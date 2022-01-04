NEW ALBANY — Visiting Eastern outlasted New Albany 62-54 Tuesday night at the Doghouse. 

The Musketeers led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, 26-14 at halftime and 47-32 at the conclusion of the third period before the Bulldogs battled back in the final frame, outscoring the visitors 22-15. It wasn't enough, though, as Eastern bounced back from a 78-39 loss at Columbus East on Monday night. 

The senior tandem of Maleea Roland and Taylor Treat tallied 20 points apiece to pace the short-handed 'Dogs, who only had seven players available. 

New Albany (5-12) next visits rival Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. 

EASTERN 62, NEW ALBANY 54

Eastern         12     14     21     15 — 62

New Albany     7      7     18     22 — 54

     Eastern (9-6): Ava Sowder 12, McKenna Jeter 9, Madeline Lewellen 5, Christina Knight 8, Kyia McKinley 20, Gracie Lewis 3, Kaylee McKinley 5. 

     New Albany (5-12): Maleea Roland 20, Taylor Treat 20, Kaylee DeMuth 6, Journey Howard 8. 

     3-point field goals: Eastern 4 (Jeter 2, Lewellen, Lewis); New Albany 4 (DeMuth 2, Roland, Treat). 

HORNETS TAME TIGERS

CROTHERSVILLE — Henryville cruised to a 49-16 win at Crothersville in Southern Athletic Conference action Tuesday night. 

The Hornets led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter, 29-8 at halftime and 34-10 at the conclusion of the third period. 

Henryville sophomore Alexis Marion scored a game-high 19 points on the strength of six 3-pointers. Mylee Marcum added 11 points for the Hornets, who won for the fourth time in five games. 

Henryville (6-8, 2-1) hosts New Washington at 7:30 p.m. tonight in another SAC showdown. 

HENRYVILLE 49, CROTHERSVILLE 16

Henryville       17     12     5     17 — 49

Crothersville     4       4     2       4 — 16

     Henryville (6-8, 2-1): Alexis Marion 19, Mylee Macum 11, Hillary White 5, Allie McAfee 4, Bria Tieken 4, Chloe Harter 2, Ella Lewellen 2, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 2.

     Crothersville (2-8, 0-3): T. Stevens 6, Z. Spangler 4, E. Plasse 3, M. Womack 2.

     3-point field goals: Henryville 7 (Marion 6, White); Crothersville 0. 

