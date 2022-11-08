CROTHERSVILLE — Courtney Austin and Dahja Gaines combined for 35 points to lead Clarksville to a 57-26 triumph at Crothersville on Tuesday night.
Austin netted 18 and Gaines 17 for the Generals, who led 13-3 at the end of the first quarter and 30-11 at halftime before outscoring the Tigers 22-10 in the third period en route to their first victory of the young season.
Kenzie Alexander added nine points for Clarksville (1-3), which will visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Kendall Berry scored nine points to lead Crothersville (0-1), which will visit Borden next Tuesday night.
CLARKSVILLE 57, CROTHERSVILLE 26
Clarksville 13 17 22 5 — 57
Crothersville 3 8 10 5 — 26
Clarksville (1-3): Courtney Austin 18, Kenzie Alexander 9, Dahja Gaines 17, Emma Winsor 2, Carlye Nixe 5, Julia Perissi 3, Jayonna Shirley 3.
Crothersville (0-1): Hayden Pilgrim 2, Hali Burton 7, Jojo Clay 8, Kendall Berry 9.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 3 (Alexander, Nixe, Perissi); Crothersville 2 (Berry 2).
BRAVES BEAT WARRIORS
BORDEN — Freshmen Ava Wheeler, AJ Mallad and Emma Hart combined for 49 points to lead host Borden to a 66-28 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
Wheeler netted 18, Mallad 17 and Hart 14 for the victorious Braves, who led 23-9 at the end of the first quarter and 38-21 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 26-3 in the third period to take command.
"We came out and our pressure gave them some fits," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "I thought our defense in the second half was much better. Overall, it was good to see us move the ball and take better shots."
Another freshman, Riley Rarick, added nine points for the Braves (1-1), who'll host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Leah Stevens scored eight points to pace the Warriors (0-2), who will host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
BORDEN 66, CAI 28
CAI 9 12 3 4 — 28
Borden 23 15 26 2 — 66
CAI (0-2): Leah Stevens 8, Macy Jackson 3, Alexus Bryant 6, Raegan Hodge 4, Brooklyn Shields 2, Addison Jackson 5.
Borden (1-1): Riley Rarick 9, Ava Wheeler 18, AJ Mallad 17, Emma Hart 14, Paige Robinson 4, Emily Cissell 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 1 (Stevens); Borden 3 (Mallad 2, Wheeler).
FLOYD OUTLASTS AUSTIN
AUSTIN — Freshman Elise Coleman scored a game-high 18 points to lead Floyd Central to a 43-33 win at Austin on Tuesday night.
Samara Miller added seven points and Megan Czarnecki six for the Highlanders, who trailed 18-11 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Eagles 32-15 the rest of the way.
Floyd (1-1) will next host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 43, AUSTIN 33
Floyd Central 11 10 11 11 — 43
Austin 18 5 5 5 — 33
Floyd Central (1-1): Ava Hausz 3, Elise Coleman 18, Samara Miller 7, Megan Czarnecki 6, Nora Gibson 4, Callie Jo Celichowski 5.
Austin (1-1): Buckel 3, Owens 17, Hawkins 11, Baker 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4 (Coleman 2, Hausz, Miller); Austin 5 (Owens 3, Buckel, Hawkins).
MUSTANGS FALL
NEW WASHINGTON — Ellie Richardson tallied 20 points to lead Scottsburg to a 70-49 victory over visiting New Washington on Tuesday night.
Led by Richardson, the Warriorettes led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and 33-23 at halftime before outscoring the Mustangs 37-26 over the final two frames.
Kaidin James scored a game-high 28 points to lead New Wash. She hit six field goals and was 16 for 19 from the free throw line for the Mustangs, who also received 11 points from Sami Mattingly.
New Washington (2-2) will next visit Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
SCOTTSBURG 70, NEW WASHINGTON 49
Scottsburg 16 17 18 19 — 70
New Wash 13 10 10 16 — 49
Scottsburg (1-1): Ellie Richardson 20, Carrie Hiler 2, Haley Thomas 6, Sonya King 1, Hannah Thomas 2, Hannah Stutsman 8, Lola Fouts 15, Madison Richey 2, Katina Cooper 4, Abbey Martin 6, Taneisha Griffin 4.
New Washington (2-2): Macy Fields 3, Kaidin James 28, Kaylee Lawrence 4, Liv Bower 3, Sami Mattingly 11.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 6 (Fouts 2, Richardson 2, Stutsman 2); New Washington 5 (Mattingly 3, Bower, Lawrence).
LIONS WIN OPENER
SELLERSBURG — Freshmen Aleeyah Brown and Kelis Dansby combined for 27 points to lead Rock Creek to a 42-36 victory over visiting Henryville in the Lions' season-opener Tuesday night.
Brown finished with 14 and Dansby 13 while Jayli Smith added seven points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots for Rock Creek (1-0), which will host Cannelton at 6 p.m. Friday night.
