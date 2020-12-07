CLARKSVILLE — Jasmine Walker and Kylie Perez combined for 20 second-half points to spark Clarksville’s rally for a 53-49 victory over visiting Crothersville on Monday night.
The Tigers led 21-8 at the end of the first quarter and 32-22 at halftime before the Generals outscored the visitors 31-17 in the second half for their second win of the season.
Walker tallied 11 of her team-high 16 points after intermission while Perez netted nine of her 12 in the final two quarters.
Myah Bagshaw also added nine points for Clarksville (2-5), which will go for two in a row Tuesday night when it hosts Christian Academy. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
CLARKSVILLE 53, CROTHERSVILLE 49
Crothersville 21 11 11 6 — 49
Clarksville 8 14 16 15 — 53
Crothersville (0-4): Zoe Spangler 11, Kennadi Lakins 14, Grace Wilson 16, Ella Plasse 6, Tiessa Stevens 2.
Clarksville (2-5): Myah Bagshaw 9, Carlye Nixe 5, Alyssa Leezer 2, Kylie Perez 12, Jasmine Walker 16, Skye Howey 3, Dahja Gaines 6.
3-point field goals: Crothersville 4 (Lakins 4); Clarksville 4 (Perez 2, Bagshaw, Nixe).
DRAGONS CRACK TOP 10
Silver Creek has cracked the Top 10 of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-class Top 20 poll.
The Dragons (7-0) moved up to No. 9 in this week’s rankings after checking in at 13th last week. They received a first-place vote from one of the 20 panelists and had 179 points in the poll released Sunday night.
Silver Creek, meanwhile, remained No. 1 in Class 3A in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association polls.
The Dragons visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
Rank, School Record Pts
1. Penn (3) 7-1 379
2. Crown Point (14) 6-0 377
3. Carmel (1) 5-1 324
4. North Central (1) 6-1 320
5. Bedford NL 6-1 297
6. East Central 6-0 291
7. Fishers 8-1 253
8. Noblesville 5-1 232
9. Silver Creek (1) 7-0 179
10. Hamilton SE 5-2 177
11 (tie). Linton-Stockton 6-0 134
11 (tie). Homestead 4-2 134
13. Mishawaka Marian 7-1 131
14. Lawrence North 5-4 124
15. Evansville Memorial 3-0 117
16. Franklin 5-0 109
17. Salem 7-1 108
18. Ben Davis 3-1 98
19. FW South 4-0 68
20. FW Carroll 7-2 67
Others receiving votes: Blue River Valley (5-0), Brownsburg (3-3), Carroll-Flora (3-1), Columbus East (6-3), Columbus North (5-2), Forest Park (7-0), Franklin Central (2-1), Frankton (9-0), Garrett (9-0), Greensburg (1-0), WL Harrison (3-0), Heritage Hills (4-1), Jac-Cen-Del (4-2), Jennings County (4-2), Knox (7-0), Lafayette Central Catholic (4-0), Loogootee (1-1), Martinsville (6-1), Michigan City (7-0), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (3-2), Northwestern (4-0), Norwell (4-0), Pioneer (3-1), Roncalli (7-0), SB Washington (5-3), Tri-Central (3-2), Warsaw (6-2).
ICGSA POLLS
Records through Saturday games
Class 4A: 1. Carmel 5-1, 2. Penn 7-1, 3. Crown Point 6-0, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 5-2, 5 (tie). North Central 6-1, East Central 6-0, 7. Bedford NL 6-1, 8. Fishers 8-1, 9. Homestead 4-2, 10. FW South 4-0.
Class 3A: 1. Silver Creek 7-0, 2. Salem 7-1, 3. Norwell 4-0, 4 (tie). Evansville Memorial 3-0, Mishawaka Marian 7-1, 6. Garrett 9-0, 7. FW Concordia 6-2, 8. Washington 2-0, 9. Central Noble 3-1, 10. Greensburg 1-0.
Class 2A: 1. Linton-Stockton 6-0, 2 (tie). Frankton 9-0, University 5-0, 4. Lafayette Central Catholic 4-0, 5. Forest Park 7-0, 6. Clinton Prairie 5-1, 7. Triton Central 6-1, 8. Eastern 3-3, 9 (tie). Fairfield 7-1, Northeastern 4-0.
Class A: 1. Loogootee 1-1, 2. Waldron 5-1, 3. Pioneer 3-1, 4 (tie). Lanesville 9-1, Trinity Lutheran 6-1, 6. Greenwood Christian 4-2, 7. Jac-Cen-Del 4-2, 8. North White 5-0, 9. Morgan Township 5-2, 10. Blue River 5-0.
