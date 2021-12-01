FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central held off Madison for a 42-39 win Wednesday night.
The Highlanders got off to a fast start, bolting to a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. It was 28-20 at halftime and 38-29 at the end of the third period. The Cubs rallied in the final frame, outscoring Floyd 10-4, but it wasn’t enough.
Freshman Samara Miller tallied a team-high 11 points to lead a balanced attack for the Highlanders. Keegan Kaiser added eight while Kendall Brown and Callie Jo Celichowski netted seven apiece for Floyd Central (3-4), which will host Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 42, MADISON 39
Madison 5 15 9 10 — 39
Floyd Central 15 13 10 4 — 42
Madison (4-4): Casey Dyer 5, Cameran Cahall 6, Mary Johnson 6, Taylor Lynch 14, Breck Ralston 3, Patty Johnson 5.
Floyd Central (3-4): Keegan Kaiser 8, Kendall Brown 7, Samara Miller 11, Nora Gibson 5, Callie Jo Celichowski 7, Maddy Hamelman 4.
3-point field goals: Madison 4 (Lynch 2, Dyer, Ralston); Floyd Central 5 (Miller 3, Brown, Gibson).
PIRATES ROLL OVER EAGLES
CHARLESTOWN — Laney Hawkins scored 19 points to lead four in doubles figures as host Charlestown rolled to a 70-32 victory over visiting Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Wednesday night.
Hawkins had eight points in the first period, helping the Pirates to a 19-11 lead. Charlestown increased its advantage to 44-16 by halftime before outscoring the Eagles 26-16 after intermission.
“We had our best practice of the year Tuesday and it carried over to this game,” Pirates assistant coach Rick Myers said. “We had great defensive focus and communication, especially in the first half. Laney Hawkins was dominant defensively and had a super offensive game, both driving the ball and shooting from the perimeter. Maddie Nipper continued her development into an outstanding point guard.”
Nipper added 18 points, Kennedy Coleman 14 and Demaria King 10 for the Pirates (5-2, 2-1).
Charlestown will visit New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CHARLESTOWN 70, AUSTIN 32
Austin 11 5 8 8 — 32
Charlestown 19 25 10 16 — 70
Austin (1-6, 0-3): Buckel 7, Lee 2, Hawkins 12, Hargrave 5, Baker 2, Bush 4.
Charlestown (5-2, 2-1): Laney Hawkins 19, Maddie Nipper 18, Kennedy Coleman 14, Tatum McFarland 6, Demaria King 10, Lienna Blackstone 3.
3-point field goals: Austin 0; Charlestown 7 (Nipper 4, Hawkins 2, Blackstone).
RED DEVILS RALLY TO TOP TIGERS
LAWRENCEBURG — Jeffersonville outscored host Lawrenceburg 22-0 in the third quarter to rally for a 44-24 triumph on the road Wednesday night.
The Tigers led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 19-15 at halftime before the Red Devils took control in the third period. Jeff then outscored Lawrenceburg 7-5 in the fourth to end the Tigers' four-game winning streak.
Elle Marble, who hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter, finished with a game-high 12 points for the Red Devils. Senior Nevaeh Bates added 11, including six in the third.
Jeffersonville (6-3) will next visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 44, LAWRENCEBURG 24
Jeffersonville 7 8 22 7 — 44
Lawrenceburg 10 9 0 5 — 24
Jeffersonville (6-3): Sophia Reese 3, Elle Marble 12, Nevaeh Bates 11, LaQaya Gold 3, Myah Johnson 7, La'Kya Johnson 4, Maranda Mason 2, Allenae Booth 2.
Lawrenceburg (5-4): Kirsten Cross 5, Chloe Meyer 5, Lizzie Redar 8, Nicole Houze 4, Molly Steuer 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 5 (Marble 4, Bates); Lawrenceburg 1 (Houze).
