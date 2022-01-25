SEYMOUR — Demaria King’s buzzer-beater lifted visiting Charlestown to 44-42 win at Seymour in girls’ basketball action Thursday night.
The Pirates led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime before the Owls trimmed it to 37-34 after three. Seymour continued its surge in the final frame and led 42-40 with less than a minute left.
Kennedy Coleman came up big down the stretch for Charlestown.
The sophomore stole the ball with 30 seconds left, then was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound on the Pirates’ ensuing possession. She hit both free throws with 17 seconds to play to tie the game.
It didn’t stop there, though. Coleman then stole the ensuing in-bounds pass to get possession back for Charlestown, which played for the final shot.
Following a time out with 4.9 seconds left, Maddie Nipper in-bounded the ball to King. The senior forward then put in the game-winner.
Nipper netted a team-high 14 points while Coleman finished with 11 for the Pirates, who won their seventh straight game.
Charlestown (17-5) will face Corydon Central at 7 p.m. next Tuesday night in the first round of the North Harrison Sectional.
CHARLESTOWN 44, SEYMOUR 42
Charlestown 16 14 7 7 — 44
Seymour 7 14 13 8 — 42
Charlestown (17-5): Laney Hawkins 3, Maddie Nipper 14, Kennedy Coleman 11, Tatum McFarland 9, Demaria King 4, Lienna Blackstone 3.
Seymour (9-10): Schrader 4, Brown 7, Trinkle 19, Sterling 7, Cash 2, Waskom 3.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 5 (McFarland 3, Blackstone, Nipper); Seymour 3 (Trinkle 2, Waskom).
KAISER LEADS FLOYD OVER JENNINGS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Keegan Kaiser tallied a game-high 23 points to help Floyd Central rally for a 55-50 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday night.
The Panthers led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime before the Highlanders outscored the visitors 18-13 in the third period to take a two-point lead into the final frame. Floyd followed that up by outpointing Jennings 18-15 over the last eight minutes to earn the win.
Kaiser, a senior guard, netted nine of her points in the fourth period. She hit one field goal while knocking down 7 of 8 from the free throw line.
Nora Gibson netted nine points while Kendall Brown and Samara Miller scored eight apiece for the Highlanders (8-13, 2-4), who'll visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 55, JENNINGS COUNTY 50
Jennings County 12 10 13 15 — 50
Floyd Central 9 10 18 18 — 55
Jennings County (16-5, 3-3): Woodard 20, Thompson 12, Elmore 8, Vogel 7, Ernstes 3.
Floyd Central (8-13, 2-4): Keegan Kaiser 23, Kendall Brown 8, Samara Miller 8, Nora Gibson 9, Callie Jo Celichowski 5, Megan Czarnecki 2.
3-point field goals: Jennings County 4 (Thompson 4); Floyd Central 8 (Kaiser 3, Brown 2, Miller 2, Gibson).
MUSTANGS ROLL OVER TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — New Washington built a 46-9 halftime lead en route to a 70-19 win at Crothersville in Southern Athletic Conference action Tuesday night.
The Mustangs sprinted to a 23-2 lead at the end of the first quarter before taking a 37-point lead into the locker room en route to their seventh win in eight games.
Grace Ellison tallied a game-high 23 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. Kaidin James added a double-double (15 points, 10 steals) while Sami Mattingly contributed 13 points and a team-best seven rebounds for New Wash.
The Mustangs (12-9, 2-2) close out the regular season, and SAC play, when they host South Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
NEW WASHINGTON 70, CROTHERSVILLE 19
New Washington 23 23 10 14 — 70
Crothersville 2 7 5 5 — 19
New Washington (12-9, 2-2): Grace Ellison 23, Kaidin James 15, Sami Mattingly 13, Macy Fields 4, Emma DeCamp 2, Haylie Spear 5, Kristyn Greenwell 5, McKenna Donaway 2, Isabella Balderas 1.
Crothersville (3-13, 0-5): Ella Plasse 15, Zoe Spangler 3, Kendall Berry 1.
3-point field goals: New Washington 10 (Ellison 5, Mattingly 3, Greenwell, Spear); Crothersville 2 (Plasse, Spangler).
SENATORS BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting West Washington outscored Borden by 12 points in the first and third quarters en route to a 55-44 win Tuesday night.
The Senators led 11-5 at the end of the first frame and 24-17 at halftime before outpointing the Braves 12-6 in the third. Borden rallied in the final frame, but it wasn't enough.
"We had a sluggish first quarter and allowed them to be comfortable shooting in the first half. Credit to West Washington, they made their 3-point shots and free throws," Braves coach Matt Vick said.
Emily Cissell scored a game-high 20 points, on the strength of six 3-pointers, for Borden. Paige Robinson added 11 for the Braves (12-9), who will host Springs Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
WEST WASHINGTON 55, BORDEN 44
West Wash 11 13 12 19 — 55
Borden 5 12 6 21 — 44
West Washington (13-7): Thompson 11, Johnson 18, Griffitts 3, K Brown 3, M. Brown 8, Woods 4.
Borden (12-9): Gabby Thomas 6, Delaney Smith 2, Hailey Hurst 5, Paige Robinson 11, Emily Cissell 20.
3-point field goals: West Washington 7 (Thompson, Johnson 3, K Brown, M. Brown 2); Borden 7 (Cissell 6, Hurst).
CRAWFORD CLIPS PROVIDENCE
MARENGO — Host Crawford County clipped Providence 52-24 Tuesday night.
The Pioneers (6-13) will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
HORNETS STING GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Henryville picked up a 33-23 win at Clarksville on Tuesday night.
The Hornets (9-11) will next host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night to close out their regular season. Meanwhile, the Generals (3-18) will visit South Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
