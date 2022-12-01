HENRYVILLE — Class A No. 1 Lanesville outscored host Henryville 16-0 in the first quarter en route to a 59-16 win in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday night.
The Eagles increased their advantage to 30-7 at halftime and 54-10 through three quarters.
Gracie Best scored a team-high six points for the Hornets.
Henryville (1-6, 0-2) will next host Paoli at 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
.
LANESVILLE 59, HENRYVILLE 16
Lanesville 16 14 24 5 — 59
Henryville 0 7 3 6 — 16
Lanesville (7-1, 2-0): J. Davis 3, Crosier 23, Kerr 4, Brumley 2, Wernert 14, Allen 4, Sonner 2, Schneider 7.
Henryville (1-6, 0-2): Harter 3, Best 6, White 4, Marcum 2, McAfee 1
3-point field goals: Lanesville 5 (J. Davis, Schneider, Crosier 3); Henryville 2 (Best 2).
.
LADY CATS BITE 'DOGS
RAMSEY — Host North Harrison downed New Albany 50-37 Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (1-9) will host Class 4A No. 5 Bedford North Lawrence at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
EASTERN OUSTS PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Eastern outlasted host Providence for a 44-29 triumph Thursday night.
The Musketeers led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Pioneers pulled to within 26-20 by halftime. However Eastern outpointed Providence 9-7 in the third period and 9-2 in the final frame en route to the victory.
The Pioneers (2-3) will host Class A No. 1 Lanesville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
