ELNORA — Rock Creek took home some hardware Saturday, winning the North Daviess Invitational.
The Lions edged the host Cougars 39-36 in their first game before beating Mitchell 45-42 in the championship game.
In the win over North Daviess, Creek trailed 19-16 at halftime before outscoring the Cougars 11-9 in the third period and 12-7 in the final frame.
Jayli Smith tallied a team-high 12 points for the Lions while Rylan Byars, Kelis Dansby and Ryleigh Newton added six apiece.
In the final, Rock Creek once again rallied from a halftime deficit for the win.
The Bluejackets led 24-19 at the break before the Lions outpointed them 18-6 in the third quarter to go up 37-30. Creek then held off Mitchell in the final frame.
Freshman Aleeyah Brown netted a team-high 14 points for the Lions while Dansby added 12 and Byars 11.
Rock Creek (6-1) will visit Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night before visiting Crothersville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH DAVIESS INVITATIONAL
ROCK CREEK 39, NORTH DAVIESS 36
Rock Creek 9 7 11 12 — 39
North Daviess 9 10 9 7 — 36
Rock Creek (5-1): Rylan Byars 6, Chloe Carter 5, Aleeyah Brown 4, Kelis Dansby 6, Ryleigh Newton 6, Jayli Smith 12.
North Daviess (3-5): Gracelyn Byrer 4, Madi Lengacher 4, Hadley Parisien 16, Meah Dalrymple 5, Lanie Cornelius 4, Delaney Zorman 3.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 4 (Newton 2, Dansby, Carter); North Daviess 6 (Parisien 4, Dalrymple, Zorman).
FINAL: ROCK CREEK 45, MITCHELL 42
Rock Creek 11 8 18 8 — 45
Mitchell 14 10 6 12 — 42
Rock Creek (6-1): Byars 11, Carter 2, Brown 14, Dansby 12, Newton 3, Smith 3.
Mitchell (3-7): Mylea Slone 21, Malaya Tanglao 9, Brooklyn Peterson 4, Jillian Bond 6, Briley Dicks 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 6 (Byars 3, Dansby 2, Newton); Mitchell 4 (Slone 3, Tanglao).
DRAGONS DROP ONE
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Owensboro Catholic (Ky.) defeated Silver Creek 59-38 Saturday afternoon in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic at Owensboro.
The Aces led 23-6 at the end of the first quarter, 37-17 at halftime and 46-25 through three periods en route to the victory.
Freshman Emma Schoen scored a team-high 17 points, 15 on 3-pointers, while Brooklynn Renn and Lydia Wright scored seven apiece for the Dragons.
Silver Creek (2-4) will visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night and Louisville Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 59, SILVER CREEK 38
Silver Creek 6 11 8 13 — 38
Owen. Catholic 23 14 9 13 — 59
Silver Creek (2-4): Emma Schoen 17, Katy Rooney 3, Kiera Gant 2, Broolynn Renn 7, Lydia Wright 7, Addison Foley 2.
Owensboro Catholic (4-0): Karmin Riley 15, Lexie Keelin 12, Hailee Johnson 8, Madeline Hayden 6, Lauren Keelin 6, Aubrey Randolph 6, Jenna Krampe 4, Katie Riney 1, Andi Davis 1.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 (Schoen 5, Rooney, Wright); Owensboro Catholic 7 (Riley 4, Le. Keelin 2, La. Keelin).
RAMS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Paoli downed host Henryville 55-33 Saturday.
The Rams led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter and 32-10 at halftime before both teams tallied 23 points after intermission.
Mylee Marcum scored a game-high 19 points while Hillary White added nine for the Hornets (1-7), who will host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
PAOLI 54, HENRYVILLE 33
Paoli 17 15 8 15 — 55
Henryville 0 10 18 5 — 33
Paoli (4-4): Vernon 7, J. Crews 16, Hess 9, Hopper 9, Higgins 11, Anderson 3.
Henryville (1-7): Chloe Harter 2, Hillary White 9, Alexis Marion 3, Mylee Marcum 19.
3-point field goals: Paoli 5 (Hess 3, Higgins, Vernon); Henryville 2 (Marion, White).
EAGLES OUST PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 1 Lanesville rolled to a 58-31 win at Providence on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles only led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter before taking control in the second period, when they outscored the Pioneers 26-4 to take a 34-10 lead into the locker room at halftime. Lanesville edged Providence 24-21 in the second half.
Linzie Wernert scored a game-high 19 points while Shelby Allen added 12 for the Eagles (8-1).
Freshman Addison Smith tallied 12 points to pace the Pioneers while Lillie Weber netted 10.
Providence (2-4) will visit South Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night before hosting North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
LANESVILLE 58, PROVIDENCE 31
Lanesville 8 26 11 13 — 58
Providence 6 4 12 9 — 31
Lanesville (8-1): Hadley Crosier 6, Brooklyn Albers 2, Ava Kerr 8, Hylton Brumley 7, Linzie Wernert 19, Shelby Allen 12, Ellie Schneider 4.
Providence (2-4): Lillie Weber 10, Kamden Pierce 3, Addison Smith 12, Grace Denis 3, Avery Smith 3.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 3 (Kerr 2, Wernert); Providence 8 (Ad. Smith 3, Weber 3, Denis, Pierce).
STARS DOWN ‘DOGS
BEDFORD — Class 4A No. 5 Bedford North Lawrence rolled to a 71-31 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday.
A 28-0 run, over the first and second quarters, fueled the Stars to leads of 29-9 at the first stop and 49-12 at the break.
BNL standout Chloe Spreen scored a game-high 30 points — including the 1,000th of her career.
Freshman Maizy Smith netted a team-high nine points for the Bulldogs while Alaina Walker added eight.
New Albany (1-10) will visit Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night before hosting Jennings County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
BEDFORD 71, NEW ALBANY 31
New Albany 9 3 7 12 — 31
Bedford NL 29 20 16 6 — 71
New Albany (1-10, 0-1): Sophia Corley 3, Journey Howard 2, Alaina Walker 8, Maizy Smith 9, Grace McBride 3, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Reese Stiles 1, Madi Wood 3.
Bedford NL (8-1, 2-0): Chloe Spreen 30, Bella Jackson 2, Madisyn Bailey 13, Emma Brown 6, Karsyn Norman 14, Katie Baumgart 2, Trinidy Bailey 2, Ellie Tillett 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 3 (Corley, McBride, Smith); Bedford NL 2 (Bailey, Spreen).
PACERS SURPASS WARRIORS
VEVAY — Host Switzerland County held off Christian Academy for a 42-33 victory Saturday.
CAI (0-8) will host Clarksville at 6 p.m. Tuesday night and Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
GENERALS FALL
MARENGO — Host Crawford County clipped Clarksville 51-10 on Saturday.
The Generals (2-7) will visit Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
