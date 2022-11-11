SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek ran out to a 25-2 first-quarter lead en route to a 61-29 victory over visiting Cannelton on Friday night.
Sophomore Ryleigh Newton tallied 10 of her game-high 20 points in the first period to lead the way for the Lions. She scored seven more in the second quarter to help her team to a 41-10 halftime lead.
Freshman Kelis Dansby finished with 14 points, 10 in the second half, for Rock Creek, which had nine players score.
The Lions (2-0) will visit Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
ROCK CREEK 61, CANNELTON 29
Cannelton 2 8 10 9 — 29
Rock Creek 25 16 11 9 — 61
Cannelton (0-1): Makayla Hulse 2, Chloe Hale 6, Bria Garrett 2, Kendall Hale 15, Kylie Anastasiades 4.
Rock Creek (2-0): Emily Schreck 2, Maddie Clark 3, Rylan Byars 8, Aleeyah Brown 4, Kelis Dansby 14, Ryleigh Newton 20, Aubrey Messer 3, Jayli Smith 4, Chloe Carter 3.
3-point field goals: Cannelton 3 (Hale 3); Rock Creek 7 (Newton 4, Byars 2, Clark).
RED DEVILS RALLY PAST RAIDERS
CORYDON — Sophia Reese scored 11 of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Jeffersonville rally for a 50-49 win over Southridge in the Battle at the First Capital at Corydon.
The Red Devils led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Raiders took a 27-21 lead into the locker room at halftime. Southridge was up 36-30 heading into the final frame before Jeff battled back.
Brooklyn Carter added 10 points for the Red Devils (2-1) will face East Central at noon Saturday in a winners’ bracket game. If Jeffersonville wins it will advance to the final, which will be at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 50, SOUTHRIDGE 49
Jeffersonville 13 8 9 20 — 50
Southridge 12 15 9 13 — 49
Jeffersonville (2-1): Sophia Reese 18, La’Kyra Johnson 9, Cadence Singleton 2, Myah Johnson 6, Brooklyn Carter 10, Maranda Mason 3, Averielle Baker 2.
Southridge (2-2): Marie Tempel 15, Bailey Rasche 17, Avah Montgomery 18, Maddux Marshall 4.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 3 (Reese 2, Carter); Southridge 1 (Montgomery).
WARRIORETTES BEAT BRAVES
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg outscored Borden by 24 points over the second and third quarters en route to a 65-40 win Friday night.
The Braves led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Warriorettes outscored them 24-11 in the second to take a 36-24 lead into the locker room. Scottsburg kept it up in the third, outpointing the Braves 18-7 to take command.
“We didn’t take care of the ball tonight,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “We gave a great effort and Scottsburg shot the ball well. We just have to clean it up on the decision-making part.”
Freshmen Riley Rarick and Ava Wheeler scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, to lead the Braves (2-2), who’ll host Crothersville on Tuesday.
SCOTTSBURG 65, BORDEN 40
Borden 13 11 7 9 — 40
Scottsburg 12 24 18 11 — 65
Borden (2-2): Riley Rarick 13, Ava Wheeler 10, AJ Mallad 2, Emma Hart 9, Paige Robinson 3, Emily Cissell 3.
Scottsburg (2-1): Richardson 9, Hiler 15, Thomas 4, King 3, Stutsman 9, Fouts 3, Cooper 11, Martin 7, Griffin 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Rarick 2, Wheeler, Robinson, Cissell); Scottsburg 9 (Richardson 3, Hiler 3, King, Stutsman 2).
EAGLES DOWN ‘DOGS
CORYDON — Lanesville defeated New Albany 64-32 Friday evening in a first-round game in the Battle at the First Capital at Corydon.
The Bulldogs (1-2) will face Crawford County at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in a consolation game.
OWLS OUTLAST DRAGONS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour held off Silver Creek for a 38-35 win in the Dragons’ season-opener Friday night.
Creek (0-1) will host Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
LATE THURSDAY
PIRATES DOWN FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Kennedy Coleman and Laney Hawkins combined for 43 points to lead Charlestown to a 71-49 win at Floyd Central on Thursday night.
Coleman tallied a game-high 22 points while Hawkins scored 21 for the Pirates, who also received 13 points apiece from Maddie Nipper and Tatum McFarland.
Charlestown trailed 16-14 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Highlanders 19-8 in the second period to take a 33-24 lead into the locker room.
The Pirates extended their advantage in the third quarter, outpointing Floyd 18-13, before pulling away in the final frame.
“This was a great win for us,” Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. “Floyd has talented players, may be the biggest team we’ll play and are very well-coached. They figuratively punched us in the mouth early, but our kids weathered the storm and took control of the game.
“I was amazed at how well we rebounded against their size. Our girls are just fun to watch play. We need to solve our slow start tendency, but I love our resilience. Our four primary scorers are hard to stop and are so unselfish. Teams have not been able to keep Laney Hawkins from getting to the basket. Lienna Blackstone amazes me with how many possessions she gets us with her rebounding and steals.”
Sophomores Ava Hausz and Nora Gibson scored 11 points apiece to lead the way for the Highlanders (1-2), who visit Evansville Harrison at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Pirates (2-1) will visit North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CHARLESTOWN 71, FLOYD CENTRAL 49
Charlestown 14 19 18 20 — 71
Floyd Central 16 8 13 12 — 49
Charlestown (2-1): Laney Hawkins 21, Maddie Nipper 13, Tatum McFarland 13, Kennedy Coleman 22, Natalie Gagnon 2.
Floyd Central (1-2): Ava Hausz 11, Elise Coleman 5, Megan Czarnecki 2, Nora Gibson 11, Callie Jo Celichowski 8, Carly Fonda 3, Natalya Gaines 2, Eva Casteel 3, Brinley Clark 4.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 10 (Nipper 4, McFarland 3, Coleman 2, Hawkins); Floyd Central 4 (Hausz 2, Coleman, Fonda, Gibson).
BRAVES BEAT GENERALS
BORDEN — A 20-point first period propelled Borden to a 52-18 victory over visiting Clarksville on Thursday night.
Emily Cissell scored a game-high 14 points while freshman Emma Hart tallied 12 for the Braves, who led by 16 at the end of the first quarter, by 28 (34-6) at halftime and by 38 (48-10) by the conclusion of the third period.
AJ Mallad added eight and Hailey Hurst six for Borden.
“Our press got after them early and we moved the ball well. It was nice to see a pretty balanced scoring night,” Braves coach Matt Vick said.
Kenzie Alexander and Dahja Gaines scored seven points apiece for the Generals (1-4), who host Rising Sun at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
BORDEN 52, CLARKSVILLE 18
Clarksville 4 2 4 8 — 18
Borden 20 14 14 4 — 52
Clarksville (1-4): Kenzie Alexander 7, Dahja Gaines 7, Emma Winsor 1, Julia Perissi 3.
Borden (2-1): Sofie White 3, Riley Rarick 4, Ava Wheeler 4, AJ Mallad 8, Delaney Smith 1, Emma Hart 12, Hailey Hurst 6, Emily Cissell 14.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 2 (Austin, Perissi); Borden 7 (White, Hurst 2, Cissell 4).
