BORDEN — Class 2A No. 11 Eastern built a 21-8 halftime lead en route to a 55-18 win at Borden in the season-opener for both Friday night.
The Musketeers led 6-1 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Braves 15-7 in the second to take a 13-point lead into the locker room at halftime.
Eastern outscored Borden 34-11 in the second half to pull away.
Junior center Kyia McKinley tallied a game-high 29 points for the Musketeers.
Emily Cissell netted eight points for the Braves (0-1), who'll visit Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
"Their physicality got to us tonight, and we did not do a good job at knocking down shots," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "Eastern destroyed us on the glass."
EASTERN 55, BORDEN 18
Eastern 6 15 19 15 — 55
Borden 1 7 6 5 — 18
Eastern (1-0): Ava Sowder 6, McKenna Jeter 7, Gracie Lewis 2, Madeline Lewellen 3, Kyia McKinley 29, Kaylee McKinley 3, Anna Trueblood 5.
Borden (0-1): Gabby Thomas 2, Caitlyn Cook 1, Paige Robinson 6, Emily Cissell 8, Claire Hall 1.
3-point field goals: Eastern 3 (Jeter, Lewellen, A. Trueblood); Borden 2 (Robinson 2).
TWISTERS TOP PIONEERS
OLDENBURG — Host Oldenburg Academy outscored Providence 27-11 in the second and fourth quarters en route to a 46-32 win in the season-opener for both Friday night.
The Twisters led 15-13 at the end of the first period before outscoring the Pioneers 15-5 to take a 30-18 lead into the locker room.
Providence responded in the third quarter, pulling within 34-26. Oldenburg outpointed the Pioneers 12-6 in the final frame, though, to pull away.
Sophomore Ellie Ryan scored a game-high 18 points, 11 in the first period.
Sophomore guard Grace Denis scored 11 points to pace Providence (0-1), which will visit Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
OLDENBURG ACADEMY 46, PROVIDENCE 32
Providence 13 5 8 6 — 32
Oldenburg 15 15 4 12 — 46
Providence (0-1): Kate Weber 2, Erica Voelker 3, Kate Simmons 1, Lillie Weber 6, Grace Denis 11, Molly Richards 9.
Oldenburg Academy (1-0): Hannah Haverkos 13, Kate Weber 4, Ashley Borgman 5, Emma Weberding 3, Ellie Ryan 18.
3-point field goals: Providence 6 (Denis 3, Richards, Voelker, L. Weber); Oldenburg Academy 0.
