Clarksville Generals

CLARKSVILLE — Jasmine Walker and Kylie Perez combined for 20 second-half points to spark Clarksville’s rally for a 53-49 victory over visiting Crothersville on Monday night.

The Tigers led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter and 32-22 at halftime before the Generals outscored the visitors 31-17 in the second half for their second win of the season.

Walker tallied 11 of her team-high 16 points after intermission while Perez netted nine of her 12 in the final two quarters.

Myah Bagshaw also added nine points for Clarksville (2-5), which will go for two in a row Tuesday night when it hosts Christian Academy. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

.

CLARKSVILLE 53, CROTHERSVILLE 49

Crothersville  21  11  11   6 — 49

Clarksville        8  14  16  15 — 53

    Crothersville (0-4): Zoe Spangler 11, Kennadi Lakins 14, Grace Wilson 16, Ella Plasse 6, Tiessa Stevens 2.

    Clarksville (2-5): Myah Bagshaw 9, Carlye Nixe 5, Alyssa Leezer 2, Kylie Perez 12, Jasmine Walker 16, Skye Howey 3, Dahja Gaines 6.

    3-point field goals: Crothersville 4 (Lakins 4); Clarksville 4 (Perez 2, Bagshaw, Nixe).

.

DRAGONS CRACK TOP 10

Silver Creek has cracked the Top 10 of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class Top 20 poll.

The Dragons (7-0) moved up to No. 9 in this week’s rankings after checking in at 13th last week. They received a first-place vote from one of the 20 panelists and had 179 points in the poll released Sunday night.

Silver Creek, meanwhile, remained No. 1 in Class 3A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association polls.

The Dragons visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

.

IBCA TOP 20

The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.

Rank, School Record Pts

 1. Penn (3) 7-1 379

 2. Crown Point (14) 6-0 377

 3. Carmel (1) 5-1 324

 4. North Central (1) 6-1 320

 5. Bedford NL 6-1 297

 6. East Central 6-0 291

 7. Fishers 8-1 253

 8. Noblesville 5-1 232

 9. Silver Creek (1) 7-0 179

10. Hamilton SE 5-2 177

11 (tie). Linton-Stockton 6-0 134

11 (tie). Homestead 4-2 134

13. Mishawaka Marian 7-1 131

14. Lawrence North 5-4 124

15. Evansville Memorial 3-0 117

16. Franklin 5-0 109

17. Salem 7-1 108

18. Ben Davis 3-1 98

19. FW South 4-0 68

20. FW Carroll 7-2 67

Others receiving votes: Blue River Valley (5-0), Brownsburg (3-3), Carroll-Flora (3-1), Columbus East (6-3), Columbus North (5-2), Forest Park (7-0), Franklin Central (2-1), Frankton (9-0), Garrett (9-0), Greensburg (1-0), WL Harrison (3-0), Heritage Hills (4-1), Jac-Cen-Del (4-2), Jennings County (4-2), Knox (7-0), Lafayette Central Catholic (4-0), Loogootee (1-1), Martinsville (6-1), Michigan City (7-0), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (3-2), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (4-0), Pioneer (3-1), Roncalli (7-0), SB Washington (5-3), Tri-Central (3-2), Warsaw (6-2).

.

ICGSA POLLS

Records through Saturday games

Class 4A: 1. Carmel 5-1, 2. Penn 7-1, 3. Crown Point 6-0, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 5-2, 5 (tie). North Central 6-1, East Central 6-0, 7. Bedford NL 6-1, 8. Fishers 8-1, 9. Homestead 4-2, 10. FW South 4-0.

Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 7-0, 2. Salem 7-1, 3. Norwell 4-0, 4 (tie). Evansville Memorial 3-0, Mishawaka Marian 7-1, 6. Garrett 9-0, 7. FW Concordia 6-2, 8. Washington 2-0, 9. Central Noble 3-1, 10. Greensburg 1-0.

Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 6-0, 2 (tie). Frankton 9-0, University 5-0, 4. Lafayette Central Catholic 4-0, 5. Forest Park 7-0, 6. Clinton Prairie 5-1, 7. Triton Central 6-1, 8. Eastern 3-3, 9 (tie). Fairfield 7-1, Northeastern 4-0.

Class A: 1. Loogootee 1-1, 2. Waldron 5-1, 3. Pioneer 3-1, 4 (tie). Lanesville 9-1, Trinity Lutheran 6-1, 6. Greenwood Christian 4-2, 7. Jac-Cen-Del 4-2, 8. North White 5-0, 9. Morgan Township 5-2, 10. Blue River 5-0.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you