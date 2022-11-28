NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington defeated Milan 52-26 Saturday afternoon.
Haylie Spear tallied 12 points while Sami Mattingly added 11 and Macy Fields nine for the Mustangs, who led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter and 19-11 at the break before outscoring the Indians 33-15 in the second half.
The Mustangs (5-4) next host Borden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 52, MILAN 26
New Wash 7 12 15 18 — 52
Milan 3 8 10 5 — 26
Milan (0-6): Rinear 14, Voss 6, Reed 4, Rohrig 2.
New Washington (5-4):Haylie Spear 12, Sami Mattingly 11, Macy Fields 9, Kaidin James 7, Kristyn Greenwell 6, Olivia Bower 5, Kaylee Lawrence 2.
3-point field goals: Milan 2 (Voss 2); New Washington 6 (Mattingly 3, Spear 2, Bower).
.
PANTHERS DOWN DEVILS
BLOOMINGTON —Bloomington South edged visiting Jeffersonville 69-68 Saturday.
The Panthers led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Red Devils rallied to take a 35-34 lead into the locker room at halftime. South tied it up at 48 heading into the final frame before outscoring Jeff 21-20.
Senior Mya Lawrence scored a game-high 25 points for the Panthers, who placed four in double figures.
Elle Marble tallied a team-high 22 points for the Red Devils. She hit six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and 7 of 8 free throws. Brooklyn Carter added 11 points and La’Kyra Johnson netted 10 for Jeffersonville (5-4), which will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 69, JEFFERSONVILLE 68
Jeffersonville 11 24 13 20 — 68
Bloom. South 18 16 14 21 — 69
Jeffersonville (5-4): Sophia Reese 2, Elle Marble 22, Cadence Singleton 8, Brooklyn Carter 11, Averielle Baker 1, La’Kyra Johnson 10, Myah Johnson 4, Maranda Mason 4, LaQaya Gold 4, Emma Eaton 2.
Bloomington South (3-2):Carlie Peterson 12, Caitlin Heim 13, Molli Lucas 3, Mya Lawrence 25, Violet Hall 2, Julia Lashley 2, Abbie Lucas 12.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 6 (Carter 3, Marble 3); Bloomington South 5 (Lawrence 3, Peterson 2).
.
HUSKIES DEFEAT 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Evansville North downed host New Albany 63-38 Saturday afternoon at the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs (1-8) next visit North Harrison at 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.