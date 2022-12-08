CLARKSVILLE — Rock Creek picked up its fifth straight win, clipping host Clarksville 48-36 Thursday night.
The Lions led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, 24-16 at halftime and 38-27 through three periods en route to victory.
Kelis Dansby netted 11 points to lead a balanced attack for Rock Creek. Ryleigh Newton added eight while Rylan Byars, Aleeyah Brown, Jayli Smith and Nevaeh McWilliams scored six apiece.
Dahja Gaines tallied a game-high 20 points for the Generals (2-9), who will host Cannelton at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Creek (7-1) will visit Crothersville at noon Saturday.
ROCK CREEK 48, CLARKSVILLE 36
Rock Creek 13 11 14 10 — 48
Clarksville 7 9 11 9 — 36
Rock Creek (7-1): Rylan Byars 6, Chloe Carter 5, Aleeyah Brown 6, Kelis Dansby 11, Ryleigh Newton 8, Jayli Smith 6, Nevaeh McWilliams 6.
Clarksville (2-9): Courtney Austin 8, Dahja Gaines 20, Carlye Nixe 5, Sara Adkins 1, Kaylin Lemke 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 6 (Dansby 3, Newton 2, McWilliams); Clarksville 4 (Austin 2, Gaines, Nixe).
PIONEERS TAME LADY CATS
CLARKSVILLE — Lillie Weber and Addison Smith combined for 30 points to lead Providence to a 44-24 victory over visiting North Harrison on Thursday night.
Weber scored 16 while Smith netted 14 for the Pioneers, who led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, 21-13 at halftime and 33-22 through three periods before outscoring the visitors 11-2 in the final frame.
Livy Theobald added nine for Providence (4-4), which will host Borden at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Sydney Smith scored 16 for the Lady Cats.
PROVIDENCE 44, NORTH HARRISON 24
North Harrison 6 7 9 2 — 24
Providence 12 9 12 11 — 44
North Harrison (3-9): Sydney Smith 16, Meg Marinc 1, Madi Clunie 1, Grace Goldman 1, Kyra Case 2, Audrey Tucker 2.
Providence (4-4): Lillie Weber 16, Kamden Pierce 1, Brookelynn Schneider 1, Addison Smith 14, Livy Theobald 9, Avery Smith 3.
3-point field goals: North Harrison 2 (Smith 2); Providence 3 (Weber).
NO. 1 EAGLES BEAT BORDEN
LANESVILLE — Class A No. 1 Lanesville ran out to an early lead en route to a 52-38 victory over visiting Borden in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday night.
The Eagles outscored the Braves 12-4 in the first period. Lanesville also led by eight at halftime (24-16) and at the end of the third quarter (35-27) before outpointing Borden 17-11 in the final frame.
“I thought we competed with them,” Braves head coach Matt Vick said. “The difference in the game came down to them getting too many offensive rebounds, and they made their free throws. We’re going to keep working and look forward to seeing them in February.”
Hadley Crosier scored a team-high 16 points for the Eagles (10-1), who’ll visit Crawford County next Thursday night.
Emily Cissell hit five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 17 points for Borden (6-3), which will visit Providence at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
LANESVILLE 52, BORDEN 38
Lanesville 12 12 11 17 — 52
Borden 4 12 11 11 — 38
Lanesville (10-1): Crosier 16, Kerr 10, Wernert 12, Sonner 6, Allen 8.
Borden (6-3): Riley Rarick 8, Ava Wheeler 3, AJ Mallad 3, Delaney Smith 2, Hailey Hurst 3, Paige Robinson 2, Emily Cissell 17.
3-point field goals: Borden 8 (Rarick 2, Mallad, Hurst, Cissell 5); Lanesville 2 (Crosier, Kerr).
COUGARS CLIP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Trinity Lutheran’s Bailey Tabeling scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Class A No. 4 Cougars to a 68-29 win at Christian Academy on Thursday night.
Trinity Lutheran led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and 36-20 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 32-9 after intermission.
Labeling, a 5-foot-11 senior, hit eight 3-pointers in the game.
Leah Stevens netted nine points to lead the Warriors (1-9), who will visit Rock Creek at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 68, CAI 29
Trinity Lutheran 18 18 14 18 — 68
Christian Academy 11 9 6 3 — 29
Trinity Lutheran (7-1): Liza Froedge 8, Morgan Brewer 6, Jordan Brewer 3, Laura Roeder 8, Bailey Tabeling 36, Madison Keith 8.
CAI (1-9): Leah Stevens 9, Macy Jackson 8, Alexus Bryant 6, Brooklyn Shields 2, Addison Jackson 4.
3-point field goals: Trinity Lutheran 10 (Tabeling 8, Brewer 2); CAI 1 (Stevens).
SCOTTSBURG DOWN ‘DOGS
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg built a seven-point halftime lead en route to a 48-34 victory over visiting New Albany on Thursday night.
The Warriorettes led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, 23-16 at halftime and 34-25 through three periods en route to the 14-point triumph.
The Bulldogs (1-11) next host Jennings County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
MUSTANGS RALLY PAST REBELS
HANOVER — A 21-point second period propelled New Washington to a 56-46 win at Southwestern on Thursday night.
The Rebels led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter before the Mustangs outpointed the hosts by 16 points in the second to take a 34-23 lead into the locker room at halftime. Southwestern got within 40-35 by the end of the third period before New Wash outscored the Rebels 16-11 in the final frame to clinch the victory.
Kaidin James tallied a game-high 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds for the Mustangs. Sami Mattingly added 10 points and Kristyn Greenwell eight for New Wash (6-6), which will visit Jac-Cen-Del at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 56, SOUTHWESTERN 46
New Washington 13 21 6 16 — 56
Southwestern 18 5 12 11 — 46
New Washington (6-6): Kaidin James 25, Sami Mattingly 10, Kristyn Greenwell 8, Haylie Spear 7, Macy Fields 2, Olivia Lawrence 2, McKenna Donaway 2.
Southwestern (3-5): Olivia Simpson 10, Riley Scroggins 10, Claudia Oliver 8, Ashley Fulton 8, Chloey Leach 5, Cadence Long 5.
3-point field goals: New Washington 2 (Mattingly, Spear); Southwestern 10 (Scroggins 3, Simpson 2, Fulton 2, Oliver, Leach, Long).
