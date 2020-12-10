CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville won its third game in four days Thursday night, beating visiting Rock Creek 51-31.
Jasmine Walker (18) and Kylie Perez (13) combined for 31 points for the Generals, who outscored the Lions 15-4 in the first quarter and 14-6 in the second to take a 29-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Leah Thompson and Chloe Carter scored 13 points apiece to pace Creek, which outscored Clarksville 12-9 in the third quarter.
The Lions (1-4) are slated to visit Crothersville at 11 a.m. Saturday morning while the Generals (4-5) are scheduled to visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. that night.
.
CLARKSVILLE 51, ROCK CREEK 31
Rock Creek 4 6 12 9 — 31
Clarksville 15 14 9 13 — 51
Rock Creek (1-4): Leah Thompson 13, Tiffany Miller 5, Chloe Carter 13.
Clarksville (4-5): Myah Bagshaw 4, Carlye Nixe 2, Alyssa Leezer 4, Kylie Perez 13, Jasmine Walker 18, Skye Howey 5, Dahja Gaines 5.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 3 (Thompson 3); Clarksville 3 (Perez 3).
.
NO. 1 EAGLES BEAT BRAVES
LANESVILLE — Class A No. 1 Lanesville rode a big second period to a 55-19 win over visiting Borden in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday evening.
The Eagles led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter before shutting out the Braves 16-0 in the second en route to a 33-10 halftime lead. Lanesville added to its advantage in the third quarter, outscoring Borden 12-3.
“We didn’t make shots and Lanesville is a pretty good team. The score doesn’t reflect it, but we competed and I’m very proud of our effort,” Braves coach Matt Vick said.
Gracie Adams scored a game-high 19 points to pace the Eagles (11-1, 2-0), who won their 11th straight game. Lanesville is idle until it hosts New Washington at 1:30 p.m. next Saturday.
Emily Cissell scored eight points to lead Borden (5-2, 2-1), which is slated to visit Providence at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
LANESVILLE 55, BORDEN 19
Borden 10 0 3 6 — 19
Lanesville 17 16 12 10 — 55
Borden (5-2, 2-1): Emily Cissell 8, Kaela Rose 7, Grace Hall 2, Kaylie Magallanes 2.
Lanesville (11-1, 2-0): Gracie Adams 19, Danielle Haire 5, MacKenzie Pavey 3, Elizabeth Turner 2, Emma Campbell 6, Kennedy Gordon 6, Linzie Wernert 7, Ava Kerr 5, Emma Davis 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Cissell 2, Rose); Lanesville 4 (Haire, Pavey, Campbell 2, Kerr).
.
PIRATES OUTLAST HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Charlestown bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 41-30 win at Henryville on Thursday night.
Demaria King tallied 12 points while Kennedy Coleman and Skylar Cochran scored 10 apiece for the Pirates, who rebounded from last Saturday night’s loss at Scottsburg by outscoring the Hornets 16-8 in the first quarter and 6-2 in the second to lead 22-10 at intermission.
Kaitlyn D’Angelo netted nine points while Riley Nunn added eight for Henryville (1-7), which is idle until hosting South Central at 7 p.m. next Saturday night.
Charlestown (4-1) is slated to host Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 41, HENRYVILLE 30
Charlestown 16 6 10 9 — 41
Henryville 8 2 13 7 — 30
Charlestown (4-1): Demaria King 12, Kennedy Coleman 10, Skylar Cochran 10, Laney Hawkins 5, Maddie Nipper 4.
Henryville (1-7): Kaitlyn D’Angelo 9, Riley Nunn 8, Anna Knecht 6, Esmeralda Ruiz 4, Thompson 3.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 3 (Cochran 2, Hawkins); Henryville 2 (Ruiz, Nunn).
.
SCOTTSBURG TOPS NEW ALBANY
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg built a 34-16 halftime lead on its way to a 55-34 victory over visiting New Albany on Thursday night.
The Warriorettes outscored the Bulldogs 19-7 in the first quarter and 15-9 in the second to amass their 18-point advantage at intermission.
Hannah Stutsman scored a game-high 17 points for Scottsburg, while Kady Clancy added 13 and Zoe Zellers 10.
Maleea Roland led New Albany with nine points while Vanessa Burns added seven.
The Bulldogs (2-7) are slated to host Jennings County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash. Meanwhile the Warriorettes (5-3) host 3A No. 1 Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SCOTTSBURG 55, NEW ALBANY 34
New Albany 7 9 8 10 — 34
Scottsburg 19 15 10 11 — 55
New Albany (2-7): Maleea Roland 9, Layne Burke 6, Vanessa Burns 7, Journey Howard 4, Taylor Treat 4, Shalandria White 2, Alaina Walker 2.
Scottsburg (5-3): Hannah Stutsman 17, Kady Clancy 13, Zoe Zellers 10, Allison McGlothlin 9, Haley Thomas 3, Carrie Hiler 2, Taneisha Griffin 1.
.
COUGARS CLIP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Class A No. 4 Trinity Lutheran clipped host Christian Academy 77-7 on Thursday night, the Warriors’ Senior Night.
CAI (0-6) next visits Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
