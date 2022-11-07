AURORA — New Washington took home the team title in Saturday’s South Dearborn Tip-Off Tournament.
The Mustangs knocked off the host Knights 58-30 in their first game before beating North Decatur 56-47 in the championship later in the day.
In its first contest, a 22-point second period propelled New Wash to a 28-point triumph. The Mustangs led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring South Dearborn 22-2 in the second and 20-6 in the third to take command.
Kaidin James had a game-high 28 points — all in the first three quarters — and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs while Sami Mattingly added 10 points and Kaylee Lawrence and Liv Bower scored seven apiece.
In the final, New Wash led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, 27-19 at halftime and 42-32 by the conclusion of the third period on its way to a nine-point win.
James tallied a team-high 24 points, including 16 in the second half, while Mattingly netted 12. Macy Fields added eight and Haylie Spear seven for the Mustangs.
New Wash (2-1) will host Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Meanwhile Clarksville went 0-2 in the tournament. North Decatur defeated the Generals 47-10 in their first game before South Dearborn clipped Clarksville 37-27 in the consolation contest.
Dahja Gaines scored a team-high six points in the Generals' first game and in the second game she posted a double-double (10 points, 16 rebounds). Emma Winsor added nine points and 12 rebounds in Clarksville's loss to the host Knights.
The Generals (0-3) will visit Crothersville at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
SOUTH DEARBORN TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Semifinal
NEW WASHINGTON 58, SOUTH DEARBORN 30
South Dearborn 12 2 6 10 — 30
New Washington 14 22 20 2 — 58
New Washington (1-1): Kaidin James 28, Sami Mattingly 10, Kaylee Lawrence 7, Liv Bower 7, Macy Fields 2, Kristyn Greenwell 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 7 (Bower 2, Lawrence 2, Mattingly 2, James).
FINAL: NEW WASHINGTON 56, NORTH DECATUR 47
North Decatur 11 8 13 15 — 47
New Wash 17 10 15 14 — 56
North Decatur (1-2): Clare Kinker 5, Madi Allen 16, Kelsey Haley 10, Madelyn Bohman 10, Ella Kunz 6.
New Washington (2-1): Fields 8, James 24, K. Lawrence 3, Bower 2, Mattingly 12, Haylie Spear 7.
3-point field goals: North Decatur 4 (Haley 3, Kinker), New Washington 8 (James 3, Mattingly 3, Lawrence, Spear).
PIRATES FINISH 2ND AT JENNINGS
NORTH VERNON — Charlestown opened its season by finishing second in Jennings County’s Lady Panther Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
In their first game, the short-handed Pirates beat Shawe Memorial 61-29. In the final, the host Panthers downed Charlestown 49-40.
In the Pirates’ opener, they trailed the Hilltoppers 17-11 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring Shawe 50-12 the rest of the way.
“We started out very slowly and out of sync the whole first quarter,” Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. “We were without (starting point guard) Maddie Nipper, who turned her ankle earlier in the week, and top sub, frosh Natalie Gagnon. To make matters worse, Kennedy Coleman picked up three fouls in the first quarter.”
Tatum McFarland (23), Coleman (21) and Laney Hawkins (10) combined for 54 points for Charlestown. McFarland hit seven 3-pointers, including three in the second quarter, when the Pirates outpointed the Hilltoppers 17-4.
“Being short-handed, Payton Dickerson and Kendall Shives played important roles for us,” Myers said.
In the championship game, the Panthers led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and 22-16 at halftime. The Pirates pulled to within 34-30 by the conclusion of the third period, but Jennings outscored Charlestown 15-10 in the final frame to pull away for the win.
“We came up short, but we couldn’t be prouder of our girls,” Myers said. “Jennings is definitely one of the toughest teams on our schedule, and we were more than competitive without Maddie Nipper. Jennings jumped out to an early 13-4 lead, but we played them even the rest of the game.
“It was Jennings up 37-35 with just over five minutes to play and they outscored us 12-5 to end the game.”
Hawkins tallied a team-high 12 points while Coleman added 11, McFarland nine and Lienna Blackstone eight.
“Kennedy Coleman did a fantastic defensive job on their post, Juliann Woodard, one of the Top 10 juniors in the state,” Myers said. “Laney Hawkins had a great preseason and it showed today. Jennings couldn’t keep her from getting to the basket.”
The Pirates (1-1) will visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
LADY PANTHER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Jennings County
CHARLESTOWN 61, SHAWE MEMORIAL 29
Shawe Memorial 17 4 4 4 — 29
Charlestown 11 17 19 14 — 61
Shawe Memorial (1-1): Ava Turner 6, Hunter Mote 7, Allison Knoebel 6, Audrey Barron 8.
Charlestown (1-0): Laney Hawkins 10, Tatum McFarland 23, Lienna Blackstone 5, Kennedy Coleman 21, Kendall Shives 2.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 3 (Turner 2, Mote), Charlestown 9 (McFarland 7, Blackstone, Coleman).
FINAL: JENNINGS COUNTY 49, CHARLESTOWN 40
Charlestown 13 3 14 10 — 40
Jennings Co. 15 7 12 15 — 49
Charlestown (1-1): Laney Hawkins 12, Tatum McFarland 9, Lienna Blackstone 8, Kennedy Coleman 11.
Jennings County (3-0): Julianna Woodard 10, Madelyn McIntosh 11, Megan Vogel 5, Mollie Ernstes 17, Manto Vadell 2, Avynn Belding 4.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (Blackstone 2, McFarland 2), Jennings County 7 (Ernstes 4, McIntosh, Vogel, Woodard).
‘DOGS BLAST BOSSE
NEW ALBANY — A 25-point first period propelled New Albany to a 60-18 victory over visiting Evansville Bosse in the host Bulldogs’ season-opener, as well as the 1,000th game in program history.
Madi Wood tallied a game-high 17 points to pace New Albany. The senior hit five 3-pointers, including four in the host Bulldogs’ big first quarter. Classmate Journey Howard added 14 points while sophomore newcomer Grace McBride netted 12 on the strength of four 3-pointers. As a team, New Albany outscored Bosse 36-0 from behind the arc.
The Bulldogs (1-0) next visit Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
NEW ALBANY 60, EVANSVILLE BOSSE 18
Evans. Bosse 3 6 7 2 — 18
New Albany 25 16 11 8 — 60
Evansville Bosse (0-1): Grace Doty 2, Shaleah White 3, Carlasia Leathers 4, Jalaya Norris 5, Jazmyne Morse
New Albany (1-0): Alaina Walker 6, Maizy Smith 8, Reese Stiles 7, Grace McBride 12, Madi Wood 17, Journey Howard 14.
3-point field goals: Evansville Bosse 0, New Albany 12 (Wood 5, McBride 4, Smith 2, Stiles 1).
KNIGHTS EDGE DEVILS
NEWBURGH — Host Castle outscored Jeffersonville 22-16 in the fourth quarter to eke out a 73-70 victory — and spoil the debut of new Red Devils’ coach Cory Norman — Saturday afternoon.
The Red Devils led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter before the Knights out-pointed the visitors 22-11 in the second to take a 36-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Jeff came out hot in the third period, outscoring Castle 26-15 to take a 54-51 lead into the final frame.
Junior Lakyra Johnson tallied a team-high 13 points to lead five in double digits for the Devils. Also for Jeffersonville, Elle Marble added 12, Sophia Reese and Brooklyn Carter 11 apiece and Myah Johnson netted 10.
“It was a very good day for us,” Norman said.
The Red Devils (0-1) will host Jasper at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
CASTLE 73, JEFFERSONVILLE 70
Jeff 17 11 26 16 — 70
Castle 14 22 15 22 — 73
Jeffersonville (0-1): Laqaya Gold 6, Lakyra Johnson 13, Myah Johnson 10, Cadence Singleton 3, Averielle Baker 4, Sophia Reese 11, Elle Marble 12, Brooklyn Carter 11.
Castle (1-0): Palton Mitchell 2, Jayden Scott 2, Emma Sanfillppo 6, Jordan Scott 19, Mackenzie Holderfield 12, Devyn Barton 13, Daisey Lowe 5, Emma Marschel 2, L. Lola Allen 12.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 1 (Carter), Castle 6 (Holderfield 4, Lowe, Jordan Scott).
HORNETS GO 1-1
MORRISTOWN — Henryville went 1-1 in Saturday’s Kopper Kettle Classic at Morristown.
University beat the Hornets 86-24 in their first game before Henryville bounced back to beat the host Yellow Jackets 46-27 in the consolation contest.
In the Hornets' first game, the eventual champion Trailblazers outscored them 36-7 in the opening quarter en route to the 62-point triumph. Mylee Marcum tallied 10 points to pace Henryville.
In the consolation contest, the Hornets outscored Morristown 23-7 in the first quarter on the way to victory. Alexis Marion led a balanced attack for the Hornets with 15 points while Hillary White added 12 and Marcum 10.
The Hornets (1-2) will visit Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
KOPPER KETTLE CLASSIC
Saturday at Morristown
UNIVERSITY 86, HENRYVILLE 24
University 36 19 20 11 — 86
Henryville 7 18 5 4 — 24
University (2-0): Dubois 15, Bright 5, Washington 11, Seay 30, Patterson 6, Norvell 2, Jordan-Turley 4, Allam 2, Conyers 1, Grubbs 4, A. Feeney 4, M. Feeney 2.
Henryville (0-2): Chloe Harter 4, Hillary White 1, Alexis Marion 7, Mylee Marcum 10, Allie McAfee 2.
3-point field goals: University 9 (Bright, Washington 2, Seay 4, Patterson 2); Henryville 2 (Marion 2).
CONSOLATION: HENRYVILLE 46, MORRISTOWN 27
Morristown 7 12 4 4 — 27
Henryville 23 12 2 9 — 46
Morristown (0-3): Rogers 2, Kleine 11, Lutes 4, Cox 6, Essex 4.
Henryville (1-2): Harter 6, White 12, Marion 15, Marcum 10, Peyton Steward 3.
3-point field goals: Morristown 2 (Kleine 1, Essex 3); Henryville 5 (Marion 2, Harter, White, Steward).
FLOYD FALLS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Forest Park spoiled Floyd Central’s season-opener with a 40-29 triumph Saturday evening.
The Rangers led the short-handed Highlanders, who were without several of their top players, 13-2 at the end of the first quarter, 18-10 at halftime and 32-22 at the conclusion of the third period en route to victory.
Floyd Central (0-1) will visit Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night before hosting Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
