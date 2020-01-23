CHARLESTOWN — Class 3A No. 2 Salem outlasted host Charlestown 20-16 in a slow-down Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday night.
Abigail Ratts tallied a game-high nine points to lead the Lions (17-3, 7-1), who clinched at least a share of the MSC title with the victory.
Salem led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, 12-11 at halftime and 16-13 heading into the final frame. The Lions were ahead19-13 late in the fourth quarter when Jackie Biscardi hit a 3-pointer to pull the Pirates within three with 38 seconds to play. Hope Tomlinson hit 1 of 2 free throws on the other end and Charlestown couldn't score the rest of the way.
"We had a chance," Pirates coach Scott Matthews said.
Freshman Laney Hawkins scored six points to lead Charlestown (11-10, 2-6), which hosts Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
SALEM 20, CHARLESTOWN 16
Salem 7 5 4 4—20
Charlestown 3 8 2 3—16
Salem (17-3, 7-1): Abigail Ratts 9, Hope Tomlinson 6, Karly Sweeney 1, Lettie Nice 4.
Charlestown (11-10, 2-6): Laney Hawkins 6, Skylar Cochran 3, Peyton Crace 4, Jackie Biscardi 3.
3-point field goals: Salem 0; Charlestown 4 (Hawkins 2, Biscardi, Cochran).
EAGLES CLOBBER CLARKSVILLE
LANESVILLE — Gracie Adams tallied a game-high 15 points, to pace four in double figures, to lead Lanesville to a 67-28 victory over visiting Clarksville on Thursday night.
Emma Campbell added 13 points, Elizabeth Turner tallied 12 and Linzie Wernert 11 for the Eagles, who won their 16th straight game.
Jasmine Walker scored 10 points to pace the Generals (2-16), who play at Cannelton at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile the Eagles (20-2) had to cancel their game against New Albany, which was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, as they neared the maximum number of games.
LANESVILLE 67, CLARKSVILLE 28
Clarksville 8 2 8 10—28
Lanesville 22 18 7 20—67
Clarksville (2-16): Kylie Perez 5, Mackenzie Spalding 3, Jasmine Walker 10, Dahja Gaines 4, Daveona Miles 4, Myah Bagshaw 2.
Lanesville (20-2): Georgia Brumley 4, Emma Campbell 13, Gracie Adams 15, Linzie Wernert 11, Morgan Sonner 2, Austin Crosier 2, Allison Slaughter 6, Elizabeth Turner 12, Danielle Haire 2.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 2 (Perez, Spalding); Lanesville 2 (Adams, Campbell).
COUGARS CLIP HIGHLANDERS
SEYMOUR — Class A No. 2 Trinity Lutheran downed visiting Floyd Central 47-32 Thursday night.
The Highlanders (5-14) play at Corydon Central at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
BLACKHAWKS BEAT WARRIORS
FRENCH LICK — Host Springs Valley clipped Christian Academy 47-22 Thursday night.
Lilly Yates scored seven points to pace the Warriors (5-11), who next play at Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
