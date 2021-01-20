HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville built a 29-16 halftime lead en route to its fourth straight victory — a 55-42 triumph over visiting South Decatur on Wednesday night.
Riley Nunn netted a team-high 11 points to lead a balanced offensive attack for the Hornets. Hillary White tallied 10 while Avery King and Anna Knecht added nine apiece.
Henryville (5-10), which is riding its longest win streak since the 2017-18 season, will host Borden at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
HENRYVILLE 55, SOUTH DECATUR 42
South Decatur 6 10 13 13 — 42
Henryville 14 15 14 12 — 55
South Decatur (5-11): Erynn Dyer 7, Kirsten Meece 4, Brayley Sundal 8, Molly Eden 2, Lana Bell 21.
Henryville (5-10): Avery King 9, Anna Knecht 9, Riley Nunn 11, Dilyn Roberts 2, Hillary White 10, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 8, Peyton Steward 2, Alli Thompson 2, Kenzie Jackson 2.
3-point field goals: South Decatur 3 (Dyer, Sundal 2); Henryville 7 (King 3, Knecht 2, White).
.
PANTHERS HOLD OFF DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jennings County built a 10-point halftime lead, then held off host Jeffersonville in the second half for a 61-53 win in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Wednesday night.
The Panthers led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter and 36-26 at intermission before the Red Devils outscored them 27-25 after halftime.
Tatum McFarland tallied a team-best 18 points, 12 in the second half, on the strength of four 3-pointers while Sophia Reese added 12 for Jeff.
The Red Devils (4-11, 1-5) host New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in their HHC finale.
.
JENNINGS COUNTY 61, JEFFERSONVILLE 53
Jennings County 18 18 6 19 — 61
Jeffersonville 9 17 13 14 — 53
Jennings County (12-5, 4-1): Juliann Woodard 21, Addyson Kent 13, Brooke Mowery 3, Kali Thomnpson 8, Lily Ernstes 15, Megan Vogel 1.
Jeffersonville (4-11, 1-5): Sophia Reese 12, Nevaeh Bates 2, Aija Estes 5, Bailey Gibson 5, Tatum McFarland 18, Elle Marble 7, Averille Baker 4.
3-point field goals: Jennings County 5 (Kent 3, Mowery, Thompson); Jeffersonville 6 (McFarland 4, Gibson, Marble).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.