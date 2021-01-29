SALEM — Class 3A No. 2 Salem held off visiting Charlestown for a 50-46 victory Friday night in a Mid-Southern Conference clash.
The Lions led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Pirates knotted the score at 25 by halftime. Salem edged ahead 40-39 by the end of the third period before outscoring Charlestown 10-7 in the finale frame.
Freshman Maddie Nipper netted a game-high 19 points to pace the Pirates while Laney Hawkins added 11 and Demaria King nine.
Charlestown (8-10, 2-6) faces Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the first round of the 3A Madison Sectional.
SALEM 50, CHARLESTOWN 46
Charlestown 10 15 14 7 — 46
Salem 12 13 15 10 — 50
Charlestown (8-10, 2-6): Laney Hawkins 11, Skylar Cochran 2, Maddie Nipper 19, Kennedy Coleman 5, Demaria King 9.
Salem (18-2, 8-1): Callie Backherms 4, Karly Sweeney 8, Bailey Hypes 18, Olivia Weber 2, Natalie Noel 4, Abigail Ratts 14.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 7 (Nipper 5, Hawkins 2); Salem 2 (Hypes, Ratts).
LIONS FALL
SELLERSBURG — Louisville's Whitefield Academy topped Rock Creek 38-28 Friday night.
The Lions (2-7) will visit Clarksville at noon Saturday.
