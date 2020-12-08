CLARKSVILLE — Kylie Perez and Jasmine Walker combined for 40 points to lead Clarksville to a 49-12 victory over visiting Christian Academy in girls’ basketball action Tuesday night.
Perez tallied a game-high 23 points — thanks in part to five 3-pointers — while Walker netted 17 for the Generals (3-5), who picked up their second win in two nights.
Five other players scored two points apiece for Clarksville, which is slated to host Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
The Warriors (0-5), meanwhile, are scheduled to host Class A No. 4 Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. It will be CAI’s Senior Night.
CLARKSVILLE 49, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 12
Christian Academy 1 3 4 4 — 12
Clarksville 10 13 9 17 — 49
Christian Academy (0-5): Grace Mullins 2, Brooklyn Shields 6, Nicole Tucker 2, Cori Payne 2.
Clarksville (3-5): Kylie Perez 23, Jasmine Walker 17, Presleigh Yates, Dahja Gaines, Myah Bagshaw 2, Carlye Nixe 2, Courtney Austin 2.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 0; Clarksville 5 (Perez 5).
BRAVES BEAT REBELS
ELIZABETH — Playing its first game since Nov. 17, visiting Borden rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat South Central 39-26 in a Southern Athletic Conference game Tuesday night.
Emily Cissell tallied a game-high 22 points while Kaylie Magallanes and Kaela Rose added six points apiece for the Braves, who trailed 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 17-16 at halftime before outscoring the Rebels 23-9 in the second half.
“We started the game a little sluggish, but as the game wore on we turned up our intensity,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “Kaylie did a great job guarding their best player.”
Millie Spencer scored 11 points to pace the Rebels (0-6, 0-1), who visit Crothersville at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
The Braves (5-1, 2-0) are scheduled to visit Class A No. 1 Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
BORDEN 39, SOUTH CENTRAL 26
Borden 8 8 12 11 — 39
South Central 12 5 3 6 — 26
Borden (5-1, 2-0): Kaylie Magallanes 6, Kaela Rose 6, Caitlyn Cook 3, Grace Hall 2, Emily Cissell 22.
South Central (0-6, 0-1): Kendall Kiper 8, Ashby 1, Lily Boley 5, Millie Spencer 11, Liebert 1.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Cissell 4, Rose); South Central 3 (Kiper, Spencer 2).
