SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek outlasted South Central for a 53-50 win Thursday night.
The Lions led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 46-34 heading into the final frame. The Rebels rallied in the fourth quarter, but Creek held them off for its second straight win.
Chloe Carter tallied a team-best 16 points, including five in the last period. Freshman Nevaeh McWilliams added 14, on the strength of four 3-pointers, while classmate Rylan Byars added 12. The Lions also got a boost off the bench from Jayli Smith, who netted nine.
Both teams close out their regular seasons Saturday. The Lions (9-8), who are one win away from their first double-digit victory campaign since 2004-05, host Crothersville at 2:30 p.m. Meanwhile the Rebels host Clarksville that night.
ROCK CREEK 53, SOUTH CENTRAL 50
South Central 4 12 18 16 — 50
Rock Creek 15 13 18 7 — 53
South Central (1-14): Kendall Kiper 13, Georgia Faith 2, Abby Ashby 2, Lexie Liebert 6, Millie Spencer 22, Gracey McCrary 3, Olivia Maley 2.
Rock Creek (9-8): Rylan Byars 12, Chloe Carter 16, Tiffany Miller 1, Nevaeh McWilliams 14, Maggie Wimsatt 1, Jayli Smith 9.
3-point field goals: South Central 7 (Spencer 4, Liebert 2, Kiper); Rock Creek 6 (McWilliams 4, Byars 2).
BLACKHAWKS BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Springs Valley outscored Borden 12-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 42-28 triumph Thursday night.
The Blackhawks led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 19-13 at halftime before the Braves pulled to within four (30-26) by the conclusion of the third period. Springs Valley, however, controlled the final frame en route to victory.
“We missed too many easy baskets and had too many careless turnovers,” Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Emily Cissell scored a team-high 11 points while Paige Robinson added eight for the Braves (12-10), who now await the winner of Class A No. 2 Lanesville and Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night in the semifinals of the New Washington Sectional.
SPRINGS VALLEY 42, BORDEN 28
Springs Valley 11 8 11 12 — 42
Borden 7 6 13 2 — 28
Springs Valley (12-9): Land 12, Shipman 2, Buchanon 8, Tucker 3, Mahan 12, Hall 5.
Borden (12-10): Delaney Smith 2, Hailey Hurst 3, Paige Robinson 8, Emily Cissell 11, Claire Hall 4.
3-point field goals: Springs Valley 6 (Land 2, Buchanon, Tucker, Mahan 2); Borden 4 (Cissell 3, Hurst).
OWLS OUTLAST BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Journee Brown's buzzer-beater lifted visiting Seymour to a 48-46 win at New Albany Thursday night in the regular-season finale for the Hoosier Hills Conference rivals, as well as a preview of a first-round game in next week's Class 4A Jeffersonville Sectional.
The Owls led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Bulldogs battled back to take a 21-19 advantage into the locker room. New Albany still led, 36-34, at the conclusion of the third period before Seymour outscored the ‘Dogs 14-10 in the final frame to pull out the win.
The Bulldogs (5-18, 0-6) will face the Owls (9-11, 1-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the sectional.
EASTERN STINGS HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Visiting Eastern rolled to a 50-18 win at Henryville on Thursday night in a preview in a first-round game in next week’s 2A Crawford County Sectional.
The Musketeers led 22-8 at the end of the first quarter and 41-10 at halftime before outscoring the Hornets 9-8 in the second half.
McKenna Jeter tallied 12 points to pace Eastern.
The same two teams will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the sectional.
‘DORES DOWN WARRIORS
LEOPOLD — Host Perry Central clipped Christian Academy 46-27 Thursday night in the regular-season finale for both.
The Commodores led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 21-5 at halftime before increasing their advantage to 34-13 at the conclusion of the third period. The Warriors rallied in the final frame, outscoring Perry Central 14-12, but it wasn't enough.
Leah Stevens netted a team-high nine points, all in the second half, to lead CAI while Lilly Yates and Alexus Bryant added eight.
The Warriors (6-15) will face South Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class A New Washington Sectional.
PERRY CENTRAL 46, CAI 27
Chr. Academy 4 1 8 14 — 27
Perry Central 12 9 13 12 — 46
CAI (6-15): Leah Stevens 9, Audrey Brieschke 2, Lilly Yates 8, Alexus Bryant 8.
Perry Central (8-14): K. Hemmings 4, M. Elnea 7, E. Parker 5, E. Osborne 2, J. Smith 6, K. Lynch 9, M. Cunningham 9, R. Pund 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 1 (Stevens); Perry Central 4 (Lynch 3, Parker).
