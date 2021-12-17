EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville North ran out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back in a 66-34 victory over New Albany on Friday night.
The Huskies held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter while scoring 17 themselves. North led 31-13 at halftime and 51-23 heading into the finale frame.
Junior Kaylee Demuth tallied a team-high 12 points for New Albany while Taylor Treat added 11.
The Bulldogs (5-9) next visit Salem at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
EVANSVILLE NORTH 66, NEW ALBANY 34
New Albany 0 13 10 11 — 34
Ev. North 17 14 20 15 — 66
New Albany (5-9): Maleea Roland 9, Taylor Treat 11, Kaylee Demuth 12, Journey Howard 2.
Evansville North (6-2): Rylyn Taylor 2, Jaidn Green 13, Kaylee Martin 6, Evie Sale 3, Malaya Mattingly 3, Amiya Buchanan 16, Jalyn Shelby 6, Kaliah Neighbors 6, Ally Black 2, Jill Vidoni 7.
3-point field goals: New Albany 5 (Demuth 3, Roland, Treat); Evansville North 2 (Green, Mattingly).
.
LIONS LOSE
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Louisville Holy Cross clipped Rock Creek 60-33 Friday night.
The Lions (7-5) are idle until they visit Shawe Memorial on Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.