SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek hit a school-record 14 3-pointers en route to an 89-37 victory over visiting Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Saturday afternoon.
Seniors Alana Striverson and Marissa Gasaway scored 18 points apiece to lead the way for the Dragons while Emme Rooney added 12 and Jaclyn Emly 11. Striverson and Emly hit three 3-pointers apiece while Rooney, Abby Grimm and Sydney Sierota hit two each.
Gasaway added 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double while Striverson collected five rebounds and four assists. Kynidi Striverson contributed nine points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for Creek, which led 29-6 at the end of the first quarter and 48-17 at halftime.
Silver Creek (16-3, 7-0) visits Columbus North at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 89, AUSTIN 37
Austin 6 11 9 11 — 37
Silver Creek 29 19 26 15 — 89
Austin (8-10, 1-7): Mallory Buckel 12, Misti Kimberlin 9, Sarah Robbins 8, Kendall Smith 2, Mayci Furnish 6.
Silver Creek (16-3, 7-0): Kynidi Striverson 9, Jaclyn Emly 11, Marissa Gasaway 18, Alana Striverson 18, Emme Rooney 12, Sydney Sierota 8, Abby Grimm 6, Lacy Tingle 4, Savannah Kirchgessner 3.
3-point field goals: Austin 4 (Robbins 2, Furnish, Kimberlin); Silver Creek 14 (Emly 3, A. Striverson 3, Grimm 2, Rooney 2, Sierota 2, Kirchgessner, K. Striverson).
RED DEVILS OUTLAST PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Jeffersonville rallied from an early deficit, then held off host Charlestown for a 51-48 win Saturday afternoon.
The Pirates led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter before the Red Devils outscored them 14-5 in the second to take a 23-19 lead into the locker room at halftime. Jeff extended its advantage to 38-30 by the end of the third quarter before Charlestown mounted a comeback in the final frame. It wasn't enough, though.
Aija Estes scored a game-high 15 points, 13 in the first half, while Cadence Singleton scored 13, all after intermission, for the Red Devils (4-9), who visit Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Laney Hawkins scored 14 points to pace the Pirates. Skylar Cochran and Demaria King added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Charlestown (6-6), which will visit New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 51, CHARLESTOWN 48
Jeffersonville 9 14 15 13 — 51
Charlestown 14 5 11 18 — 48
Jeffersonville (4-9): Sophia Reese 7, Cadence Singleton 13, Navaeh Bates 8, Aija Estes 15, Bailey Gibson 5, Tatum McFarland 3.
Charlestown (6-6): Laney Hawkins 14, Skylar Cochran 11, Maddie Nipper 1, Kennedy Coleman 5, Demaria King 10, Ashlyn Moore 2, Lienna Blackstone 5.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 2 (McFarland, Reese); Charlestown 5 (Cochran 3, Blackstone, Hawkins).
OLYMPIANS DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Columbus East clinched at least a tie for the Hoosier Hills Conference title with a 79-60 win at New Albany on Saturday afternoon.
The Olympians led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter and 32-26 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 47-34 in the second half.
Taylor Treat scored a game-high 25 points to pace New Albany, while Vanessa Burns, Delani Ewing and Layne Burke added 10 points apiece.
Columbus East (11-5, 6-0) can clinch the HHC title outright with a win over Jennings County on Thursday night.
The 'Dogs (5-12, 1-4) host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
HORNETS EDGE PIONEERS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville outscored Providence 6-3 in overtime to pull out a 41-39 victory Saturday night.
The Hornets led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter before the Pioneers outscored them 14-7 in the second to take a 17-15 lead into the locker room at halftime. Providence increased its advantage to 26-23 by the end of the third quarter before Henryville knotted the score at 35 at the conclusion of regulation.
Riley Nunn and Kaitlyn D'Angelo, who finished with 10 points apiece, each had a field goal in the extra session while Hillary White went 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Hornets.
Lillie Weber scored a game-high 16 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers, while Hailey Crisp added eight for the Pioneers.
Henryville (3-10) hosts Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Providence (5-12) hosts Eastern at the same time.
HENRYVILLE 41, PROVIDENCE 39
Providence 3 14 9 9 3 — 38
Henryville 8 7 8 12 6 — 41
Providence (5-12): Lilly Kaiser 2, Kate Weber 4, Erica Voelker 3, Lillie Weber 16, Sydney Waldron 2, Paris Harrod 3, Hailey Crisp 8.
Henryville (3-10): Avery King 2, Anna Knecht 2, Riley Nunn 10, Hillary White 6, Esmeralda Ruiz 5, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 10, Mary Crick 1, Alli Thompson 5.
3-point field goals: Providence 5 (L. Weber 4, Voelker); Henryville 2 (Nunn, Thompson)
LADY CATS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
RAMSEY — Host North Harrison rolled to a 63-24 victory over visiting Clarksville in an MSC clash Saturday afternoon.
The Generals (6-12, 0-8) next host Perry Central at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
STARS TOP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 4A No. 2 Bedford North Lawrence beat host Floyd Central 57-37 in an HHC contest Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders (5-12, 0-6) visit Class A No. 1 Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
PACERS OUTLAST MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Switzerland County outlasted New Washington 49-41 in overtime Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs (5-10) will host Crothersville at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.
