SELLERSBURG — Junior point guard Kynidi Striverson scored 18 points to pace five in double figures and lead Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek to an 83-23 victory over visiting Clarksville in a Mid-Southern Conference game Wednesday night.
Striverson’s older sister, Alana, added 17 points while fellow senior Savannah Kirchgessner tallied 12. Marissa Gasaway and Emme Rooney added 10 points apiece for the Dragons on their Senior Night.
Gasaway also snared 13 rebounds and dished out four assists while Kynidi Striverson had six assists and six steals. Emly added five dimes for Creek, which finished with 24 assists on 34 field goals.
The Dragons (7-0, 2-0) will visit Floyd Central next Wednesday night.
SILVER CREEK 83, CLARKSVILLE 23
Clarksville 10 7 4 2 — 23
Silver Creek 21 30 16 16 — 83
Clarksville (1-4, 0-3): Myah Bagshaw 7, Alyssa Leezer 4, Kylie Perez 3, Jasmine Walker 9.
Silver Creek (7-0, 2-0): Kynidi Striverson 18, Jaclyn Emly 9, Marissa Gasaway 10, Alana Striverson 17, Emme Rooney 10, Savannah Kirchgessner 12, Jenna DuPont 2, Hallie Foley 2, Abby Grimm 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 1 (Perez); Silver Creek 12 (K. Striverson 4, Kirchgessner 2, Rooney 2, A. Striverson 2, Emly, Grimm).
PIRATES CLIP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Skylar Cochran tallied 21 points and freshman Kennedy Coleman netted 20 to lead visiting Charlestown to a 74-45 win at Austin in an MSC contest Wednesday night.
Demaria King added 11 while Laney Hawkins and Maddie Nipper had nine apiece for the Pirates.
Coleman scored 16 points in the first half, leading Charlestown to a 36-11 halftime lead.
The Pirates (3-0, 1-0) are scheduled to visit Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CHARLESTOWN 74, AUSTIN 45
Charlestown 17 19 18 20 — 74
Austin 7 4 21 13 — 45
Charlestown (3-0, 1-0): Laney Hawkins 9, Skylar Cochran 21, Maddie Niper 9, Kennedy Coleman 20, Demaria King 11, Ashlyn Moore 2, Lenae’ Crowe 2.
Austin (3-4, 0-2): Erin Lee 6, Misti Kimberlin 13, Sarah Robbins 10, Kendall Smith 2, Mayci Furnish 14.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 7 (Cochran 3, Hawkins 3, Nipper); Austin 8 (Furnish 4, Lee 2, Robbins 2).
