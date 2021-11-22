NEW ALBANY — Rock Creek outscored host Christian Academy 8-3 in overtime to pull out a 48-43 win Monday night.
The two teams went back-and-forth throughout the game.
The Lions led 11-9 at the end of the first period, 18-17 at halftime and 28-27 at the conclusion of the third quarter before the Warriors knotted it up at 40 by the end of regulation.
In OT, Creek hit one field goal and went 6 for 9 from the free throw line while CAI hit one field goal and one foul shot.
The freshman trio of Rylan Byars (12), Nevaeh McWilliams (10) and Ryleigh Newton (nine) combined for 31 points to lead the Lions, who eclipsed their combined win total of the last two seasons with the victory.
Lilly Yates netted a game-high 15 points for the Warriors while Ashlin Owen added 13 and Brooklyn Shields eight.
CAI (1-6) will next visit Bloomington Lighthouse at 2:30 p.m. Saturday while Rock Creek (4-2) is scheduled to host Louisville Collegiate next Tuesday.
ROCK CREEK 48, CAI 43 (OT)
Rock Creek 11 7 10 12 8 — 48
Christian Ac. 9 8 10 13 3 — 43
Rock Creek (4-2): Rylan Byars 12, Chloe Carter 5, Tiffany Miller 6, Nevaeh McWilliams 10, Jayli Smith 2, Ryleigh Newton 9, Santana Dozal 2, Kennedy Payton 2.
Christian Academy (1-6): Leah Stevens 6, Raegan Hodge 2, Brooklyn Shields 8, Ashlin Owen 13, Lilly Yates 15.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 3 (Newton 2, Byars); CAI 3 (Stevens 2, Owen).
BRAVES TOP 'TOPPERS
BORDEN — Borden outscored Shawe Memorial 33-17 in the second half to rally for a 43-31 victory over the visiting Hilltoppers on Monday night.
The Braves led 5-3 at the end of the first quarter before Shawe outpointed them 11-5 in the second to take a 14-10 lead into the locker room at halftime. Borden then outscored the 'Toppers 19-13 in the third period before pulling away in the fourth, when it outpointed the visitors 14-4.
"We played flat and were on our heels in the first half, but we did a better job of getting quality shots in the second half. We were more aggressive and got to the free throw line," Braves coach Matt Vick said.
Emily Cissell tallied a game-high 26 points, thanks in part to five 3-pointers, to lead Borden while Paige Robinson added nine.
The Braves (4-2) are next scheduled to host New Washington on Nov. 30.
BORDEN 43, SHAWE MEMORIAL 31
Shawe 3 11 13 4 — 31
Borden 5 5 19 14 — 43
Shawe Memorial (3-3): Turner 3, Knoebel 14, Lathrem 2, Leatherman 3, Perez 3.
Borden (4-2): Hannah Peine 1, Delaney Smith 2, Caitlyn Cook 1, Paige Robinson 9, Emily Cissell 26, Claire Hall 4.
3-point field goals: Shawe 5 (Knoebel 4, Turner); Borden 5 (Cissell 5).
