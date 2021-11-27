MILAN — Kaidin James and Grace Ellison tallied 28 points apiece to lead visiting New Washington to a 75-31 win at Milan on Saturday afternoon.
James went 10 for 18 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free throw line while also recording six steals and five rebounds. Meanwhile Ellison was 9 for 15 from the field, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the free throw line.
The Mustangs led 25-8 at the end of the first quarter and 47-17 at halftime before outscoring the Indians 28-14 in the second half in their first game in two weeks.
Macy Fields stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals while Haylie Spear added six points for New Wash (3-3), which will visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW WASHINGTON 75, MILAN 31
New Washington 25 22 14 14 — 75
Milan 8 9 10 4 — 31
New Washington (3-3): Kaidin James 28, Grace Ellison 28, Macy Fields 8, Haylie Spear 6, Kristyn Greenwell 3.
Milan (1-6): Audrey Schmidt 14, Riley Clark 4, Rachel Holt 4, Autumn Rohrig 4, Makalee Rivera 3, Riley Schwipps 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 11 (Ellison 7, Spear 2, Fields, Greenwell); Milan 0.
GAINES LEADS GENERALS TO WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Dahja Gaines scored a game-high 21 points to lead host Clarksville to a 42-26 victory over visiting Bloomington Lighthouse on Saturday afternoon.
Gaines scored 11 of her points in the first half, as the Generals built a 22-11 lead. She then tallied 10 in the second, as Clarksville outpointed the Lions 20-15 after intermission.
Mariah Smith added nine points off the bench for the Generals (2-6), who will host Crawford County next Saturday afternoon.
CLARKSVILLE 42, BLOOMINGTON LIGHTHOUSE 26
Lighthouse 7 4 6 9 — 26
Clarksville 10 12 15 5 — 42
Bloomington Lighthouse (2-3): Gracie Hughes 4, Victoria Mann 2, Marissa Webb 5, Abagail Rousey 10, Zoe Crites 5.
Clarksville (2-6): Dahja Gaines 21, Courtney Austin 5, Carlye Nixe 2, Sarah Bartley 2, Mariah Smith 9, Nahriel Gaines 3.
3-point field goals: Bloomington Lighthouse 1 (Crites); Clarksville 1 (N. Gaines).
WARRIORS TAME LIONS
CLARKSVILLE — Ashlin Owen tallied 10 points to lead a balanced Christian Academy attack as the Warriors posted a 43-11 win over Bloomington Lighthouse on Saturday afternoon at Clarksville.
Brooklyn Shields added nine points and Leah Stevens eight for CAI, which matched its win total of last season with the victory.
The Warriors next host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CAI 43, BLOOMINGTON LIGHTHOUSE 11
Lighthouse 2 3 2 4 — 11
Ch. Academy 10 15 10 8 — 43
Bloomington Lighthouse (2-4): Bryla Walker 2, Crites 2, Webb 3, Rousey 4.
Christian Academy (2-6): Leah Stevens 8, Brooklyn Shields 9, Ashlin Owen 10, Audrey Brieschke 6, Lilly Yates 5, Alexus Bryant 4.
3-point field goals: Bloomington Lighthouse 0; CAI 0.
