GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lions equal last season's win total with victory

SELLERS BURG — Freshman Kelis Dansby scored a game-high 18 points to lead Rock Creek to a 48-34 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
The Lions led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, 27-16 at halftime and 37-22 at the conclusion of the third period en route to equaling their win total from last season.
Rylan Byars tallied 12 points while Aleeyah Brown added eight for Rock Creek (9-1), which went 9-9 last season.
Leah Stevens scored 13 points to lead the Warriors (1-10), who next host Cannelton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
ROCK CREEK 48, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 34
Chr. Academy 10 6 6 12 — 34
Rock Creek 15 12 10 11 — 48
CAI (1-10): Leah Stevens 13, Macy Jackson 7, Alexus Bryant 4, Raegan Hodge 2, Addison Jackson 8.
Rock Creek (9-1): Rylan Byars 12, Chloe Carter 4, Aleeyah Brown 8, Kelis Dansby 18, Nevaeh McWilliams 2, Jayli Smith 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 2 (M. Jackson, Stevens); Rock Creek 5 (Byars 3, Dansby 2).
BRAVES BEAT REBELS
HANOVER — Borden outscored host Southwestern 33-17 over the second and third quarters on its way to a 51-38 victory Tuesday night.
The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first period before the Braves edged ahead 24-19 by halftime. Borden outpointed the Rebels 19-8 in the third to give itself some breathing room.
Freshman AJ Mallad scored 14 points while Riley Rarick tallied 12 and Emma Hart 10 for the Braves.
“I thought offensively we did a good job of getting quality shots, but we missed too many layups and free throws tonight,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “AJ did a great job setting the tone on the defensive end which created some transition offense for us.”
The Braves (8-3) will next host Shoals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
BORDEN 51, SOUTHWESTERN 38
Borden 10 14 19 8 — 51
Southwestern 10 9 8 11 — 38
Borden (8-3): Riley Rarick 12, Ava Wheeler 9, AJ Mallad 14, Emma Hart 10, Emily Cissell 6.
Southwestern (4-6): Fulton 8, Oliver 16, Simpson 1, Leach 4, R. Scroggins 6, C. Long 3.
3-point field goals: Borden 4 (Rarick, Mallad, Cissell 2); Southwestern 2 (Long, Fulton).
PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES
CLARKSVILLE — Freshman Addison Smith scored a team-high 20 points to lead four in double digits and pace Providence to a 65-46 victory over visiting Austin on Tuesday night.
Smith made five field goals, including two 3-pointers, and 8 of 11 free throws. Lillie Weber added 14 points while freshmen Livy Theobald and Avery Smith netted 11 apiece for the Pioneers, who led 19-8 at the end of the first period and 29-22 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles 36-24 after intermission.
Providence (5-5) will visit New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
PROVIDENCE 65, AUSTIN 46
Austin 8 14 15 9 — 46
Providence 19 10 18 18 — 65
Austin (5-6): Buckel 2, Owens 25, Hawkins 14, Schepman 3, Caudill 2.
Providence (5-5): Lillie Weber 14, Molly Richards 5, Addison Smith 20, Livy Theobald 11, Grace Denis 2, Avery Smith 11, Valeria Mungia 2.
3-point field goals: Austin 7 (Hawkins 4, Owens 2, Schepman); Providence 6 (Weber 4, Ad. Smith 2).
DRAGONS DOWN SCOTTSBURG
SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek outlasted host Scottsburg 50-49 for a Mid-Southern Conference win Tuesday night.
The Dragons led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, 25-21 at halftime and 38-31 through three periods before holding off the Warriorettes in the final frame.
“Great conference win,” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. “We played outstanding defense and really limited their 3-point looks. Lydia (Wright) played a phenomenal game, but a great team win.”
Wright tallied a game-high 21 points while freshman Brooklynn Renn added 12 for the Dragons (4-5, 2-0), who next host Class 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
SILVER CREEK 50, SCOTTSBURG 49
Silver Creek 15 10 13 12— 50
Scottsburg 12 9 10 18 — 49
Silver Creek (4-5, 2-0): Emma Schoen 4, Hallie Foley 2, Katy Rooney 2, Kiara Gant 7, Brooklynn Renn 12, Lydia Wright 21, Olivia Johnston 2.
Scottsburg (8-3, 4-2): Richardson 12, Hiler 10, Stutsman 10, Fouts 8, Cooper 8, Martin 1.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 6 (Wright 4, Gant, Schoen); Scottsburg 6 (Fouts 2, Richardson, Stutsman 2).