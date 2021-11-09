HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville held off Rock Creek for a 41-40 victory Tuesday night.
The Hornets hit a pair of free throws with about 30 seconds left to take the lead, then didn't let the Lions score to preserve the win in a back-and-forth contest.
Henryville led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter before Rock Creek tied it at 20 by halftime. The Hornets then outscored the Lions 12-2 in the third period. However Creek came back strong in the final frame, scoring 18 points.
Kaitlyn D'Angelo tallied 10 points to pace Henryville (2-2) while Hillary White added eight. The Hornets will visit Switzerland County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Rylan Byars led the Lions (0-1) with 14 points while Neveah McWilliams contributed 10 and Jayli Smith nine. Rock Creek will visit Cannelton at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
HENRYVILLE 41, ROCK CREEK 40
Rock Creek 7 13 2 18 — 40
Henryville 11 9 12 9 — 41
Rock Creek (0-1): Rylan Byars 14, Chloe Carter 3, Tiffany Miller 1, Neveah McWilliams 10, Jayli Smith 9, Ryleigh Newton 3.
Henryville (2-2): Winnie Smith 3, Chloe Harter 5, Hillary White 8, Alexis Marion 7, Katilyn D'Angelo 10, Mylee Marcum 5, Mary Crick 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 5 (Byars 2, McWilliams 3); Henryville 3 (Smith, Harter, Marion).
BRAVES BEAT WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Emily Cissell scored a game-high 13 points to lead visiting Borden to a 36-22 triumph at Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
Gabby Thomas and Caitlyn Cook added seven points apiece for the Braves (1-1), who led 13-8 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 23-14 over the final two frames.
"We couldn't throw it in the ocean tonight, but I thought we won the game on the defensive end," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "We had some players step up and do some really good things defensively for us."
Brooklyn Shields scored seven points to pace CAI (0-2).
The Braves will visit Clarksville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night while the Warriors are slated to visit New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
BORDEN 36, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 22
Borden 9 4 13 10 — 36
CAI 5 3 6 8 — 22
Borden (1-1): Gabby Thomas 7, Delaney Smith 3, Caitlyn Cook 7, Hailey Hurst 2, Paige Robinson 2, Emily Cissell 13, Claire Hall 2.
CAI (0-2): Leah Stevens 2, Brooklyn Shields 7, Ashlin Owen 5, Lilly Yates 6, Raegan Hodge 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 2 (Cook, Cissell) CAI 1 (Shields).
GENERALS TOP TIGERS
CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville's Dahja Gaines outscored the opposition as the Generals rolled to a 42-21 victory over visiting Crothersville on Tuesday night.
The junior guard tallied 24 points, 12 in each half, to lead Clarksville, which led 12-1 at the end of the first quarter, 19-12 at halftime and 28-12 at the conclusion of the third period.
Three others (Kenzie Alexander, Carlye Nixe and Mariah Smith) added four points apiece for the Generals (1-3), who will host Borden at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
CLARKSVILLE 42, CROTHERSVILLE 21
Crothersville 1 11 0 9 — 21
Clarksville 12 7 9 14 — 42
Crothersville (0-1): Zoe Spangler 4, Kennadi Lankins 17.
Clarksville (1-3): Kenzie Alexander 4, Dahja Gaines 24, Courtney Austin 2, Carlye Nixe 4, Alyssa Leezer 2, Mariah Smith 4, Julia Perissi 2.
3-point field goals: Crothersville 2 (Lankins 2); Clarksville 0.
FLOYD CLIPS EAGLES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Keegan Kaiser scored a game-high 16 points to lead host Floyd Central to a 43-29 victory over visiting Austin on Tuesday night.
Freshmen Samara Miller and Nora Gibson added eight and seven points, respectively, for the Highlanders, who picked up their first win of the season.
Floyd led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, 29-17 at halftime and 38-20 at the conclusion in the third period.
The Highlanders (1-1) visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 43, AUSTIN 29
Austin 7 10 3 9 — 29
Floyd Central 13 16 9 7 — 43
Austin (1-2): Buckel 11, Lee 5, Furnish 5, Bush 2, Ousley 1, Baker 3.
Floyd Central (1-1): Keegan Kaiser 16, Samara Miller 8, Kendall Brown 3, Kennedy Emerson 5, Nora Gibson 7, Natayla Gaines 2, Reese Stiles 1, Ava Hausz 1.
3-point field goals: Austin 2 (Furnish, Lee); Floyd Central 3 (Miller, Gibson).
'DOGS RALLY PAST BRAVES
NEW ALBANY — Maleea Roland and Taylor Treat combined for 39 points to help New Albany rally from an early deficit to defeat Brownstown Central 56-46 Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
Roland tallied a game-high 20 points while Treat tallied 19 for the Bulldogs, who trailed 21-12 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Braves 16-6 in the second period to take a 28-27 lead into the locker room.
New Albany then outscored Brownstown 28-19 in the second half to pull away.
The Bulldogs (2-0) will next face Boonville at 8:15 p.m. Friday night in Corydon Central's Battle at the First Capital.
NEW ALBANY 56, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 46
Brownstown Central 21 6 12 7 — 46
New Albany 12 16 14 14 — 56
Brownstown Central (0-2): Stahl 7, Borden 7, Hackman 20, Klinge 11, Blair 1.
New Albany (2-0): Maleea Roland 20, Taylor Treat 19, Anasha Crowdus 2, Sophia Corley 7, Journey Howard 6, Alaina Walker 2.
3-point field goals: Brownstown Central 6 (Klinge 2, Stahl 2, Borden, Hackman); New Albany 4 (Roland 2, Corley, Treat).
EAGLES TOP PIONEERS
LANESVILLE — Class A No. 2 Lanesville rolled to a 53-11 victory over visiting Providence on Tuesday night.
The Eagles led 19-1 at the end of the first quarter and 29-6 at halftime before outpointing the Pioneers 24-5 in the second half.
Kennedy Gordon scored a game-high 16 points to lead Lanesville while freshman Hylton Brumley added 12.
Kate Weber and Grace Denis scored three points apiece to lead Providence (0-2), which will visit Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
LANESVILLE 53, PROVIDENCE 11
Providence 1 5 3 2 — 11
Lanesville 19 10 12 12 — 53
Providence (0-2): Kate Weber 3, Anna Rodewig 2, Kate Simmons 1, Lillie Weber 2, Grace Denis 3.
Lanesville (2-0): Hadley Crosier 8, Kennedy Gordon 16, Hylton Brumley 12, Linzie Wernert 9, Ava Kerr 4, Morgan Sonner 4.
3-point field goals: Providence 2 (Denis, K. Weber); Lanesville 7 (Brumley 4, Crosier 2, Kerr).
WARRIORETTES TAME MUSTANGS
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg built a 28-16 halftime lead en route to a 45-37 victory over visiting New Washington on Tuesday night.
The Warriorettes led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Mustangs 13-9 in the second to take a 12-point lead into the locker room.
New Washington rallied in the second half, outscoring Scottsburg 21-17, including 12-5 in the final frame.
Kaidin James netted 13 points to pace the Mustangs while Grace Ellison added nine.
New Washington (1-3) will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
SCOTTSBURG 45, NEW WASHINGTON 37
New Washington 7 9 9 12 — 37
Scottsburg 15 13 12 5 — 45
New Washington (1-3): Macy Fields 7, Kaidin James 13, Grace Ellison 9, Emma DeCamp 6, Olivia Lawrence 2.
Scottsburg (1-1): E. Richardson 2, C. Hiler 9, Haley Thomas 2, A. McGlothlin 10, H. Stutsman 16, A. Martin 4, T. Griffin 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 5 (Ellison 3, DeCamp, Fields); Scottsburg 4 (Hiler 3, Stutsman).
