HENRYVILLE — Henryville started its season with a 36-30 victory over visiting Southwestern on Thursday night.
The Hornets had a hot start, outscoring the Rebels 12-2 in the first quarter. Southwestern pulled within 21-16 by intermission before Henryville outscored the visitors 15-14 in the second half.
Freshman Mylee Marcum tallied a team-high 12 points for the Hornets while sophomore guard Hillary White added eight.
Henryville (1-0) will participate in Morristown's Kopper Kettle Classic on Saturday.
HENRYVILLE 36, SOUTHWESTERN 30
Southwestern 2 14 6 8 — 30
Henryville 12 9 6 9 — 36
Southwestern (0-1): McLain 12, Eccles 3, Long 3, Fulton 9, Brewer 1, Scroggins 2.
Henryville (1-0): Winnie Smith 2, Chloe Harter 2, Hillary White 8, Alexis Marion 5, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 3, Mylee Marcum 12, Mary Crick 4.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 4 (McLain 3, Fulton); Henryville 1 (White).
'TOPPERS TOP WARRIORS IN OT
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Shawe Memorial made a furious fourth-quarter comeback, then outscored Christian Academy in overtime for a 30-27 triumph Thursday night.
Things started off well for the Warriors, who led 15-7 at halftime and 23-9 after the third quarter before the Hilltoppers rallied.
Freshman Ava Turner tallied 10 of her game-high 13 points in the final frame as Shawe tied it at 25 by the end of regulation. In OT, the Hilltoppers hit three free throws and a field goal while CAI was 2-for-4 from the foul line.
Freshman Leah Stevens scored nine points to pace the Warriors while Lilly Yates added eight.
CAI (0-1) will host Borden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SHAWE MEMORIAL 30, CAI 27
Shawe 5 2 2 16 5 — 30
CAI 5 10 8 2 2 — 27
Shawe Memorial (1-0): Turner 13, Knoebel 7, Hill 2, Lathrem 2, Leatherman 6.
Christian Academy (0-1): Leah Stevens 9, Brooklyn Shields 2, Ashlin Owen 6, Lilly Yates 8, Audrey Brieschke 2.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 2 (Turner 2); CAI 3 (Stevens 2, Owen).
SENATORS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — A big second period propelled visiting West Washington to a 41-16 win at Clarksville on Thursday night.
The Senators led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Generals 13-2 in the second to take a 23-9 lead into the locker room.
West Washington then outscored Clarksville 18-7 in the second half.
Dahja Gaines and Alyssa Leezer scored four points apiece to pace the Generals (0-1), who'll play in South Dearborn's tournament Saturday.
WEST WASHINGTON 41, CLARKSVILLE 16
West Washington 10 13 10 8 — 41
Clarksville 7 2 6 1 — 16
West Washington (1-0): Alandra Johnson 7, Shelby Griffitts 2, Macenzie Brown 11, Madison Brown 9, Ava Woods 5, Emma Schmidt 3, Ashlee McShane 2, Abby Young 2.
Clarksville (0-1): Dahja Gaines 4, Courtney Austin 3, Alyssa Leezer 4, Nahriel Gaines 3, Julia Perissi 2.
3-point field goals: West Washington 5 (Johnson 2, Mac. Brown, Mad. Brown, Schmidt); Clarksville 1 (N. Gaines).
