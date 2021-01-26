HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville built a 44-23 halftime lead en route to a 64-35 win in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Monday night.
The Hornets led 24-10 at the end of the first quarter and increased their lead to 21 by the break. Henryville then blanked the Rebels 11-0 in the third period to take command.
Avery King scored 13 points to pace the Hornets, who had 13 players reach the scoring column while putting up a season-high point total. That balance helped offset a 33-point performance by South Central's Millie Spencer, who hit eight 3-pointers.
Henryville closes out its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at Eastern.
HENRYVILLE 64, SOUTH CENTRAL 35
South Central 10 13 0 12 — 35
Henryville 24 20 11 9 — 64
South Central (1-13, 0-5): Gabby Ashby 2, Millie Spencer 33.
Henryville (7-11, 2-3): Avery King 13, Anna Knecht 2, Riley Nunn 2, Dilyn Roberts 5, Alexis Marion 2, Hillary White 3, Esmeralda Ruiz 2, Bria Tieken 2, Katilyn D'Angelo 6, Peyton Steward 10, Mary Crick 2, Alli Thompson 8, Kenzie Jackson 7.
3-point field goals: South Central 8 (Spencer 8); Henryville 7 (King 2, Roberts, White, Steward 2, Thompson).
OWLS OUTLAST PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Seymour spoiled Charlestown's Senior Night by rallying for a 56-46 win Monday night.
The Owls led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Pirates outscored the visitors 15-5 in the second period to take a 21-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. Seymour, though, outscored Charlestown 16-8 in the third quarter and 22-17 in the final frame for the victory.
Freshman Kennedy Coleman tallied 23 points to pace the Pirates (7-9), who host Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
SEYMOUR 56, CHARLESTOWN 46
Seymour 13 5 16 22 — 56
Charlestown 6 15 8 17 — 46
Seymour (9-9): Alyssa Perry 11, Grace Schrader 14, Grace Meyer 14, Brooke Trinkle 17, Kendall Sterling 7, Jamya Miller 3.
Charlestown (7-9): Laney Hawkins 8, Skylar Cochran 3, Maddie Nipper 8, Kennedy Coleman 23, Demaria King 4.
3-point field goals: Seymour 7 (Perry 3, Schrader 2, Trinkle 2); Charlestown 3 (Cochran, Coleman, Hawkins).
