FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central rallied to top Class A No. 4 Trinity Lutheran 56-48 Thursday night on Joe Hinton Court.
The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first quarter before the Cougars edged ahead 29-28 by the break.
The Highlanders, however, took control in the second half. They outscored Trinity Lutheran 14-6 in the third period and 14-13 in the final frame to pull out the win.
Freshman Elise Coleman tallied a team-high 14 points to lead a balanced attack for Floyd. Ava Hausz added 11 points and Samara Miller 10 while Carly Fonda and CJ Celichowski contributed nine apiece.
Cougars senior standout Bailey Tabeling scored a game-high 31 points in defeat.
The Highlanders (9-10) will host 3A No. 6 Corydon Central at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 56, TRINITY LUTHERAN 48
Trinity Lutheran 10 19 6 13 — 48
Floyd Central 10 18 14 14 — 56
Trinity Lutheran (15-6): Liza Froedge 5, Jordan Brewer 1, Laura Roeder 5, Bailey Tabeling 31, Madison Keith 6.
Floyd Central (9-10): Ava Hausz 11, Elise Coleman 14, Samara Miller 10, Carly Fonda 9, CJ Celichowski 9, Natalya Gaines 1, Megan Czarnecki 2.
3-point field goals: Trinity Lutheran 6 (Tabeling 5, Froedge); Floyd Central 9 (Fonda 3, Hausz 3, Coleman 2, Miller).
.
BRAVES BEAT HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Visiting Borden hit a school-record 12 3-pointers en route to a 75-38 win at Henryville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday night.
Emily Cissell, who scored a game-high 23 points, hit seven shots from long range for the Braves, who led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter and 27-13 at halftime before outscoring the Hornets 28-12 in the third period to take command.
“I thought our energy and execution was a lot better in the second half,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “We moved the ball a lot better against their zone and started hitting shots. When we move the ball well, we can be pretty good.”
Freshman Ava Wheeler added 17 points and classmate Riley Rarick 15 for the Braves (15-5, 4-1), who clinched second-place outright in the league.
Chloe Harter and Addison Foley tallied 10 points apiece for the Hornets (5-14, 2-3).
.
BORDEN 75, HENRYVILLE 38
Borden 10 17 28 19 — 75
Henryville 5 8 12 13 — 38
Borden (15-5, 4-1): Riley Rarick 15, Ava Wheeler 17, AJ Mallad 8, Emma Hart 4, Hailey Hurst 6, Paige Robinson 2, Emily Cissell 23.
Henryville (5-14, 2-3): Harter 10, Foley 10, Marcum 5, McAfee 4, Steward 9.
3-point field goals: Borden 12 (Rarick 2, Mallad, Hurst 2, Cissell 7); Henryville 3 (Steward 3).
.
RENN LEADS DRAGONS TO WIN
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek celebrated its Senior Night with a 59-43 victory over visiting North Oldham (Ky.) on Thursday.
The Dragons led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Mustangs 18-7 in the second to take a 15-point lead (34-19) into the locker room. Creek held North at bay the rest of the way.
Freshman Brooklynn Renn tallied a game-high 23 points to lead the way for the Dragons, who also received 12 points apiece from Emma Schoen and Lydia Wright.
Silver Creek (11-8) will visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 59, NORTH OLDHAM (KY.) 43
North Oldham 12 7 10 14 — 43
Silver Creek 16 18 10 15 — 59
North Oldham (10-9): Katelyn Vize 12, Caroline Moffett 2, Katherine Smith 12, Gracie Sipes 5, Elizabeth Boyd 12.
Silver Creek (11-8): Emma Schoen 12, Katy Rooney 8, Brooklynn Renn 23, Ellie Falkenstein 2, Lydia Wright 12, Olivia Johnston 2.
3-point field goals: North Oldham 4 (Smith 3, Sipes); Silver Creek 5 (Rooney 2, Schoen 2, Wright).
.
BLACKHAWKS CLIP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Springs Valley outlasted Christian Academy 33-30 Thursday night.
The Blackhawks led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 18-14 at halftime before the Warriors outscored the visitors 12-7 in the third to take a 26-25 lead. However Springs Valley responded in the final frame, outpointing CAI 8-4 to pull out the win.
Leah Stevens finished with 14 points for the Warriors (7-13), who will host Eminence (Ky.) at 6 p.m. Monday night.
.
SPRINGS VALLEY 33, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 30
Springs Valley 10 8 7 8 — 33
Chr. Academy 7 7 12 4 — 30
Springs Valley (13-7): Maci Eckerty 7, Macy Hall 7, Bella Shipman 2, Maddie Carnes 14, Tori McCormick 2, Ashlyn Bonta 1.
CAI (7-13): Leah Stevens 14, Macy Jackson 6, Alexus Bryant 9, Addison Jackson 2.
3-point field goals: Springs Valley 1 (Eckerty); CAI 3 (Stevens 3).
.
PIRATES TAME LIONS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown outscored Salem 27-7 in the second half to post a 46-21 Mid-Southern Conference triumph Thursday night.
The Pirates led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter and 19-14 at the break before outscoring the Lions 16-5 in the third period and 11-2 in the final frame.
“We put another one in the win column, but it was a struggle for a half,” Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. “A 25-point win in a low-possession game like this one was huge. (Salem) coach (Jerry) Hickey does a great job and had a great game plan. We eventually got through our frustration and were able to pull away. The highlight of the game for us tonight was our continued great free-throw shooting, as we went 10 for 11.”
Tatum McFarland led a balanced Pirates’ attack with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Kennedy Coleman added 11, Lienna Blackstone nine and Maddie Nipper eight for Charlestown (14-7, 5-3), which will visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 46, SALEM 21
Salem 5 9 5 2 — 21
Charlestown 8 11 16 11 — 46
Salem (3-18, 1-6): Brown 8, Burton 10, Hickey 3.
Charlestown (14-7, 5-3): Laney Hawkins 4, Maddie Nipper 8, Tatum McFarland 12, Lienna Blackstone 9, Kennedy Coleman 11, Jayda Holbrook 2.
3-point field goals: Salem 1 (Hickey); Charlestown 4 (McFarland 4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.