NEW ALBANY — Visiting Eastern outlasted New Albany 62-54 Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
The Musketeers led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, 26-14 at halftime and 47-32 at the conclusion of the third period before the Bulldogs battled back in the final frame, outscoring the visitors 22-15. It wasn't enough, though, as Eastern bounced back from a 78-39 loss at Columbus East on Monday night.
The senior tandem of Maleea Roland and Taylor Treat tallied 20 points apiece to pace the short-handed 'Dogs, who only had seven players available.
New Albany (5-12) next visits rival Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
EASTERN 62, NEW ALBANY 54
Eastern 12 14 21 15 — 62
New Albany 7 7 18 22 — 54
Eastern (9-6): Ava Sowder 12, McKenna Jeter 9, Madeline Lewellen 5, Christina Knight 8, Kyia McKinley 20, Gracie Lewis 3, Kaylee McKinley 5.
New Albany (5-12): Maleea Roland 20, Taylor Treat 20, Kaylee DeMuth 6, Journey Howard 8.
3-point field goals: Eastern 4 (Jeter 2, Lewellen, Lewis); New Albany 4 (DeMuth 2, Roland, Treat).
HORNETS TAME TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Henryville cruised to a 49-16 win at Crothersville in Southern Athletic Conference action Tuesday night.
The Hornets led 17-4 at the end of the first quarter, 29-8 at halftime and 34-10 at the conclusion of the third period.
Henryville sophomore Alexis Marion scored a game-high 19 points on the strength of six 3-pointers. Mylee Marcum added 11 points for the Hornets, who won for the fourth time in five games.
Henryville (6-8, 2-1) hosts New Washington at 7:30 p.m. tonight in another SAC showdown.
HENRYVILLE 49, CROTHERSVILLE 16
Henryville 17 12 5 17 — 49
Crothersville 4 4 2 4 — 16
Henryville (6-8, 2-1): Alexis Marion 19, Mylee Macum 11, Hillary White 5, Allie McAfee 4, Bria Tieken 4, Chloe Harter 2, Ella Lewellen 2, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 2.
Crothersville (2-8, 0-3): T. Stevens 6, Z. Spangler 4, E. Plasse 3, M. Womack 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 7 (Marion 6, White); Crothersville 0.
