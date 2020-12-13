CLARKSVILLE — Emily Cissell scored a career-high 29 points — 23 in the first half — to lead visiting Borden to a 56-37 win at Providence on Saturday afternoon.
Cissell hit eight 3-pointers, including five in the first quarter, when the Braves built a 23-11 lead. The sophomore guard hit two more in the second period, as Borden increased its lead to 36-17 by intermission.
"Emily shot the ball well for us, but as a team we shot the ball well (too)," Braves coach Matt Vick said. "I do think we need to do a better job limiting our turnovers."
Freshman Sydney Waldron scored 14 points to pace the Pioneers, who played their first game since Nov. 24, while Lilly Kaiser added 10.
Caitlyn Cook contributed six points for Borden (6-2), which visits Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Providence (0-6) is slated to visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. that night.
.
BORDEN 56, PROVIDENCE 37
Borden 23 13 14 6 — 56
Providence 11 6 7 13 — 37
Borden (6-2): Kaylie Magallanes 3, Delaney Smith 4, Kaela Rose 5, Caitlyn Cook 6, Paige Robinson 2, Grace Hall 4, Emily Cissell 29, Claire Hall 3
Providence (0-5): Lilly Kaiser 10, Kate Weber 2, Erica Voelker 3, Sydney Waldron 14, Paris Harrod 6, Grace Denis 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 9 (Cissell 8, Cook); Providence 6 (Kaiser, Voelker, Waldron 2, Harrod 2).
.
COUGARS CLIP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Bloomington North outscored Floyd Central 29-20 in the second half to rally for a 44-40 victory over the host Highlanders on Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter before Floyd outscored North 14-6 in the second to take a 20-15 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Cougars, though, outpointed the Highlanders 13-10 in the third to get within two, then 16-10 in the final frame for the win. North only made one field goal — a 3-pointer by Mallory Barrow — in the fourth quarter. The Cougars, however, went 13 for 20 from the foul line over the last eight minutes.
Barrow scored a game-high 13 points for North (4-7).
Meanwhile sophomore Callie Jo Celichowski tallied a team-high 11 points to pace Floyd Central (2-4), which is scheduled to visit Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH 44, FLOYD CENTRAL 40
Bloomington North 9 6 13 16 — 44
Floyd Central 6 14 10 10 — 40
Bloomington North (4-7): Mia Robbennolt 4, Mallory Barrow 13, Elyse Goad 3, Casey Thomas 12, Ava Reitmeyer 11, Stephanie Nicola 2.
Floyd Central (2-4): Sophia Gasaway 2, Mandy Hess 6, Kendall Brown 5, Grace Suer 9, CJ Celichowski 11, Maddy Hamelman 4, Kennedy Emerson 3.
3-point field goals: Bloomington South 4 (Barrow 2, Robbennolt, Thomas); Floyd Central 1 (Brown).
.
OLYMPIANS OUTLAST RED DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Columbus East built a 35-17 halftime lead, then held off host Jeffersonville in the second half for a 59-49 Hoosier Hills Conference victory Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils, who trailed 21-10 at the end of the first quarter and by 18 at intermission, outscored the Olympians 32-24 in the second half.
Tatum McFarland scored 17 of her game-high 19 points after the break to help Jeff rally. Aija Estes added 12 points for the Red Devils.
Jeff (1-7, 0-3) is slated to visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
COLUMBUS EAST 59, JEFFERSONVILLE 49
Columbus East 21 14 10 14 — 59
Jeffersonville 10 7 14 18 — 49
Columbus East (7-4, 2-0): Koryn Greiwe 18, Albany Speer 6, Saige Stahl 7, Emma Jenkins 6, Leah Bachmann 10, Gabby Dean 10, Kaitlyn Carothers 2.
Jeffersonville (1-7, 0-3): Sophia Reese 5, Cadence Singleton 6, Nevaeh Bates 3, Aija Estes 12, Tatum McFarland 19, Brooklyn Carter 1, Maranda Mason 2, Bailey Gibson 1.
3-point goals: Columbus East 3 (Greiwe, Speer, Stahl); Jeffersonville 6 (McFarland 5, Bates).
.
TIGERS TAME LIONS
CROTHERSVILLE — Host Crothersville outlasted visiting Rock Creek 61-40 Saturday.
The Lions (1-5) are slated to host Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
MUSKETEERS TOP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — McKenna Jeter and Kendra Sill combined for 37 points to lead Class 2A No. 11 Eastern to a 62-20 win at Clarksville in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Saturday night.
Jeter tallied 21 points while Sill scored 16.
The loss ended a three-game winning streak — the program's longest since the 2007-08 season — for the Generals (4-6), who are slated to host Brownstown Central at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.