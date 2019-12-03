BORDEN — Led by Taylor James, New Washington coasted to a 50-32 Southern Athletic Conference win at Borden on Tuesday night.
James tallied a game-high 20 points to pace three in double figures for the Mustangs. Adrian Miles added 12 and Makynsie Barger 11 for New Wash (5-5, 1-1), which hosts Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Dayton Nale tallied 10 points to pace the Braves (4-3, 0-2) who are idle until hosting Lanesville on Dec. 12.
NEW WASHINGTON 50, BORDEN 32
New Washington 10 13 13 14—50
Borden 10 3 7 12—32
New Washington (5-5): Taylor James 20, Adrian Miles 12, Makynsie Barger 11, Kalin Campbell 4, Mackenzie Krouse 2, Grace Ellison 1.
Borden (4-3): Dayton Nale 10, Kaylie Magallanes 6, Christina Knight 5, Emily Cissell 4, Caitlyn Cook 4, Kaela Rose 3.
3-point field goals: NewWashington 4 (Miles 3, Barger); Borden 2 (Nale, Knight).
WOLPACK HAMMER HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Treasure Nickelson tallied a game-high 22 points to lead Crawford County to a 55-25 win at Henryville on Tuesday night.
Brooke Elliott added 17 points for the Wolfpack, who outscored the Hornets 25-8 in the second half after leading 30-17 at intermission.
Riley Nunn scored a team-high 15 points for the Hornets, who had only three players in the scoring column.
Henryville (3-3) plays at Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
CRAWFORD COUNTY 55, HENRYVILLE 25
Crawford County 16 14 10 15—55
Henryville 7 10 6 2—25
Crawford County (7-3): Nickelson 22, Elliott 17, Schigur 4, Stutzman 4, Herbaugh 4, Gaines 2, Ashley 2.
Henryville (3-3): Riley Nunn 15, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 6, Allison Horn 4.
3-point field goals: Crawford County 5 (Elliott 5); Henryville 3 (Nunn 3).
PIONEERS ROLL OVER WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Natalie Boesing tallied 25 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead Providence to a 56-22 win at Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
Brigid Welch added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers (3-3), who play at Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
MaKenzie Fountain scored seven points to pace the Warriors (0-5), who play at Cannelton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
PROVIDENCE 56, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 22
Providence 13 19 14 10—56
Christian Academy 4 7 4 7—22
Providence (3-3): Kaylee Kaiser 7, Brooklyn Nolot 1, Natalie Boesing 25, Lauren Castleberry 6, Brigid Welch 17.
Christian Academy (0-5): Fountain 7, Fletcher 3, McCoy 4, Yates 6, Tucker 2.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 2 (Fletcher, Fountain).
