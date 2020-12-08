Clarksville Generals

CLARKSVILLE — Kylie Perez and Jasmine Walker combined for 40 points to lead Clarksville to a 49-12 victory over visiting Christian Academy in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night.

Perez tallied a game-high 23 points — thanks in part to five 3-pointers — while Walker netted 17 for the Generals (3-5), who picked up their second win in two nights.

Five other players scored two points apiece for Clarksville, which is slated to host Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

The Warriors (0-5), meanwhile, are scheduled to host Class A No. 4 Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. It will be CAI’s Senior Night.

CLARKSVILLE 49, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 12

Christian Academy   1    3   4    4 — 12

Clarksville               10  13   9  17 — 49

    Christian Academy (0-5): Grace Mullins 2, Brooklyn Shields 6, Nicole Tucker 2, Cori Payne 2.

    Clarksville (3-5): Kylie Perez 23, Jasmine Walker 17, Presleigh Yates, Dahja Gaines, Myah Bagshaw 2, Carlye Nixe 2, Courtney Austin 2.

    3-point field goals: Christian Academy 0; Clarksville 5 (Perez 5).

BRAVES BEAT REBELS

ELIZABETH — Playing its first game since Nov. 17, visiting Borden rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat South Central 39-26 in a Southern Athletic Conference game Tuesday night.

Emily Cissell tallied a game-high 22 points while Kaylie Magallanes and Kaela Rose added six points apiece for the Braves, who trailed 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 17-16 at halftime before outscoring the Rebels 23-9 in the second half.

“We started the game a little sluggish, but as the game wore on we turned up our intensity,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “Kaylie did a great job guarding their best player.”

Millie Spencer scored 11 points to pace the Rebels (0-6, 0-1), who visit Crothersville at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

The Braves (5-1, 2-0) are scheduled to visit Class A No. 1 Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

BORDEN 39, SOUTH CENTRAL 26

Borden              8   8  12  11 — 39

South Central  12  5    3    6 — 26

    Borden (5-1, 2-0): Kaylie Magallanes 6, Kaela Rose 6, Caitlyn Cook 3, Grace Hall 2, Emily Cissell 22.

    South Central (0-6, 0-1): Kendall Kiper 8, Ashby 1, Lily Boley 5, Millie Spencer 11, Liebert 1.

    3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Cissell 4, Rose); South Central 3 (Kiper, Spencer 2).

 

