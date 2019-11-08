HANOVER — Henryville stayed hot to start its season with a 44-36 win over host Southwestern on Friday night.
Both teams opened up with seven points in the first quarter before Henryville turned it on in the second quarter and outscored Southwestern 16-5 to take a 23-12 lead in the locker room at halftime. The Hornets grew their lead to 15 in the third quarter before the Rebels rallied in the final frame.
Allison Horn tallied a team-high 12 points for Henryville while Kaitlyn D’Angelo added nine. Riley Nunn and Esmerelda Ruiz added six points apiece in the win.
The Hornets (2-0) hit the road next Saturday for a game at Switzerland County.
HENRYVILLE 44, SOUTHWESTERN 36
Henryville 7 16 9 12—44
Southwestern 7 5 5 19—36
Henryville (2-0): Allison Horn 12, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 9, Riley Nunn 6, Esmerelda Ruiz 6, Anna Knecht 5, Avery King 3, Dilyn Roberts 2, Callie Devore 1.
Southwestern (0-1): Marcum 13, Foley 10, Brooks 6, Good 5, McLain 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 2 (King, Horn); Southwestern 3 (Foley 2, Brooks).
BRAVES FALL IN SEASON-OPENER
BORDEN — Visiting Eastern led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 49-21 win over host Borden in the season-opener for both Friday night.
The Musketeers increased their lead to 31-13 at halftime before outscoring the Braves 28-8 in the second half.
“Eastern has a really good team,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “They play very sound defense. It disrupted out half-court offense and we missed shots. Credit to them for knocking down open shots. They shot the ball very well.”
Borden was led by Emily Cissell, who scored eight points. Kaylie Magallanes added six for the Braves (0-1), who play at Christian Academyon Tuesday night.
EASTERN 49, BORDEN 21
Eastern 17 14 13 15—49
Borden 4 9 4 4—21
Eastern (1-0): Sill 10, Graves 9, Jeter 8, Patton 7, Crumpton 7, Sowder 4, Drury 3, Casey 3, Claywell 3, Lewis 2.
Borden (0-1): Emily Cissell 8, Kaylie Magallanes 6, Caitlyn Cook 3, Dayton Nale 2, Siera Thomas 2, Grace Hall 1.
3-point field goals: Eastern 7 (Jeter 2, Sill 2, Patton, Graves, Casey); Borden 2 (Cook, Cissell).
