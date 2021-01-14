HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville celebrated its Senior Night with a come-from-behind 37-36 victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday night.
The Tigers led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter and 20-17 at halftime before the Hornets rallied. The hosts outscored Crothersville 20-16 in the second half, including 7-5 in the final frame, to pull out the victory.
Kaitlyn D’Angelo tallied a team-high 12 points to lead Henryville while Avery King added nine.
The Hornets (2-10, 1-2) host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
HENRYVILLE 37, CROTHERSVILLE 36
Crothersville 6 14 11 5 — 36
Henryville 2 15 13 7 — 37
Crothersville (3-8, 0-2): Addy Cole 12, Grace Wilson 9, Kennadi Lakins 9, Zoe Spangler 6.
Henryville (2-10, 1-2): Kaitlyn D’Angelo 12, Avery King 9, Riley Nunn 7, Alli Thompson 3, Anna Knecht 3, Hillary White 2, Esmeralda Ruiz 1.
3-point field goals: Crothersville 4 (Lakins 2, Cole, Wilson); Henryville 5 (King 3, Nunn, Thompson).
FLOYD DOWNS ‘DOGS
ORLEANS — Keegan Kaiser and Kendall Brown combined for 23 points to lead Floyd Central to a 32-27 win at Orleans on Thursday night.
Kaiser tallied 12 points while Brown netted 11 for the Highlanders, who built a 21-15 halftime lead en route to victory.
Floyd (5-11) hosts Class 4A No. 2 Bedford North Lawrence at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest.
FLOYD CENTRAL 32, ORLEANS 27
Floyd Central 9 12 3 8 — 32
Orleans 7 8 9 3 — 27
Floyd Central (5-11): Sophie Gasaway 2, Keegan Kaiser 12, Mandy Hess 1, Kendall Brown 11, Grace Suer 4, Kennedy Emerson 2.
Orleans (7-6): Payton Blanton 5, Sheridan Robbins 6, Hailee Powell 14, Lily Pridemore 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 0; Orleans 2 (Blanton, Robbins).
GENERALS TOP WARRIORS
CLARKSVILLE — Kylie Perez scored a game-high 16 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers, to lead Clarksville to a 40-25 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Thursday night.
Myah Bagshaw added 12 points for the Generals, who built a 19-9 halftime lead before outscoring the Warriors 21-16 in the second half.
Brooklyn Shields scored eight points to pace CAI (0-13), which visits Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Clarksville (6-11) visits North Harrison at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a Mid-Southern Conference clash.
CLARKSVILLE 40, CAI 25
CAI 5 4 10 6 — 25
Clarksville 10 9 13 8 — 40
CAI (0-13): Audrey Brieschke 2, Ashlin Owen 2, Brooklyn Shields 8, Ella McCoy 7, Cori Payne 4, Raegan Hodge 2.
Clarksville (6-11): Dahja Gaines 3, Myah Bagshaw 12, Carlye Nixe 4, Alyssa Leezer 2, Kylie Perez 16, Skye Howey 1, Courtney Austin 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 0; Clarksville 4 (Perez 4).
EASTERN OUSTS NEW WASHINGTON
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Eastern topped New Washington 50-23 Thursday night.
The Mustangs (5-9) host Switzerland County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday while the Musketeers visit Class A No. 2 Lanesville on Saturday.
