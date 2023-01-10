BORDEN — Floyd Central rallied for a 46-42 overtime triumph at Borden on Tuesday night.
The host Braves got off to a hot start and led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter, 21-14 at the break and 33-25 through three periods before the Highlanders outscored them 15-7 in the final frame to force OT. Floyd then outpointed Borden 6-2 in the extra session.
Freshman Elise Coleman tallied a game-high 20 points, including all six of the Highlanders’ points in OT, while CJ Celichowski added 11 for the Highlanders.
“We did a good job defensively, but they got hot late in the game. We hurt ourselves at the free throw line, and that is the difference in the game,” Braves head coach Matt Vick said.
Freshmen Riley Rarick and Ava Wheeler scored 16 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Borden (12-5), which will visit Orleans at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Floyd (8-9) will next host Class 4A No. 6 Bedford North Lawrence at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 46, BORDEN 42 (OT)
Floyd 4 10 11 15 6 — 46
Borden 15 6 12 7 2 — 42
Floyd Central (8-9): Ava Hausz 6, Elise Coleman 20, Nora Gibson 5, Carly Fonda 3, CJ Celichowski 11, Megan Czarnecki 1.
Borden (12-5): Riley Rarick 16, Ava Wheeler 10, AJ Mallad 8, Emma Hart 3, Emily Cissell 5.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 7 (Hausz 2, Coleman 3, Gibson, Fonda); Borden 7 (Rarick 4, Wheeler, Mallad, Cissell).
PIONEERS HOLD OFF MUSTANGS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence held off New Washington for a 51-49 victory in a back-and-forth game Tuesday night.
The Mustangs led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Pioneers tied it up at 22 by the break. New Wash then took a 39-34 lead into the final frame before Providence rallied for the win.
Freshman Addison Smith tallied a game-high 27 points, including the deciding free throws in the final minute.
Kaidin James scored 19 points and Sami Mattingly 16 for the Mustangs.
Providence will next host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Friday night while New Washington will entertain Switzerland County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
PROVIDENCE 51, NEW WASHINGTON 49
New Wash 11 11 17 10 — 49
Providence 10 12 12 17 — 51
New Washington (9-9): Macy Fields 1, Kaidin James 19, Olivia Lawrence 2, McKenna Donaway 3, Sami Mattingly 16, Haylie Spear 2.
Providence (11-5): Lillie Weber 9, Addison Smith 27, Livy Theobald 3, Grace Denis 3, Avery Smith 9.
3-point field goals: New Washington 5 (Mattingly 4, Donaway); Providence 8 (Ad. Smith 4, Weber 3, Denis).
DRAGONS RALLY PAST CUBS
MADISON — Freshman Brooklynn Renn’s game-winning basket completed Silver Creek’s comeback in its 51-49 win at Madison on Tuesday night.
The Cubs led 21-10 at the end of the first quarter and 35-23 at the break before the Dragons outscored them 28-14 in the second half.
Lydia Wright tallied a game-high 20 points while Renn added 17 for Silver Creek (9-7), which will host Austin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
SILVER CREEK 51, MADISON 49
Silver Creek 10 13 15 13 — 51
Madison 21 14 8 6 — 49
Silver Creek (9-7): Emma Schoen 8, Brooklynn Renn 17, Ellie Falkenstein 3, Lydia Wright 20, Olivia Johnston 3.
Madison (8-7): Ralston 3, Dyer 12, Cahall 13, Traylor 12, Davis 4, Kelley 5.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 4 (Johnston, Renn, Schoen, Wright); Madison 11 (Traylor 4, Cahall 3, Dyer 2, Kelley, Ralston).
PIRATES OUST EASTERN
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown outscored Eastern 35-13 in the second half to rally for a 52-38 Mid-Southern Conference win Tuesday night.
The Musketeers led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-17 at the break before the Pirates battled back.
Kennedy Coleman tallied a team-high 14 points while Laney Hawkins and Maddie Nipper netted 13 apiece for Charlestown (12-6, 4-3), which will visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
CHARLESTOWN 52, EASTERN 38
Eastern 12 13 7 6 — 38
Charlestown 9 8 21 14 — 52
Eastern (9-7, 2-4): Sowder 15, Lewis 9, Lewellen 2, McKinley 12, Trueblood 2.
Charlestown (12-6, 4-3): Laney Hawkins 13, Maddie Nipper 13, Tatum McFarland 9, Lienna Blackstone 3, Kennedy Coleman 14.
3-point field goals: Eastern 2 (Lewis, Sowder); Charlestown 7 (Nipper 3, McFarland 2, Blackstone, Coleman).
EAGLES OUTLAST HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Visiting Austin outlasted Henryville for a 37-28 win Tuesday.
Hillary White scored a game-high 13 points for the Hornets (4-12), who will host Providence at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
AUSTIN 37, HENRYVILLE 28
Austin 4 11 5 17 — 37
Henryville 1 9 5 13 — 28
Austin (11-7): Ousley 2, Buckel 4, Collins 2, Schepman 3, Hawkins 12, Owens 10, Baker 4.
Henryville (4-12): Chloe Harter 4, Gracie Best 2, Hillary White 13, Addison Foley 3, Mylee Marcum 6.
3-point field goals: Austin 1 (Hawkins); Henryville 2 (White 2).
LATE MONDAY
SENATORS DOWN LIONS
CAMPBELLSBURG — West Washington built an 11-point halftime lead on the way to a 62-47 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Monday night.
The Senators led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and 34-23 at the break before the Lions cut it to 42-37 through three periods. West Wash outscored the visitors 20-10 in the final frame to pull away.
Freshman Ahleeyah Brown scored 13 points while classmate Kelis Dansby added 11 for Rock Creek (13-4), which will visit Class A No. 2 Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
WEST WASHINGTON 62, ROCK CREEK 47
Rock Creek 13 10 14 10 — 47
West Wash 16 18 8 20 — 62
Rock Creek (13-4): Rylan Byars 8, Chloe Carter 1, Ahleeyah Brown 13, Kelis Dansby 11, Ryleigh Newton 6, Nevaeh McWilliams 5, Jayli Smith 3.
West Washington (7-8): Lilly Thompson 13, Jayla Batt 10, Shelby Griffitts 4, Ava Moss 12, Meredith Deaton 23.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 6 (Dansby 2, Newton 2, Brown, McWilliams); West Washington 2 (Batt, Deaton).
