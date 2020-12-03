RAMSEY — North Harrison held off New Albany 53-51 Thursday night.
Taylor Treat tallied a team-high 24 points for the Bulldogs while Maleea Roland and Layne Burke added 10 apiece.
New Albany (2-5) is slated to begin Hoosier Hills Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Class 4A No. 7 Bedford North Lawrence.
EAGLES CLIP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Class A No. 4 Lanesville ran out to a 34-3 lead and never looked back en route to a 69-11 win at Henryville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday night.
Linzie Wernert netted a game-high 28 points for the Eagles (8-1, 1-0) while Gracie Adams added 16.
Esmeralda Ruiz scored four points to pace the Hornets (0-5, 0-2), who are scheduled to host Paoli at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
LANESVILLE 69, HENRYVILLE 11
Lanesville 34 7 17 11 — 69
Henryville 3 2 2 4 — 11
Lanesville (8-1, 1-0): Wernert 28, Adams 16, Turner 8, Campbell 5, Haire 3, Sonner 3, Gooden 1.
Henryville (0-5, 0-2): Esmeralda Ruiz 4, Hillary White 3, Avery King, 2, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 2.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 9 (Wernert 4, Adams 2, Haire, Campbell, Pavey); Henryville 1 (White).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.