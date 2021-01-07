NEW WASHINGTON — The New Washington girls’ basketball team got off to a fast start on its way to a 35-25 victory over visiting Borden in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday night.
The Mustangs outscored the Braves 16-5 in the first quarter and led 24-12 at the break before Borden outscored the hosts 13-11 in the second half.
“We didn’t take care of the ball in the first half. We got great shots, but were unable to convert,” Braves head coach Matt Vick said.
Freshman Kaidin James scored a game-high 13 points to pace New Washington while Adrian Miles added seven.
Emily Cissell and Kaela Rose netted eight points apiece for Borden.
The Braves (9-4, 2-2) are slated to host Paoli at 12:30 p.m. Saturday while the Mustangs (5-7, 2-0) visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW WASHINGTON 35, BORDEN 25
Borden 5 7 7 6 — 25
New Wash 16 8 3 8 — 35
Borden (9-4, 2-2): Kaela Rose 8, Paige Robinson 4, Grace Hall 5, Emily Cissell 8.
New Wash (5-7, 2-0): Macy Fields 4, Kaidin James 13, Grace Ellison 2, Emma DeCamp 3, Sami Canter 5, Haylie Spear 1, Adrian Miles 7.
3-point field goals: Borden 1 (Rose); New Wash 3 (Fields 2, Canter).
CUBS DOWN ’DOGS
MADISON — Jade Nutley had a double-double to lead Madison to a 59-39 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Thursday night.
Nutley tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Cubs (6-9, 3-4) in their final HHC game.
Taylor Treat netted a team-high 15 points for the Bulldogs while Vanessa Burns added 11.
New Albany (4-11, 0-3) next hosts Floyd Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
MADISON 59, NEW ALBANY 39
New Albany 11 8 10 10 — 39
Madison 15 14 15 15 — 59
New Albany (4-11, 0-3): Maleea Roland 4, Taylor Treat 15, Layne Burke 2, Vanessa Burns 11, Delani Ewing 3, Myah Mitchell 4.
Madison (6-9, 3-4): Jade Nutley 17, Daesja Jay 9, Cameran Caball 4, Cadence Traylor 7, Taylor Lynch 13, Lundun Perry 9.
3-point field goals: New Albany 4 (Treat 3, Burns); Madison 3 (Jay, Nutley, Traylor).
WARRIORETTES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Scottsburg led 24-0 at the end of the first quarter and 40-2 at halftime en route to a 73-13 win at Clarksville in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Thursday night.
Presleigh Yates scored six points to pace the Generals (5-10, 0-7), who visit Providence at 6 p.m. Friday night.
SCOTTSBURG 73, CLARKSVILLE 13
Scottsburg 24 16 18 15 — 73
Clarksville 0 2 2 9 — 13
Scottsburg (6-9, 3-4): Hannah Stutsman 14, Allison McGlothlin 12, Hiler 10, Zoe Zellers 10, Allyson Barger 6, Griffin 4, Marsh 4, Abbey Martin 4, Madyson Richey 4, Kady Clancy 3, Thomas 2.
Clarksville (5-10, 0-7): Presleigh Yates 6, Kylie Perez 3, Dahja Gaines 2, Alyssa Leezer 2.
