OSGOOD — Visiting New Washington rallied for a 65-62 overtime triumph at Jac-Cen-Del on Saturday.
The Mustangs led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter and 37-32 at halftime before the Eagles outscored the visitors 12-3 in the third to take a 44-40 lead into the final frame. New Wash tied it up at 53 at the end of regulation before outpointing Jac-Cen-Del 12-9 in the extra session.
Sami Mattingly hit six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points, including 15 in the first half. Haylie Spear added 18, seven in the fourth quarter, and Kaidin James 13, six in OT, for the Mustangs (7-6), who ended the Eagles’ three-game win streak.
New Wash will visit Class A No. 1 Lanesville this Saturday.
NEW WASHINGTON 65, JAC-CEN-DEL 62
New Wash 18 19 3 13 12 — 65
Jac-Cen-Del 17 15 12 9 9 — 62
New Washington (7-6): Macy Fields 7, Kaidin James 13, Olivia Lawrence 2, Olivia Bower 5, Sami Mattingly 20, Haylie Spear 18.
Jac-Cen-Del (5-5): Reagan Hughes 11, Kelsey Borgman 15, Julia Meyer 4, Sophia Sullivan 7, Olivia Neal 16, Kaylin Hinners 1, Savannah Steele 2, Cheyenne Cullen 6.
3-point field goals: New Washington 11 (Mattingly 6, Spear 2, Bower, Fields, James); Jac-Cen-Del 9 (Borgman 5, Cullen 2, Hughes, Sullivan).
LIONS ROLL OVER TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Rock Creek led 22-4 at the end of the first quarter en route to a 64-14 win at Crothersville on Saturday.
The Lions increased their advantage to 41-9 by intermission before outscoring the Tigers 23-5 in the second half.
Freshman Kelis Dansby netted a game-high 19 points to lead Rock Creek, which had 11 players in the scoring column. Aubrey Messer added eight for the Lions while Rylan Byars, Ryleigh Newton and Nevaeh McWilliams scored six apiece.
Rock Creek (8-1) will host Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
ROCK CREEK 64, CROTHERSVILLE 14
Rock Creek 22 19 17 6 — 64
Crothersville 4 5 2 3 — 14
Rock Creek (8-1): Maddie Clark 3, Rylan Byars 6, Chloe Carter 3, Kelis Dansby 19, Ryleigh Newton 6, Nevaeh McWilliams 6, Aubrey Messer 8, Santana Dozal 2, Sierra Alcorta 2, Jayli Smith 5, Emily Schreck 5.
Crothersville (0-9): Burton 3, Clay 9, Berry 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 5 (Clark, Carter, Dansby, McWilliams 2); Crothersville 1 (Clay).
RED DEVILS DOWN O’S
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville jumped out to an early lead, then held off Columbus East for a 67-60 Hoosier Hills Conference victory Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils led 23-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Olympians rallied, pulling within 40-31 at halftime and 53-47 through three periods. Jeff outpointed the visitors 14-13 in the final frame, though, to pull out the win.
Elle Marble and Brooklyn Carter scored 14 points apiece to lead a balanced attack by the Red Devils, who also received eight points and seven rebounds from Cadence Singleton.
Jeff (7-4, 2-1) will visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
JEFFERSONVILLE 67, COLUMBUS EAST 60
Columbus East 12 19 16 13 — 60
Jeffersonville 23 17 13 14 — 67
Columbus East (5-6, 0-2): Jenna Guse 4, Victoria Cuhadar 2, Mae Roberts 9, Heidi Murphy 4, Saige Stahl 28, Leah Bachmann 10, Messiah Trapp 4.
Jeffersonville (7-4, 2-1): Sophia Reese 5, Elle Marble 14, LaKyra Johnson 9, Cadence Singleton 8, Myah Johnson 4, Brooklyn Carter 14, Maranda Mason 7, Averielle Baker 4, LaQaya Gold 2.
3-point field goals: Columbus East 3 (Roberts 3); Jeffersonville 7 (Marble 4, Reese, Carter, Mason).
BRAVES BEST PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Borden outscored host Providence 39-20 in the second and third periods on its way to a 52-37 win Saturday afternoon at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers led 7-6 at the end of the opening eight minutes before the Braves outpointed the Pioneers 15-5 in the second quarter and 24-15 in the third.
Freshman Ava Wheeler tallied a game-high 20 points to lead Borden while senior Emily Cissell scored 13.
“We came out very flat in the first quarter,” Braves coach Matt Vick said. “We changed up our defense and it kick-started our offense. Ava Wheeler did a tremendous job on the glass for us. Once we started being the more aggressive team, it allowed our offense to get open shots.”
Freshman Addison Smith paced Providence with 11 points while her twin sister, Avery, added nine.
Both teams will be back in action tonight. Borden (7-3) will visit Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. while the Pioneers (4-5) will host Austin at the same time.
BORDEN 52, PROVIDENCE 37
Borden 6 15 24 7 — 52
Providence 7 5 15 10 — 37
Borden (7-3): Riley Rarick 6, Ava Wheeler 20, AJ Mallad 6, Emma Hart 6, Hailey Hurst 1, Emily Cissell 13.
Providence (4-5): Kate Weber 1, Lillie Weber 3, Kamden Pierce 3, Addison Smith 11, Livy Theobald 4, Grace Denis 6, Avery Smith 9.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Cissell 3, Mallad 2); Providence 6 (Ad. Smith 3, Denis 2, Pierce).
GENERALS BLAST BULLDOGS
CLARKSVILLE — Junior Courtney Austin tallied a game-high 17 points, six rebounds and five steals to lead Clarksville to a 63-19 victory over visiting Cannelton on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Jayonna Shirley added a double-double (12 points, 13 rebounds) while Dahja Gaines contributed 12 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Generals (3-9), who will host Paoli at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
YELLOW JACKETS STING DRAGONS
LOUISVILLE — Destiny Jones tallied 20 points and snared 19 rebounds to lead Louisville Central to a 68-35 victory over visiting Silver Creek on Saturday night.
The Dragons (3-5) will next visit Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
PANTHERS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Jennings County downed host New Albany 69-53 in an HHC clash at the Doghouse on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Bulldogs pulled within 26-22 by the break. However, Jennings outscored New Albany 21-14 in the third period and 22-17 in the final frame.
The Bulldogs (1-12, 0-2) next host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
