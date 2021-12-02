NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington rolled to a 55-25 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Thursday night.
Kaidin James tallied a game-high 20 points while Grace Ellison added 18 for the victorious Mustangs (4-4), who won for the third time in their past four games.
New Wash will next host Charlestown at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile the Lions (5-3) will face host North Daviess at noon Saturday in the first game of a four-team tournament.
EASTERN OUSTS PROVIDENCE
PEKIN — Class 2A No. 8 Eastern led 12-0 at the end of the first quarter en route to a 47-15 victory over visiting Providence on Thursday night.
The Musketeers increased their lead to 25-5 by halftime and 41-10 at the end of the third period.
Madeline Lewellen and Ava Sowder scored 13 points apiece to pace Eastern (5-2), which will visit Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
The Pioneers (1-6) will next host South Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
EASTERN 47, PROVIDENCE 15
Providence 0 5 5 5 — 15
Eastern 12 13 16 6 — 47
Providence (1-6): Anna Rodewig 6, Erica Voelker 3, Kate Simmons 2, Lillie Weber 2, Isabelle Frey 2.
Eastern (5-2): Madeline Lewellen 13, Ava Sowder 13, Kaylee McKinley 6, McKenna Jeter 5, Kyia McKinley 4, Gracie Lewis 2, Elizabeth Trueblood 2, Emma Dean 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 3 (Rodewig 2, Voelker); Eastern 4 (Lewellen 2, Jeter, Sowder).
LADY CATS DOWN ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting North Harrison rode a 30-point second period to a 77-53 win at New Albany on Thursday night.
The Lady Cats led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Bulldogs 30-14 in the second to take a 43-22 lead into the locker room at halftime. New Albany trimmed it to 57-41 by the end of the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
The Bulldogs (4-5), who have lost four in a row following their 4-1 start, next host 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
EAGLES STING HORNETS
LANESVILLE — Class A No. 1 Lanesville rolled to a 67-8 victory over visiting Henryville in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Thursday night.
The Eagles led 20-0 at the first stop, 39-4 at halftime and 55-4 heading into the final frame against the Hornets, who were playing their first game since Nov. 13.
Henryville (2-4) is scheduled to visit Paoli at 12:30 p.m. Saturday while Lanesville (9-1) will host the Rams at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
