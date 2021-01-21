LANESVILLE — Class A No. 3 Lanesville used a big second-half surge to pull away from visiting New Washington for a 53-26 triumph in the de facto Southern Athletic Conference title game Thursday night.
The Eagles led 24-18 with three minutes to play in the third period before embarking on a 12-0 run that gave the hosts a 36-18 advantage. Lanesville then outscored the Mustangs 17-8 in the final frame for its fifth straight win over New Wash.
The Mustangs (6-11, 3-1) will close out SAC play and its regular season at South Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday while the Eagles (17-3, 4-0) visit Crothersville at 6 p.m. Monday night.
BRAVES BEAT HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Four players scored seven points, or more, to lead Borden to a 38-29 triumph at Henryville in an SAC contest Thursday night.
The Braves led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter and 16-7 at halftime before the two teams tallied 22 points apiece in the second half.
Caitlyn Cook scored a team-high 10 points to lead Borden (11-5, 3-2), which surpassed last season’s win total with the victory. Emily Cissell contributed eight points while Kaela Rose and Grace Hall added seven apiece.
“We were very sloppy with the ball offensively, but I really like our balanced scoring tonight,” Braves coach Matt Vick said. “Some of the girls really stepped up and made some key shots.”
Riley Nunn netted eight points to pace the Hornets (5-11, 1-3), who had their four-game win streak snapped.
Henryville is slated to visit Rock Creek at 11 a.m. Saturday while Borden is scheduled to travel to West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
BORDEN 38, HENRYVILLE 29
Borden 6 10 10 12 — 38
Henryville 3 4 9 13 — 29
Borden (11-5, 3-2): Kaela Rose 7, Caitlyn Cook 10, Paige Robinson 4, Grace Hall 7, Emily Cissell 8, Kaylie Magallanes 2.
Henryville (5-11, 1-3): Avery King 4, Anna Knecht 2, Riley Nunn 8, Dilyn Roberts 3, Hillary White 2, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 5, Alli Thompson 5.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Cook 3, Cissell, Hall); Henryville 1 (Thompson).
COUGARS CLIP FLOYD
SEYMOUR — Class A No. 1 Trinity Lutheran built a 34-14 halftime lead en route to a 67-38 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Thursday night.
The Cougars led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Highlanders 16-8 in the second period to take a 20-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Floyd outpointed Trinity Lutheran 17-13 in the third quarter before the Cougars closed out the game with a 20-point final frame.
Keegan Kaiser scored a team-high 14 points for the Highlanders (5-13), who are scheduled to host Corydon Central at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Senior forward Sydney Jaynes and sophomore guard Bailey Tabeling tallied 23 points apiece for the top-ranked Cougars (17-3).
TRINITY LUTHERAN 67, FLOYD CENTRAL 38
Floyd Central 6 8 17 4 — 38
Trinity Lutheran 18 16 13 20 — 67
Floyd Central (5-13): Keegan Kaiser 14, Mandy Hess 2, Kendall Brown 7, Grace Suer 8, Madi Wood 2, Natalya Gaines 2.
Trinity Lutheran (17-3): Liza Froedge 3, Bailey Tabeling 23, Kailene Cockerham 8, Sydney Jaynes 23, Emma Schepman 5, Hannah Durham 3, Genesis Munoz 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 3 (Kaiser 3); Trinity Lutheran 10 (Tabeling 5, Cockerham 2, Durham, Froedge, Jaynes).
COMMODORES OUTLAST GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Perry Central outscored Clarksville 9-6 in overtime for a 45-42 victory Thursday night.
The Commodores led the Generals 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime before Clarksville rallied in the second half, tying the game at 36 by the end of regulation.
Jasmine Walker scored a game-high 17 points while Dahja Gaines tallied 12 for the Generals (6-13), who visit Henryville at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
PERRY CENTRAL 45, CLARKSVILLE 42 (OT)
Perry Central 10 10 8 8 9 — 45
Clarksville 9 9 11 7 6 — 42
Perry Central (8-10): MaKenna Labhart 8, Bree Noland 15, Maddy Elmer 4, Emily Parker 6, Maggie Cunningham 4, Alyssa Hill 4, Alysia Hurtado 4.
Clarksville (6-13): Dahja Gaines 12, Myah Bagshaw 4, Carlye Nixe 2, Alyssa Leezer 7, Jasmine Walker 17.
3-point field goals: Perry Central 3 (Parker 2, Noland); Clarksville 0.
