3.
Crawford County (4-2): Stutzman 5, Gaines 1, Elliott 17, Nickelson 29, Fraime 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 2 (Castleberry 1, Purichia 1), Crawford County 3 (Elliott 3).
.
BRAVES BEAT BULLDOGS 64-15
CANNELTON — Borden improved to 3-1 by blasting host Cannelton 64-15 on Saturday afternoon.
The Braves jumped out of the gate with 26 points in the opening quarter on their way to a 37-7 halftime lead. They outscored the Bulldogs 27-8 in the second half.
Borden, who had nine different players score, were led by Christina Knight's 17 points. Grace Hall added 10 while Emily Cissell finished with nine. Keala Rose added six in the win.
Kendall Hale, a 6-foot-2 post player, paced Cannelton with 10 points.
"We did a pretty good job of containing Hale," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "It was nice to see everyone get some quality playing time and have an opportunity to score."
Borden (3-1) plays at Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
BORDEN 64, CANNELTON 15
Borden 26 11 14 13—64
Cannelton 4 3 2 6—15
Borden (3-1): Christina Knight 17, Grace Hall 10, Emily Cissell 9, Keala Rose 8, Kaylie Magallanes 6, McKenzii Rothbauer 5, Dayton Nale 4, Siera Thomas 3, Caitlyn Cook 2.
Cannelton (2-4): Hale 10, Dawson 3, Crafton 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Rothbauer, Rose, Knight); Cannelton 2 (Hale 2).
.
MUSTANGS HOLD OFF WARRIORS
NEW WASHINGTON — Adrian Miles and Makynsie Barger combined for 29 points to lead New Washington to a 42-33 win over visiting Christian Academy on Saturday night.
Barger, who finished with 14 points, scored six in the first quarter to help the Mustangs build an 11-2 lead.
The Warriors responded in the second quarter, cutting New Wash's lead to 17-11 by halftime.
The Mustangs retook control in the third period, outscoring CAI 13-7.
Miles finished with a game-high 15 for New Washington.
MaKenzie Fountain led the Warriors with nine points while Ann Lopez added eight.
The Mustangs (2-3) host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while CAI plays at West Washington at the same time.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 42, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 33
Christian Academy 2 9 7 15—33
New Washington 11 6 13 12—42
Christian Academy (0-3): MaKenzie Fountain 9, Ann Lopez 8, Lilian Yates 7, Julia Yates 4, Erin Stensrud 3, Emma Fletcher 2.
New Washington (2-3): Adrian Miles 15, Makynsie Barger 14, Taylor James 5, Kalin Campbell 4, Grace Ellison 2, Mackenzie Krouse 2.
3-point field goals: ChristianAcademy 3 (Lopez 2, Fountain); New Washington 2 (Miles 2).
.
HESS HELPS HIGHLANDERS TO 54-37 WIN
EVANSVILLE — Freshman Mandy Hess tallied a game-high 24 points, 14 in the decisive second quarter, to lead Floyd Central to a 54-37 win at Evansville Harrison on Saturday.
The Highlanders led 7-2 at the end of the first quarter before, led by Hess, they outscored the Warriors 21-7 in the second to take a 28-9 lead into the locker room at halftime. Floyd cruised from there.
In addition to Hess, Keegan Kaiser added nine points while Kalissa Fosskuhl scored seven for the Highlanders.
Floyd Central (2-1) next plays at Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 54, EVANSVILLE HARRISON 37
Floyd Central 7 21 11 15—54
Evansville Harrison 2 7 15 13—37
Floyd Central (2-1): Mandy Hess 24, Keegan Kaiser 9, Kalissa Fosskuhl 7, Kendall Brown 6, Sophie Gasaway 5, Callie Celichowski 2, Peyton Kochert 2.
Evansville Harrison (0-2): Jade Morgan 23, Alexis Mullins 4, Aaliyah Thigpen 4, Chloe Hill 4, Torossi Dalton 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 7 (Hess 4, Kaiser, Fosskuhl, Gasaway); EvansvilleHarrison 2 (Hess 2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.