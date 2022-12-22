sna4.jpg

NEW ALBANY — New Albany outscored Salem 10-0 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 26-23 win in girls’ basketball action Wednesday night at the Doghouse.

The Bulldogs led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Lions pulled ahead 14-10 by halftime. The visitors increased their advantage to 23-16 through three periods before New Albany rallied in the final frame.

Maizy Smith and Journey Howard scored eight points apiece to lead the ‘Dogs, who ended their 13-game losing streak. Freshman Katie Sullivan added five, all in the fourth period.

New Albany (2-13) will next host Evansville Harrison on Dec. 20.

NEW ALBANY 26, SALEM 23

Salem          6 8 9   0 — 23

New Albany 8 2 6 10 — 26

Salem (1-12): Sidney Brown 10, Lanie Roberts 3, Kendall Hickey 6, Sidney Burton 4.

New Albany (2-13): Maizy Smith 8, Grace McBride 5, Journey Howard 8, Katie Sullivan 5.

3-point field goals: Salem 3 (Hickey 2, Roberts); New Albany 2 (McBride, Sullivan).

PACK RALLIES PAST FLOYD

MARENGO — A 22-point fourth period propelled host Crawford County to a 53-49 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Wednesday night.

The Highlanders led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, 24-20 at halftime and 34-31 through three before the Wolfpack (11-4) rallied.

Samara Miller tallied a team-high 10 points while Carly Fonda added nine for Floyd (5-8), which will next host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.

CRAWFORD COUNTY 53, FLOYD CENTRAL 49

Floyd Central      13 11 10 15 — 49

Crawford County 11 9  11 22 — 53

Floyd Central (5-8): Ava Hausz 3, Elise Coleman 6, Samara Miller 10, Megan Czarnecki 8, Nora Gibson 2, Carly Fonda 9, Natalya Gaines 3, CJ Celichowski 8.

Crawford County (11-4): Riley House 2, Emery Stroud 16, Maddyson Sturgeon 6, Emily Kerce 13, Natalie Stroud 12, Kylie Rickenbaugh 4.

3-point field goals: Floyd Central 6 (Coleman 2, Fonda 2, Gaines, Hausz); Crawford County 1 (Sturgeon).

COUGARS CLIP HORNETS

GREENSBURG — Host South Decatur edged Henryville 39-36 Wednesday night to end the Hornets’ two-game winning streak

Henryville (3-9) will visit Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

