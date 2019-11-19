NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington made nine 3-pointers to defeat Austin 51-43 on Tuesday night in girls' high school basketball action.
Adrian Miles had 15 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, and Kalin Campbell 11 to pace the Mustangs (3-3). Miles drilled three fourth-quarter 3-pointers to help hold off the Eagles (4-2).
Makynsie Barger and Taylor James tossed in eight points apiece.
NEW WASHINGTON 51, AUSTIN 43
Austin 14 8 11 10—43
New Washington 12 10 15 14—51
Austin (4-2): Jalen Coomer 9, Erin Lee 2, Grace Igleheart 8, Mish Kimberlin 5, Kendall Smith 3, Hannah Beck 16.
New Washington (3-3): Taylor James 8, Kalin Campbell 11, Grace Ellison 7, Mackenzie Krouse 2, Makynsie Barger 8, Adrian Miles 15.
3-point goals: Austin 6 (Coomer 3, Kimberlin, Smith, Beck); New Washington 9 (Miles 5, Ellison 2, James, Barger).
Next: New Washington visits Henryville on Friday. Austin plays Friday at Paoli.
SENATORS DOWN WARRIORS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Emma Fletcher had 12 points, but Christian Academy fell to 0-3 this season with a 67-34 loss at West Washington on Tuesday.
Sara Stice led the Senators with 22 points.
WEST WASHINGTON 67, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 34
Christian Academy 8 10 8 8—34
West Washington 20 23 13 11—67
Christian Academy (0-3): MaKenzie Fountain 9, Emma Fletcher 12, Ella McCoy 2, Erin Stensrud 2, Ashlen Owen 8, Katelin Estes 4.
West Washington (2-2): Rian Russell 11, Sara Stice 22, Kassidy Keltner 4, Lexi Griffits 7, Madison Brown 3, Lizzy Keltner 7.
3-point field goals: CAI 1 (Fountain), West Washington 10 (Russell 3, Stice 4, Griffits, Brown, L.Keltner).
TIGERS TOP BRAVES
BORDEN — Crothersville outscored host Borden 21-5 in the third quarter en route to a 47-41 win in the Southern Athletic Conference opener for both.
The Braves built a 20-12 halftime lead before the Tigers rallied in the first eight minutes after intermission.
"The third quarter killed us. We won every other quarter, but we came out flat to start the third," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "We played on our heels that quarter and allowed them to play faster."
The Braves outscored Crothersville 17-14 in the fourth period, but it wasn't enough.
Christina Knight tallied a team-high 14 points while Emily Cissell and Dayton Nale added six points apiece for Borden (3-2, 0-1), which hosts Shawe Memorial at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
CROTHERSVILLE 47, BORDEN 41
Crothersville 6 6 21 14—47
Borden 7 13 5 17—41
Borden (3-2, 0-1): Magallanes 4, Rose 5, Cook 3, Hall 3, Cissell 6, Knight 14, Nale 6
Crothersville (2-2, 1-0): Helt 10, Isley 14, Wilson 7, Cole 16.
3-point field goals: Borden 4 (Knight 3, Cook), Crothersville 1 (Isley).
BOESING NAMED CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Providence senior forward Natalie Boesing averaged 27.3 points and 10.5 rebounds over four games last week to earn District 3 Co-Player of the Week honors from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Columbus East's Koryn Greiwe was the other District 3 honoree thanks to two 32-point performances.
